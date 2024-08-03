NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, August 3

1 Deal : PACT
2 Title hero of a Menotti opera : AMAHL
3 Drew using many lines? : CAREY
4 “Ambition should be made of ___ stuff”: “Julius Caesar” : STERNER
5 Per person : APOP
6 Abbr. in French business names : CIE
7 School with the mascot Oski the Bear, familiarly : CAL
8 Puts on the books : ENACTS
9 Buckwheat noodle : SOBA
10 Part of a child’s bedtime routine, perhaps : STORY
11 Deep dishes : TUREENS
12 Foggy : INASTUPOR
13 M.L.B. team that’s played in three different stadiums since its inception in 1962 : METS
14 Old word of precedence : ERE
18 It contains nearly 10,000 sections : TAXCODE
22 Market unit : ITEM
23 Looney Tunes menace, familiarly : TAZ
26 Alley pickup : SPARE
27 Sticks figure : YOKEL
29 First name on the “Scream” poster : NEVE
30 Slew : SCAD
31 Only African-born headliner at London’s Live Aid 1985 : SADE
32 Bar from Mars : TWIX
33 Clothing misnomer more aptly replaced by “three-quart” : TENGALLON
35 Zero use : NOPOINT
38 Stereotypical lowly role in a school play : TREE
41 Christmas tradition : GIFTING
42 ___-Nomenal, punny restaurant name : PHO
43 Like some targeted winter meds : ANTIFLU
46 Style of house with wide eaves : CHALET
48 “S’il vous plaît,” across the Rhine : BITTE
51 Drinks mistakenly invented by a Dairy Queen owner in 1958 : ICEES
52 Agendas, for short : SKEDS
53 Useful command for the error-prone : UNDO
54 Many Zoom calls: Abbr. : MTGS
55 Singer Perry : KATY
56 Leading : STAR
57 Peanut ___ : OIL
58 Going concern, for short? : ETD
59 Jack Ryan’s org. in “The Hunt for Red October” : CIA