NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Loses one’s shirt, say : UNDRESSES
10 Primarily studies : MAJORSIN
18 City with a cowboy hat-wearing replica of the Eiffel Tower : PARISTEXAS
20 Videography option on a smartphone : TIMELAPSE
21 “Tsk, tsk”? : DOUBLECLICK
23 Buddy-buddy? : SECONDMATE
24 Resistance units : OHMS
25 What “Ten-four” and “Over” are used in : RADIOSPEAK
27 ___ liver oil (dietary supplement) : COD
28 Honnold who was the first to free-solo climb El Capitan : ALEX
30 Exploit : DEED
31 Sight at Sydney’s yearly Festival of the Winds : KITE
34 “You’re on!” : ITSABET
38 Paper-saving invoice : EBILL
40 They keep people in the dark : EYEMASKS
44 [Knock, knock]? : RAPDUO
45 11? : ONEAFTERANOTHER
47 First-tier, as a celeb : ALIST
48 Thudding noise : CLONK
49 Diamond authorities : UMPS
50 Go (for) : OPT
51 Word used three times in the Postal Service creed : NOR
52 Sen. or rep., e.g. : POL
53 Up to : ASFARAS
56 N.W.A’s “Straight ___ Compton” : OUTTA
58 Owl or whippoorwill, e.g. : NIGHTBIRD
62 Big step for a start-up, for short : IPO
63 “Now I get it!” : OHH
64 Pooh-pooh? : THISBEARSREPEATING
69 Wrap up : END
70 Sch. with campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai : NYU
71 Places to let out anger by smashing objects : RAGEROOMS
73 Built (on) : BASED
76 Core exercise done lying down : LEGLIFT
79 Queer identity, for short : ARO
80 Output of some refrigerators : ICE
82 Word often followed by a Roman numeral : ACT
83 Helping hand : AIDE
84 Show up, perhaps : OUTDO
86 Else : IFNOT
88 Tut-tut? : THEMUMMYRETURNS
93 “Ow! Ow!”? : ALLOWS
94 Buccaneer’s buddies : HEARTIES
95 Park worker? : VALET
96 “That much is obvious” : CLEARLY
97 Ran out of juice : DIED
98 The Lincoln Memorial appeared on it until 2008 : CENT
99 Tangled masses of hair : MATS
100 One of the Mannings : ELI
102 George Lucas’s original surname for Luke Skywalker : STARKILLER
106 Shock proof? : GASP
110 “OK, OK”? : BACKUPCOPY
114 “Hubba, hubba!”? : PAIROFPANTS
117 Outpouring of ideas : BRAINDUMP
118 Seasonal workers in suits : MALLSANTAS
119 Official beer of the Boston Red Sox, familiarly : SAMADAMS
120 On the comeback trail : RESURGENT

Down

1 Swept style : UPDO
2 Chemical formula for lye : NAOH
3 Oil container : DRUM
4 Needles : RIBS
5 Night school subj. : ESL
6 Basilica of ___ Anne de Détroit (historic Michigan landmark) : STE
7 “Three may keep a ___, if two of them are dead”: Benjamin Franklin : SECRET
8 Over-the-counter brand that promises “Guaranteed relief every time” : EXLAX
9 Put forth : SAID
10 Flaky mineral : MICA
11 Wild : AMOK
12 “Friends” star, to friends : JEN
13 Antediluvian : OLD
14 Run into : RAM
15 Carnival attraction that propels its riders sky-high : SPACESHOT
16 “:” in analogies : ISTO
17 Call for : NEED
19 Half a rhyming genre name : SCI
20 Steaming, with “off” : TEED
22 Alaskan salmon hunters : KODIAKS
23 Hulled wheat : SPELT
26 Mirror image? : SELF
28 Be next to : ABUT
29 MGM’s aptly named mascot : LEO
31 Nine credited roles in “Barbie” : KENS
32 Texter’s hedge : IMO
33 Bit of ink, familiarly : TAT
34 Home of Kurdistan’s easternmost regions : IRAN
35 Raven claw : TALON
36 Vital spark : SPIRIT
37 Plugs : ADS
38 Brian in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : ENO
39 Big name in allergy medication : BENADRYL
40 Humorist Bombeck : ERMA
41 Talks incessantly : YAPS
42 Didn’t spoil : KEPT
43 Mlle. of Madrid : SRTA
45 Basic skateboarding trick : OLLIE
46 Jovian moon : EUROPA
48 Kind of salad with hard-boiled eggs : COBB
52 What cognitive behavioral therapy can treat, in brief : PTSD
54 It bears no etymological relation to “conifer,” surprisingly : FIR
55 Camera opening : APERTURE
56 State with a five-sided flag : OHIO
57 “That’s just … wrong” : UHNO
59 Clarified butter : GHEE
60 Rear : HIND
61 Park worker : RANGER
63 Por ___ lado (on the other hand: Sp.) : OTRO
65 Fashion designer Anna : SUI
66 “By Jove!” : EGADS
67 Lead-in to nautical : AERO
68 Key of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 : GMINOR
72 Glower : SCOWL
73 Part of a baby’s nighttime routine : BATH
74 Hurt : ACHE
75 Filming innovation used in “The Shining” : STEADICAM
76 Choice for a twist : LIME
77 Häagen-Dazs shelfmate : EDYS
78 Ball that just grazes the bat, perhaps : FOULTIP
81 Online crafts marketplace : ETSY
83 Betwixt : AMID
85 Explosive inits. : TNT
86 Corsica and Réunion : ILES
87 Part of 115-Down: Abbr. : FLA
89 PET scan alternative : MRI
90 Uintah Basin people : UTE
91 Word in the mnemonic E-G-B-D-F : EVERY
92 Deliberately try to fail, informally : TANK
93 Key near Ctrl : ALT
96 “O Tannenbaum” and others : CAROLS
98 “Li’l Abner” cartoonist : CAPP
99 Haggard fellow? : MERLE
100 Abates : EBBS
101 “Good Morning America” co-host Spencer : LARA
102 Dirty film : SCUM
103 Some turkeys and tabbies : TOMS
104 Hasty getaway : LAM
105 “Success has always been the greatest ___”: Nietzsche : LIAR
106 Group of buffalo : GANG
107 Payment before a deal : ANTE
108 Big supporter, in modern slang : STAN
109 Quiet “Hey!” : PSST
111 Telluride maker : KIA
112 Sturm ___ Drang : UND
113 Initialism for exhibitionism : PDA
115 Seminoles’ sch. : FSU
116 Tiger’s target : PAR

