 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 20

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Largest city in Nebraska : OMAHA
6 “Excuse me …” : AHEM
10 Letters on old Soviet rockets : CCCP
14 Eschew the subway, say : CABIT
15 Boo : JEER
16 Surrounding glow : AURA
17 Superscript by a brand name : TRADEMARKSYMBOL
20 Ballpark fig. : EST
21 Losing line in tic-tac-toe : OXO
22 Major in mass communication? : POPE
23 “Won’t Get Fooled Again” rockers : THEWHO
26 The “F” of FTW : FOR
27 Actress Wray of “King Kong” : FAY
30 Fighter jet’s landing spot : AIRFORCEBASE
34 Neighbor of an Uzbek : TAJIK
37 Longtime Heat coach Spoelstra : ERIK
38 Annoys : IRKS
39 Singer with the albums “21,” “25” and “30” : ADELE
40 Director Ang : LEE
41 Man of Marseilles : HOMME
42 Not doing much : IDLE
43 ___ ring : MOOD
44 Areas for altars : APSES
45 Investment banking giant : GOLDMANSACHS
48 Lead-in to “-hoo” : ANY
49 Apple platform : IOS
50 Extended period of inactivity : LAYOFF
54 Final opponent in a video game level : BOSS
56 With 57-Down, lacking in variety : ONE
58 Dave Brubeck’s “Blue Rondo ___ Turk” : ALA
59 Best Picture winner of 1965 … or a description of the ends of 17-, 30- and 45-Across? : THESOUNDOFMUSIC
64 Chef’s creation : MEAL
65 “Sure, sure …” : IBET
66 Kick out : EVICT
67 Greek founder of Stoicism : ZENO
68 Stun with a jolt : TASE
69 Things on a to-do list : TASKS

Down

1 Set of white pawns in chess, e.g. : OCTET
2 Everglades ecosystem : MARSH
3 Subside : ABATE
4 Put out of sight : HID
5 Had a ball … a meatball, that is : ATE
6 Warrior in the “Iliad” : AJAX
7 Sub sandwich : HERO
8 “A spider!” : EEK
9 Logical “Star Trek” character : MRSPOCK
10 Setting for “Wet Hot American Summer” : CAMP
11 Offices with partitioned workspaces, in slang : CUBEFARMS
12 ___-Magnon man : CRO
13 Bud : PAL
18 Tie at the dock : MOOR
19 Days long ago : YORE
24 Cried loudly : WAILED
25 Take to the trail : HIKE
26 Curly-haired friend of Charlie Brown : FRIEDA
28 “I’m here if you have questions!” : ASKME
29 Green lights : YESES
31 Certain convicted criminals : FELONS
32 Twistable treats : OREOS
33 Tissue sample test : BIOPSY
34 Evergreen forest that covers much of Canada : TAIGA
35 Extra : ADDON
36 Item in a classic guessing contest : JELLYBEAN
41 “LOL” : HAHA
43 Iconic outfit for a noted chairman : MAOSUIT
46 Japanese soup flavoring : MISO
47 Staff leader? : CLEF
51 “Wonderwall” group : OASIS
52 Movie, informally : FLICK
53 “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own ___”: Daniel Patrick Moynihan : FACTS
55 1952 Winter Olympics host : OSLO
56 Poems of praise : ODES
57 See 56-Across : NOTE
59 Celebrity gossip website : TMZ
60 ___-haw : HEE
61 Org. associated with the John Tesh instrumental “Roundball Rock” : NBA
62 Got together : MET
63 2019 March Madness champs, for short : UVA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
VR headset deals: Meta Quest bundles and refurbished offers
htc vive vs pro headphones

With only a couple of big brands still going into VR, it's not as big of a market as some would have hoped it to have been a few years ago. Even so, there are quite a few good options, such as the Oculus Go and the newer versions of the Quest 2 and Quest 3, that don't require you to have a high-end gaming PC at all. That means you can play games like Half-Life: Alyx without having to spend thousands of dollars on a PC, just a few hundred on a headset. That said, if you already have a powerful gaming PC or want to take advantage of these gaming PC deals, there are some solid VR options that can take full advantage of a full GPU.

Even so, they can get quite expensive, which is why we've gone and collected some of our favorite deals below. It's also worth checking out these video game deals for a few options as well.
Meta Quest 2 (Renewed Premium) -- $270

Read more
The Xbox Series S and X are both on sale at Walmart
The Xbox Series X and Series S.

If you haven't upgraded to the latest generation of gaming consoles, this might be the opportunity that you've been waiting: Walmart has slashed the prices of Microsoft's Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. From its original price of $299, the Xbox Series S is down to $268 for $31 in savings, while the Xbox Series X, which is originally $499, is on sale for $448 for a $51 discount. Xbox Series S and Series X deals don't appear often, so you're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of either of these offers.
Microsoft Xbox Series S -- $268, was $299

Microsoft Xbox Series X -- $448, was $499

Read more