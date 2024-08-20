NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, August 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Largest city in Nebraska : OMAHA 6 “Excuse me …” : AHEM 10 Letters on old Soviet rockets : CCCP 14 Eschew the subway, say : CABIT 15 Boo : JEER 16 Surrounding glow : AURA 17 Superscript by a brand name : TRADEMARKSYMBOL 20 Ballpark fig. : EST 21 Losing line in tic-tac-toe : OXO 22 Major in mass communication? : POPE 23 “Won’t Get Fooled Again” rockers : THEWHO 26 The “F” of FTW : FOR 27 Actress Wray of “King Kong” : FAY 30 Fighter jet’s landing spot : AIRFORCEBASE 34 Neighbor of an Uzbek : TAJIK 37 Longtime Heat coach Spoelstra : ERIK 38 Annoys : IRKS 39 Singer with the albums “21,” “25” and “30” : ADELE 40 Director Ang : LEE 41 Man of Marseilles : HOMME 42 Not doing much : IDLE 43 ___ ring : MOOD 44 Areas for altars : APSES 45 Investment banking giant : GOLDMANSACHS 48 Lead-in to “-hoo” : ANY 49 Apple platform : IOS 50 Extended period of inactivity : LAYOFF 54 Final opponent in a video game level : BOSS 56 With 57-Down, lacking in variety : ONE 58 Dave Brubeck’s “Blue Rondo ___ Turk” : ALA 59 Best Picture winner of 1965 … or a description of the ends of 17-, 30- and 45-Across? : THESOUNDOFMUSIC 64 Chef’s creation : MEAL 65 “Sure, sure …” : IBET 66 Kick out : EVICT 67 Greek founder of Stoicism : ZENO 68 Stun with a jolt : TASE 69 Things on a to-do list : TASKS

Down