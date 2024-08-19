 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 19

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Ringlet : CURL
5 Texas Roadhouse specialty : STEAK
10 Mideast country with a Supreme Leader : IRAN
14 ___ Stadium, former home for the Mets : SHEA
15 Entourage : POSSE
16 Farm tower : SILO
17 Prime cut of beef … or 5-Across, literally? : TOPSIRLOIN
19 Narcissists have big ones : EGOS
20 Tongue-tingling taco topping : HOTSALSA
21 Cutesy giggle : TEHEE
22 Pine (for) : LONG
23 Like a record seven Nolan Ryan games : NOHIT
25 Bundle of hay : BALE
28 Gift of ___ (eloquence) : GAB
30 Approximately three-quarters of all known chemical elements : METALS
33 This Greek letter: Ω : OMEGA
35 Set of four on a Brit’s car : TYRES
37 Nothing : NIL
38 Bozo : OAF
39 Pop singer Gwen : STEFANI
41 ABC a.m. program, in brief : GMA
42 Explosive block in Minecraft : TNT
43 “Such a tragedy” : SOSAD
44 Nail technician’s workplace : SALON
46 Go on and on : YABBER
48 Oil-drilling apparatus : RIG
50 Common email sign-off : BEST
51 Soothes : EASES
53 Sounds at a fireworks show : OOHS
55 Big name in big-box stores : KOHLS
57 Sparks that ignite a match? : PASSIONS
61 Anagram and synonym of “vile” : EVIL
62 Balance sheet total … or 68-Across, literally? : BOTTOMLINE
64 Window segment : PANE
65 Popular sans-serif typeface : ARIAL
66 Ohm or ampere : UNIT
67 “Here’s a shorter summary,” on internet forums : TLDR
68 D.C.’s subway system : METRO
69 “Bye for now!” : TATA

Down

1 Winter hrs. in Chicago : CST
2 “This can’t be good!” : UHOH
3 Seized vehicle, informally : REPO
4 Final part of a journey : LASTLEG
5 Jumped suddenly : SPRANG
6 Places to stop and pay on a turnpike : TOLLGATES
7 Those: Sp. : ESOS
8 Thai or Taiwanese : ASIAN
9 Jennings of “Jeopardy!” : KEN
10 “Yeah, that seems plausible to me” : ISEEIT
11 One of four for a square … or 32-Down, literally? : RIGHTANGLE
12 Soothing succulent : ALOE
13 Through which we sniff, snort and sneeze : NOSE
18 Prefix meaning “equal” : ISO
21 Culminating work for a graduate student : THESIS
24 Sign for the superstitious : OMEN
25 Tush : BOOTY
26 Kitchen appliance brand : AMANA
27 Abandoned … or 25-Down, literally? : LEFTBEHIND
29 Without question : BYFAR
31 Cars for stars : LIMOS
32 Biased point of view : SLANT
34 Judge the value of : ASSESS
36 Whom “video killed,” in a 1979 hit : RADIOSTAR
40 Ripped : TORE
45 Swedish vodka brand : ABSOLUT
47 Hoops player : BALLER
49 Break off from the band : GOSOLO
52 Fern’s reproductive cell : SPORE
54 That guy : HIM
55 Held on to : KEPT
56 Poorly drawn circle, perhaps : OVAL
58 Going ___ (squabbling) : ATIT
59 Singer Simone in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : NINA
60 Foul mood : SNIT
62 Walloping sound : BAM
63 Approximation given for a food delivery, for short : ETA

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends.
