NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Chicken par_ _ _ _ _ in fat : THIGH 6 Last word, at times : BYE 9 Hurdles for doct_ _ _ _ _tudents : ORALS 14 Lover boy : ROMEO 15 Bronx politician with a noted 2018 upset, familiarly : AOC 16 Clay figure in Jewish folklore : GOLEM 17 Referring t_ _ _ _ _est : OTHER 18 Onetime studio with a broadcast tower in its logo : RKO 19 I_ _ _ _ _at terrifies thanatophobes : DEATH 20 Has the stage : ISON 21 Participants in a 140.6-mile race : IRONMEN 23 Prenatal diagnostic, in brief : AMNIO 25 Because : INTHAT 29 Cropped photo? : PIC 32 Made amends for wh_ _ _ _ _ _id : ATONED 34 Something that can be “dominant” : GENE 35 Comfortable : ATHOME 37 Up there, so to speak : OLD 38 Outline : EDGE 39 They pu_ _ _ _ _ _ _tuff : SHOVERS 41 “Star Tre_” _ _ _ _ _ _ot heard on the original series : KLINGON 43 Account : TALE 44 Snap back? : PEE 46 Famous failures of the ’50s : EDSELS 47 Maker of Aspire laptops : ACER 48 Another word fo_ _ _ _ _ _awag : RASCAL 50 A Venusian one lasts eight Earth months : DAY 51 “Being and Nothingness” author : SARTRE 5 Venerable teachers : SAGES 55 Casual greeting : HITHERE 57 Tuscan city on the Arno River : PISA 61 Street feature needed after a har_ _ _ _ _ : DRAIN 64 Word with tail or tight : END 65 Pitcher’s positio_ _ _ _ _e lineup, historically : NINTH 66 Going places? : JOHNS 67 Smoothie bar supply : ICE 68 Title role of 1966 and 2004 : ALFIE 69 It’_ _ _ _ _n on a vampire hunt : STAKE 70 Like many autumn leaves : RED 71 Tempe_ _ _ _ _onsoon, e.g. : STORM

Down