 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, August 28

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Chicken par_ _ _ _ _ in fat : THIGH
6 Last word, at times : BYE
9 Hurdles for doct_ _ _ _ _tudents : ORALS
14 Lover boy : ROMEO
15 Bronx politician with a noted 2018 upset, familiarly : AOC
16 Clay figure in Jewish folklore : GOLEM
17 Referring t_ _ _ _ _est : OTHER
18 Onetime studio with a broadcast tower in its logo : RKO
19 I_ _ _ _ _at terrifies thanatophobes : DEATH
20 Has the stage : ISON
21 Participants in a 140.6-mile race : IRONMEN
23 Prenatal diagnostic, in brief : AMNIO
25 Because : INTHAT
29 Cropped photo? : PIC
32 Made amends for wh_ _ _ _ _ _id : ATONED
34 Something that can be “dominant” : GENE
35 Comfortable : ATHOME
37 Up there, so to speak : OLD
38 Outline : EDGE
39 They pu_ _ _ _ _ _ _tuff : SHOVERS
41 “Star Tre_” _ _ _ _ _ _ot heard on the original series : KLINGON
43 Account : TALE
44 Snap back? : PEE
46 Famous failures of the ’50s : EDSELS
47 Maker of Aspire laptops : ACER
48 Another word fo_ _ _ _ _ _awag : RASCAL
50 A Venusian one lasts eight Earth months : DAY
51 “Being and Nothingness” author : SARTRE
5 Venerable teachers : SAGES
55 Casual greeting : HITHERE
57 Tuscan city on the Arno River : PISA
61  Street feature needed after a har_ _ _ _ _ : DRAIN
64 Word with tail or tight : END
65 Pitcher’s positio_ _ _ _ _e lineup, historically : NINTH
66 Going places? : JOHNS
67 Smoothie bar supply : ICE
68 Title role of 1966 and 2004 : ALFIE
69 It’_ _ _ _ _n on a vampire hunt : STAKE
70 Like many autumn leaves : RED
71 Tempe_ _ _ _ _onsoon, e.g. : STORM

Down

1 Counselor on the Enterprise : TROI
2 Sexual attraction, with “the” : HOTS
3 Texter’s qualifier : IMHO
4 Actress Davis : GEENA
5 Opposite of vert. : HOR
6 Spanish-speaking neighborhood : BARRIO
7 Half of the couple on the iconic Rolling Stone cover of 1/22/81 : YOKOONO
8 Subj. for Milton Friedman : ECON
9 Nash who wrote “A door is what a dog is perpetually on the wrong side of” : OGDEN
10 Units of X-ray exposure : ROENTGENS
11 In the manner of : ALA
12 Court call : LET
13 Texter’s “Unbelievable” : SMH
21 Make sense of : INTERPRET
22 “When your broad mind and narrow waist begin to change places,” per E. Joseph Cossman : MIDDLEAGE
24 Broadway “Auntie” : MAME
26 Placed bets on both sides : HEDGED
27 Neighbor of Zambia and Namibia : ANGOLA
28 Itsy-bitsy : TEENSY
29 Foods with names often ending in “i” : PASTAS
30 Ivy League city surrounded by more than 150 waterfalls : ITHACA
31 Fury : CHOLER
33 Animal with a bugle-like mating call : ELK
36 Analyze to a fault : OVERTHINK
40 Site of many wrecks : SEA
42 Going nowhere : IDLE
45 Lifeblood : ESSENCE
49 Checked the IDs of : CARDED
52 Often-skipped step when making rice : RINSE
54 Like the proverbial milk : SPILT
56 Will figure : HEIR
58 411 : INFO
59 Energize : STIR
60 “Beg pardon …” : AHEM
61 They often mix up lyrics : DJS
62 Spoil : ROT
63 Exclamation of enlightenment : AHA
65 Grammy winner for Best Rap Album in 2021 : NAS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Balatro’s new free update adds some surprising crossovers, including The Witcher
The Balatro friends of jimbo card pack. It has a two kings, a queen, and a jack from The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us, respectively.

There is a lot of change coming to Balatro, including four video game crossovers in the free Friends of Jimbo update announced during the August 2024 Indie World Showcase. You can get these new card skins starting on Tuesday.

The popular poker roguelike is getting new cosmetic card skins from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dave the Diver, Vampire Survivors, and Among Us. We already knew about one of these since a trailer unveiled at Gamescom 2024 last week announced a number of Dave the Diver crossovers, including Balatro, but we weren't expecting the chance to see Geralt, Yennefer, and Jaskier as the king, queen, and jack face cards or vampire and monster cards from Vampire Survivors.

Read more
Yakuza Kiwami coming to Switch after years of developer resistance
Kazuma Kiriyu as he appears in Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

Nintendo Switch fans can finally check out the Yakuza series with the impending release of Yakuza Kiwami, which was announced on Tuesday during the August Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

Read more