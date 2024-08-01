 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 1

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Tools for making belt holes : AWLS
5 Cocktail served in a copper mug, familiarly : MULE
9 Like a kite : AVIAN
14 Signal to stop, say : HAIL
15 Common ___ : AREA
16 Tiny pest : MIDGE
17 *They’re found next to cabarets : EXPONENTS
19 Airpods come in them : PAIRS
20 Nearsighted sort : MYOPE
21 Neighbor of Ursa Major : LEO
23 Champagne name : MOET
24 *Viable investment plans : PONZISCHEMES
28 Kind of protein for bodybuilders : WHEY
31 Split : DIVIDED
32 Occupants of 53-Across : ETS
33 Like pomegranate seeds, but not apple seeds : EATEN
34 Many a flower girl : NIECE
38 *They might be marked as absent : EMAILS
40 *Baby talk : ORALLY
41 Measure the depth of : PLUMB
42 Like corduroy fabric : RIDGY
45 Show signs of mythomania : LIE
46 Racetrack leader : POLECAR
48 Google ___ : MAPS
49 *Like some nasty habits : BELOWTHEBELT
53 Subjects of Project Blue Book : UFOS
54 Isaac Newton, from the age of 62 onward : SIR
55 Tedium : ENNUI
59 Puts up on Zillow, perhaps : LISTS
61 Many a gymgoer’s goal … or what the starred clues in this puzzle must have for their answers to make sense? : RIPPEDABS
64 [$@#%!] : BLEEP
65 Lead-in to skeleton or scope : ENDO
66 Where Columbus thought he had landed in 1498 : EDEN
67 Junipero ___, known as the “Apostle of California” : SERRA
68 Trick-taking card game : SKAT
69 Feature of a witch costume : WART

Down

1 Interjection that might serve as a mild warning : AHEM
2 Like some kitchen paper : WAXY
3 Cosmetic procedure, for short : LIPO
4 Not careful : SLOPPY
5 Fannie of the finance industry : MAE
6 Popular subject for still-life drawing : URN
7 Spare, perhaps : LETLIVE
8 Makes a gradual entry : EASESIN
9 Psych (up) : AMP
10 Middle ground, from the Latin : VIAMEDIA
11 Bad apple or sour grapes, e.g. : IDIOM
12 What subjects and their verbs should always does … er, do? : AGREE
13 Things weavers weave : NESTS
18 ___-soul (music genre) : NEO
22 Condition associated with hyperawareness, for short : OCD
25 Documents that ensure secrecy, for short : NDAS
26 Target of benzoyl peroxide : ZIT
27 Novelist Miller : HENRY
28 Go “Boo-hoo!” : WEEP
29 Many pages are written using this : HTML
30 Isaac’s firstborn : ESAU
33 Endpoint of a radius : ELBOW
35 ___ the Elephant, childrens’ TV character : ELLA
36 Excerpt : CLIP
37 They may be locked or rolled : EYES
39 Fraud : IMPOSTER
40 Man-eating menace : OGRE
42 Brings back on : REHIRES
43 Where you might find yourself on edge? : ICERINK
44 Approximate recipe measure : DAB
47 Superiors of sgts. : LTS
48 Stylized name for a caffeinated soft drink : MTNDEW
49 Flower shop purchases : BULBS
50 Meet a mid-April deadline, say : EFILE
51 Who pays all legal costs under the so-called “English rule” : LOSER
52 “Twisters” director ___ Isaac Chung : LEE
56 Zilch : NADA
57 Company that acquired Postmates in 2020 : UBER
58 “___ that nice!” : ISNT
60 Word with dog or day : SPA
62 Open show of intimacy, for short : PDA
63 Flower shop purchase : POT

Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
