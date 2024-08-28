NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 28

1 Chicken par_ _ _ _ _ in fat : THIGH
6 Last word, at times : BYE
9 Hurdles for doct_ _ _ _ _tudents : ORALS
14 Lover boy : ROMEO
15 Bronx politician with a noted 2018 upset, familiarly : AOC
16 Clay figure in Jewish folklore : GOLEM
17 Referring t_ _ _ _ _est : OTHER
18 Onetime studio with a broadcast tower in its logo : RKO
19 I_ _ _ _ _at terrifies thanatophobes : DEATH
20 Has the stage : ISON
21 Participants in a 140.6-mile race : IRONMEN
23 Prenatal diagnostic, in brief : AMNIO
25 Because : INTHAT
29 Cropped photo? : PIC
32 Made amends for wh_ _ _ _ _ _id : ATONED
34 Something that can be “dominant” : GENE
35 Comfortable : ATHOME
37 Up there, so to speak : OLD
38 Outline : EDGE
39 They pu_ _ _ _ _ _ _tuff : SHOVERS
41 “Star Tre_” _ _ _ _ _ _ot heard on the original series : KLINGON
43 Account : TALE
44 Snap back? : PEE
46 Famous failures of the ’50s : EDSELS
47 Maker of Aspire laptops : ACER
48 Another word fo_ _ _ _ _ _awag : RASCAL
50 A Venusian one lasts eight Earth months : DAY
51 “Being and Nothingness” author : SARTRE
5 Venerable teachers : SAGES
55 Casual greeting : HITHERE
57 Tuscan city on the Arno River : PISA
61 Street feature needed after a har_ _ _ _ _ : DRAIN
64 Word with tail or tight : END
65 Pitcher’s positio_ _ _ _ _e lineup, historically : NINTH
66 Going places? : JOHNS
67 Smoothie bar supply : ICE
68 Title role of 1966 and 2004 : ALFIE
69 It’_ _ _ _ _n on a vampire hunt : STAKE
70 Like many autumn leaves : RED
71 Tempe_ _ _ _ _onsoon, e.g. : STORM