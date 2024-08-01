NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tools for making belt holes : AWLS 5 Cocktail served in a copper mug, familiarly : MULE 9 Like a kite : AVIAN 14 Signal to stop, say : HAIL 15 Common ___ : AREA 16 Tiny pest : MIDGE 17 *They’re found next to cabarets : EXPONENTS 19 Airpods come in them : PAIRS 20 Nearsighted sort : MYOPE 21 Neighbor of Ursa Major : LEO 23 Champagne name : MOET 24 *Viable investment plans : PONZISCHEMES 28 Kind of protein for bodybuilders : WHEY 31 Split : DIVIDED 32 Occupants of 53-Across : ETS 33 Like pomegranate seeds, but not apple seeds : EATEN 34 Many a flower girl : NIECE 38 *They might be marked as absent : EMAILS 40 *Baby talk : ORALLY 41 Measure the depth of : PLUMB 42 Like corduroy fabric : RIDGY 45 Show signs of mythomania : LIE 46 Racetrack leader : POLECAR 48 Google ___ : MAPS 49 *Like some nasty habits : BELOWTHEBELT 53 Subjects of Project Blue Book : UFOS 54 Isaac Newton, from the age of 62 onward : SIR 55 Tedium : ENNUI 59 Puts up on Zillow, perhaps : LISTS 61 Many a gymgoer’s goal … or what the starred clues in this puzzle must have for their answers to make sense? : RIPPEDABS 64 [$@#%!] : BLEEP 65 Lead-in to skeleton or scope : ENDO 66 Where Columbus thought he had landed in 1498 : EDEN 67 Junipero ___, known as the “Apostle of California” : SERRA 68 Trick-taking card game : SKAT 69 Feature of a witch costume : WART

Down