NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 25

1 Swept style : UPDO
2 Chemical formula for lye : NAOH
3 Oil container : DRUM
4 Needles : RIBS
5 Night school subj. : ESL
6 Basilica of ___ Anne de Détroit (historic Michigan landmark) : STE
7 “Three may keep a ___, if two of them are dead”: Benjamin Franklin : SECRET
8 Over-the-counter brand that promises “Guaranteed relief every time” : EXLAX
9 Put forth : SAID
10 Flaky mineral : MICA
11 Wild : AMOK
12 “Friends” star, to friends : JEN
13 Antediluvian : OLD
14 Run into : RAM
15 Carnival attraction that propels its riders sky-high : SPACESHOT
16 “:” in analogies : ISTO
17 Call for : NEED
19 Half a rhyming genre name : SCI
20 Steaming, with “off” : TEED
22 Alaskan salmon hunters : KODIAKS
23 Hulled wheat : SPELT
26 Mirror image? : SELF
28 Be next to : ABUT
29 MGM’s aptly named mascot : LEO
31 Nine credited roles in “Barbie” : KENS
32 Texter’s hedge : IMO
33 Bit of ink, familiarly : TAT
34 Home of Kurdistan’s easternmost regions : IRAN
35 Raven claw : TALON
36 Vital spark : SPIRIT
37 Plugs : ADS
38 Brian in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : ENO
39 Big name in allergy medication : BENADRYL
40 Humorist Bombeck : ERMA
41 Talks incessantly : YAPS
42 Didn’t spoil : KEPT
43 Mlle. of Madrid : SRTA
45 Basic skateboarding trick : OLLIE
46 Jovian moon : EUROPA
48 Kind of salad with hard-boiled eggs : COBB
52 What cognitive behavioral therapy can treat, in brief : PTSD
54 It bears no etymological relation to “conifer,” surprisingly : FIR
55 Camera opening : APERTURE
56 State with a five-sided flag : OHIO
57 “That’s just … wrong” : UHNO
59 Clarified butter : GHEE
60 Rear : HIND
61 Park worker : RANGER
63 Por ___ lado (on the other hand: Sp.) : OTRO
65 Fashion designer Anna : SUI
66 “By Jove!” : EGADS
67 Lead-in to nautical : AERO
68 Key of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 : GMINOR
72 Glower : SCOWL
73 Part of a baby’s nighttime routine : BATH
74 Hurt : ACHE
75 Filming innovation used in “The Shining” : STEADICAM
76 Choice for a twist : LIME
77 Häagen-Dazs shelfmate : EDYS
78 Ball that just grazes the bat, perhaps : FOULTIP
81 Online crafts marketplace : ETSY
83 Betwixt : AMID
85 Explosive inits. : TNT
86 Corsica and Réunion : ILES
87 Part of 115-Down: Abbr. : FLA
89 PET scan alternative : MRI
90 Uintah Basin people : UTE
91 Word in the mnemonic E-G-B-D-F : EVERY
92 Deliberately try to fail, informally : TANK
93 Key near Ctrl : ALT
96 “O Tannenbaum” and others : CAROLS
98 “Li’l Abner” cartoonist : CAPP
99 Haggard fellow? : MERLE
100 Abates : EBBS
101 “Good Morning America” co-host Spencer : LARA
102 Dirty film : SCUM
103 Some turkeys and tabbies : TOMS
104 Hasty getaway : LAM
105 “Success has always been the greatest ___”: Nietzsche : LIAR
106 Group of buffalo : GANG
107 Payment before a deal : ANTE
108 Big supporter, in modern slang : STAN
109 Quiet “Hey!” : PSST
111 Telluride maker : KIA
112 Sturm ___ Drang : UND
113 Initialism for exhibitionism : PDA
115 Seminoles’ sch. : FSU
116 Tiger’s target : PAR