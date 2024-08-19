NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, August 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Ringlet : CURL 5 Texas Roadhouse specialty : STEAK 10 Mideast country with a Supreme Leader : IRAN 14 ___ Stadium, former home for the Mets : SHEA 15 Entourage : POSSE 16 Farm tower : SILO 17 Prime cut of beef … or 5-Across, literally? : TOPSIRLOIN 19 Narcissists have big ones : EGOS 20 Tongue-tingling taco topping : HOTSALSA 21 Cutesy giggle : TEHEE 22 Pine (for) : LONG 23 Like a record seven Nolan Ryan games : NOHIT 25 Bundle of hay : BALE 28 Gift of ___ (eloquence) : GAB 30 Approximately three-quarters of all known chemical elements : METALS 33 This Greek letter: Ω : OMEGA 35 Set of four on a Brit’s car : TYRES 37 Nothing : NIL 38 Bozo : OAF 39 Pop singer Gwen : STEFANI 41 ABC a.m. program, in brief : GMA 42 Explosive block in Minecraft : TNT 43 “Such a tragedy” : SOSAD 44 Nail technician’s workplace : SALON 46 Go on and on : YABBER 48 Oil-drilling apparatus : RIG 50 Common email sign-off : BEST 51 Soothes : EASES 53 Sounds at a fireworks show : OOHS 55 Big name in big-box stores : KOHLS 57 Sparks that ignite a match? : PASSIONS 61 Anagram and synonym of “vile” : EVIL 62 Balance sheet total … or 68-Across, literally? : BOTTOMLINE 64 Window segment : PANE 65 Popular sans-serif typeface : ARIAL 66 Ohm or ampere : UNIT 67 “Here’s a shorter summary,” on internet forums : TLDR 68 D.C.’s subway system : METRO 69 “Bye for now!” : TATA

Down