NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, August 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Loses one’s shirt, say : UNDRESSES 10 Primarily studies : MAJORSIN 18 City with a cowboy hat-wearing replica of the Eiffel Tower : PARISTEXAS 20 Videography option on a smartphone : TIMELAPSE 21 “Tsk, tsk”? : DOUBLECLICK 23 Buddy-buddy? : SECONDMATE 24 Resistance units : OHMS 25 What “Ten-four” and “Over” are used in : RADIOSPEAK 27 ___ liver oil (dietary supplement) : COD 28 Honnold who was the first to free-solo climb El Capitan : ALEX 30 Exploit : DEED 31 Sight at Sydney’s yearly Festival of the Winds : KITE 34 “You’re on!” : ITSABET 38 Paper-saving invoice : EBILL 40 They keep people in the dark : EYEMASKS 44 [Knock, knock]? : RAPDUO 45 11? : ONEAFTERANOTHER 47 First-tier, as a celeb : ALIST 48 Thudding noise : CLONK 49 Diamond authorities : UMPS 50 Go (for) : OPT 51 Word used three times in the Postal Service creed : NOR 52 Sen. or rep., e.g. : POL 53 Up to : ASFARAS 56 N.W.A’s “Straight ___ Compton” : OUTTA 58 Owl or whippoorwill, e.g. : NIGHTBIRD 62 Big step for a start-up, for short : IPO 63 “Now I get it!” : OHH 64 Pooh-pooh? : THISBEARSREPEATING 69 Wrap up : END 70 Sch. with campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai : NYU 71 Places to let out anger by smashing objects : RAGEROOMS 73 Built (on) : BASED 76 Core exercise done lying down : LEGLIFT 79 Queer identity, for short : ARO 80 Output of some refrigerators : ICE 82 Word often followed by a Roman numeral : ACT 83 Helping hand : AIDE 84 Show up, perhaps : OUTDO 86 Else : IFNOT 88 Tut-tut? : THEMUMMYRETURNS 93 “Ow! Ow!”? : ALLOWS 94 Buccaneer’s buddies : HEARTIES 95 Park worker? : VALET 96 “That much is obvious” : CLEARLY 97 Ran out of juice : DIED 98 The Lincoln Memorial appeared on it until 2008 : CENT 99 Tangled masses of hair : MATS 100 One of the Mannings : ELI 102 George Lucas’s original surname for Luke Skywalker : STARKILLER 106 Shock proof? : GASP 110 “OK, OK”? : BACKUPCOPY 114 “Hubba, hubba!”? : PAIROFPANTS 117 Outpouring of ideas : BRAINDUMP 118 Seasonal workers in suits : MALLSANTAS 119 Official beer of the Boston Red Sox, familiarly : SAMADAMS 120 On the comeback trail : RESURGENT

Down