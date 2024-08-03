NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Election presence since the ’40s : PACS 5 Retrieval speed of a computer : ACCESSTIME 15 Latin I word : AMAT 16 Professional pitcher? : PIANOTUNER 17 Request for details : CARETOELABORATE 19 What often can’t be beat? : THERAP 20 Light touch : CARESS 21 Minnesota W.N.B.A. team : LYNX 22 Cousin voiced by Snoop Dogg in two films : ITT 24 “Not ___” : YET 25 Heaven : ECSTASY 28 Meryl Streep and Amy Adams played them in 2008’s “Doubt” : NUNS 31 French resort town : STTROPEZ 34 Unsolicited, in a way : ONSPEC 36 More than just impress : AWE 37 Block : DAM 38 Ref’s decision : TKO 39 Supply at an I.V.F. clinic : OVA 40 Home run, informally : DINGER 42 Ready : PREPARED 44 Vet : EXGI 45 Word from the French for “rung” : ECHELON 47 Scott in Illinois, e.g.: Abbr. : AFB 49 Cultivate, in a way : HOE 50 “Really?” : ITIS 53 Last syllable of a word : ULTIMA 55 Losers of the 1994 and 1999 N.B.A. Finals : KNICKS 57 Virtually silently, in a classic poem : ONLITTLECATFEET 60 [shrug] : IDONTGETIT 61 Helen of Troy’s mother : LEDA 62 1962 war epic loaded with A-listers, with “The” : LONGESTDAY 63 Old map letters : USSR

Down