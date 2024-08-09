 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Listing on a résumé : SKILL
6 Bad news from a maître d’ : WAIT
10 Ocean spray : MIST
14 The Black Keys and the White Stripes, e.g. : INDIEBANDS
16 “Why would you ever think that?!” : UMNO
17 Retire while successful : GOOUTONTOP
18 Music magazine since 1985 : SPIN
19 Short elevations? : HTS
20 T, for one : MODEL
21 Sparkly collectible : GEODE
22 Early stage : BETA
23 Top marks : APLUSES
25 Goes easy on : SPARES
28 Sub groups : BTEAMS
29 Email ancestor : TELEX
30 Taps one’s foot, maybe : KEEPSTIME
33 Where you can find ME : USMAP
34 Nonstandard: Abbr. : IRR
35 Unlit? : SOBER
36 Subway fare : FOOTLONGS
38 City once home to Black Wall Street : TULSA
39 Animals that appear in the fossil record before trees : SHARKS
40 Unlawful coercion : DURESS
41 Sources of some political gaffes : HOTMICS
43 Middle word of a Stowe title : TOMS
44 Introduce to the mix : ADDIN
45 What awakens Godzilla from the ocean, informally : HBOMB
47 “Les ___” : MIZ
50 Japanese noodles : UDON
51 Rodeo event : BARRELRACE
53 Camp sight : TENT
54 “It’s been too long!” : IMISSEDYOU
55   You are, on the Yucatán : ERES
56 Helpful how-to : DEMO
57 “Why don’t sheep shrink when it ___?”: George Carlin : RAINS

Down

1 Something to heave : SIGH
2 Wedding planning website, with “the” : KNOT
3 Wedding exchange : IDOS
4 Fourth-most-common surname in China (after Wang, Li and Zhang) : LIU
5 “Don’t get mad yet …” : LETMEEXPLAIN
6 Marvel’s Maximoff : WANDA
7 Entry fee for some clubs? : ANTE
8 Blind worshipers : IDOLATERS
9 Alternative to a pinch: Abbr. : TSP
10 Journeys into the past? : MUSEUMTOURS
11 Out of the question : IMPOSSIBLE
12 Nasty, as a remark : SNIDE
13 Busy signals, e.g. : TONES
15 Kicks (out) : BOOTS
21 Cocktail vessel : GLASSTUMBLER
22 Apt anagram of TINS BEAR THEM, minus an E : BREATHMINTS
24 Dynamism : PEP
25 Double ___ (cookie descriptor) : STUF
26 Replacement for the Spanish colonial real : PESO
27 “One more minute!” : ALMOSTDONE
28 They might fall off a shelf : BERGS
30 Stigmatize sexual preferences, in modern lingo : KINKSHAME
31 Fiasco : MESS
32 Meiji and Taisho, in Japanese history : ERAS
37 Middle-earth menace : ORC
40 Heads, slangily : DOMES
41 ___ cuisine : HAUTE
42 Less expected : ODDER
43 Line drawn after an early wrong guess in hangman : TORSO
46 Part of a hat : BRIM
47 Question that’s often a directive to step aside : MAYI
48 Taskbar image : ICON
49 A statue of him was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World : ZEUS
51 Prospective Olympic city’s campaign : BID
52 Vitamin qty. : RDA


