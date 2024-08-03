 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 3

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Election presence since the ’40s : PACS
5 Retrieval speed of a computer : ACCESSTIME
15 Latin I word : AMAT
16 Professional pitcher? : PIANOTUNER
17 Request for details : CARETOELABORATE
19 What often can’t be beat? : THERAP
20 Light touch : CARESS
21 Minnesota W.N.B.A. team : LYNX
22 Cousin voiced by Snoop Dogg in two films : ITT
24 “Not ___” : YET
25 Heaven : ECSTASY
28 Meryl Streep and Amy Adams played them in 2008’s “Doubt” : NUNS
31 French resort town : STTROPEZ
34 Unsolicited, in a way : ONSPEC
36 More than just impress : AWE
37 Block : DAM
38 Ref’s decision : TKO
39 Supply at an I.V.F. clinic : OVA
40 Home run, informally : DINGER
42 Ready : PREPARED
44 Vet : EXGI
45 Word from the French for “rung” : ECHELON
47 Scott in Illinois, e.g.: Abbr. : AFB
49 Cultivate, in a way : HOE
50 “Really?” : ITIS
53 Last syllable of a word : ULTIMA
55 Losers of the 1994 and 1999 N.B.A. Finals : KNICKS
57 Virtually silently, in a classic poem : ONLITTLECATFEET
60 [shrug] : IDONTGETIT
61 Helen of Troy’s mother : LEDA
62 1962 war epic loaded with A-listers, with “The” : LONGESTDAY
63 Old map letters : USSR

Down

1 Deal : PACT
2 Title hero of a Menotti opera : AMAHL
3 Drew using many lines? : CAREY
4 “Ambition should be made of ___ stuff”: “Julius Caesar” : STERNER
5 Per person : APOP
6 Abbr. in French business names : CIE
7 School with the mascot Oski the Bear, familiarly : CAL
8 Puts on the books : ENACTS
9 Buckwheat noodle : SOBA
10 Part of a child’s bedtime routine, perhaps : STORY
11 Deep dishes : TUREENS
12 Foggy : INASTUPOR
13 M.L.B. team that’s played in three different stadiums since its inception in 1962 : METS
14 Old word of precedence : ERE
18 It contains nearly 10,000 sections : TAXCODE
22 Market unit : ITEM
23 Looney Tunes menace, familiarly : TAZ
26 Alley pickup : SPARE
27 Sticks figure : YOKEL
29 First name on the “Scream” poster : NEVE
30 Slew : SCAD
31 Only African-born headliner at London’s Live Aid 1985 : SADE
32 Bar from Mars : TWIX
33 Clothing misnomer more aptly replaced by “three-quart” : TENGALLON
35 Zero use : NOPOINT
38 Stereotypical lowly role in a school play : TREE
41 Christmas tradition : GIFTING
42 ___-Nomenal, punny restaurant name : PHO
43 Like some targeted winter meds : ANTIFLU
46 Style of house with wide eaves : CHALET
48 “S’il vous plaît,” across the Rhine : BITTE
51 Drinks mistakenly invented by a Dairy Queen owner in 1958 : ICEES
52 Agendas, for short : SKEDS
53 Useful command for the error-prone : UNDO
54 Many Zoom calls: Abbr. : MTGS
55 Singer Perry : KATY
56 Leading : STAR
57 Peanut ___ : OIL
58 Going concern, for short? : ETD
59 Jack Ryan’s org. in “The Hunt for Red October” : CIA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

The Gauntlet of Shar is, well, quite a gauntlet in Baldur’s Gate 3. This dungeon changes things up a bit by giving you three unique trails to challenge you in different ways. The Faith-Leap Trail is perhaps the most puzzling of them all, and may even appear impossible when you first see it. The thing is, you can't trust your eyes in this trial. There's just too large of a gap between you and the goal for you to cross unless you do as the name suggests and take a leap of faith. But don't just put your faith in Shar and hope for the best -- instead let us show you the path.
How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial

Once you enter this trail after making the blood sacrifice, you will see the Umbral Gem way across a massive death pit. But there actually is a path forward, just an invisible one. The path is the same every time, so as long as you memorize it, you'll be fine, but you should still make a safety save just in case. You only get three tries before anyone you're controlling who falls will die.

Read more
How to solve the Gauntlet of Shar puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3
Four adventurers exploring a cave with a torch.

Based on the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons, it shouldn't surprise you that Baldur's Gate 3 has tons of dungeons to explore. Inside, you will find plenty of monsters, traps, and loot, but perhaps most terrifying of all, puzzles. Most of the game is determined by your character's stats and rolls, but puzzles fall completely on your own ability to solve them. The Gauntlet of Shar, for example, is a dungeon you can find in a couple of different ways, and it's important for both Shadowheart's main Daughter of Darkness quest, as well as Astarion's Palke Elf quest, so there's no avoiding it for too long. There are two main puzzles you hit right away in this dungeon, so let us be your Dungeon Master and guide you through.
How to solve the Mausoleum puzzle

Your first puzzle will appear when you come to the Thorm Mausoleum and involves three paintings. There's a book in this room that gives you a hint as to what to do. It reads "From splendor, to tragedy, to infamy." This is informing you in which order you should interact with the paintings in the room with the coffin. Before you attempt this, go around and disarm all the traps in this room to be safe.

Read more