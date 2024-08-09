NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, August 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Listing on a résumé : SKILL 6 Bad news from a maître d’ : WAIT 10 Ocean spray : MIST 14 The Black Keys and the White Stripes, e.g. : INDIEBANDS 16 “Why would you ever think that?!” : UMNO 17 Retire while successful : GOOUTONTOP 18 Music magazine since 1985 : SPIN 19 Short elevations? : HTS 20 T, for one : MODEL 21 Sparkly collectible : GEODE 22 Early stage : BETA 23 Top marks : APLUSES 25 Goes easy on : SPARES 28 Sub groups : BTEAMS 29 Email ancestor : TELEX 30 Taps one’s foot, maybe : KEEPSTIME 33 Where you can find ME : USMAP 34 Nonstandard: Abbr. : IRR 35 Unlit? : SOBER 36 Subway fare : FOOTLONGS 38 City once home to Black Wall Street : TULSA 39 Animals that appear in the fossil record before trees : SHARKS 40 Unlawful coercion : DURESS 41 Sources of some political gaffes : HOTMICS 43 Middle word of a Stowe title : TOMS 44 Introduce to the mix : ADDIN 45 What awakens Godzilla from the ocean, informally : HBOMB 47 “Les ___” : MIZ 50 Japanese noodles : UDON 51 Rodeo event : BARRELRACE 53 Camp sight : TENT 54 “It’s been too long!” : IMISSEDYOU 55 You are, on the Yucatán : ERES 56 Helpful how-to : DEMO 57 “Why don’t sheep shrink when it ___?”: George Carlin : RAINS

Down