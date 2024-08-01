NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, August 1

1 Interjection that might serve as a mild warning : AHEM
2 Like some kitchen paper : WAXY
3 Cosmetic procedure, for short : LIPO
4 Not careful : SLOPPY
5 Fannie of the finance industry : MAE
6 Popular subject for still-life drawing : URN
7 Spare, perhaps : LETLIVE
8 Makes a gradual entry : EASESIN
9 Psych (up) : AMP
10 Middle ground, from the Latin : VIAMEDIA
11 Bad apple or sour grapes, e.g. : IDIOM
12 What subjects and their verbs should always does … er, do? : AGREE
13 Things weavers weave : NESTS
18 ___-soul (music genre) : NEO
22 Condition associated with hyperawareness, for short : OCD
25 Documents that ensure secrecy, for short : NDAS
26 Target of benzoyl peroxide : ZIT
27 Novelist Miller : HENRY
28 Go “Boo-hoo!” : WEEP
29 Many pages are written using this : HTML
30 Isaac’s firstborn : ESAU
33 Endpoint of a radius : ELBOW
35 ___ the Elephant, childrens’ TV character : ELLA
36 Excerpt : CLIP
37 They may be locked or rolled : EYES
39 Fraud : IMPOSTER
40 Man-eating menace : OGRE
42 Brings back on : REHIRES
43 Where you might find yourself on edge? : ICERINK
44 Approximate recipe measure : DAB
47 Superiors of sgts. : LTS
48 Stylized name for a caffeinated soft drink : MTNDEW
49 Flower shop purchases : BULBS
50 Meet a mid-April deadline, say : EFILE
51 Who pays all legal costs under the so-called “English rule” : LOSER
52 “Twisters” director ___ Isaac Chung : LEE
56 Zilch : NADA
57 Company that acquired Postmates in 2020 : UBER
58 “___ that nice!” : ISNT
60 Word with dog or day : SPA
62 Open show of intimacy, for short : PDA
63 Flower shop purchase : POT