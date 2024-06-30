NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 “That’s hilarious!,” in text shorthand : ROFL
5 San Francisco Bay has a “golden” one : GATE
9 Delivery co. with a brown-and-yellow logo : UPS
12 Cruise stopover : ISLE
13 Eagle’s claw : TALON
14 Give off : EMIT
15 Author on behalf of someone else : GHOSTWRITE
17 ___-pedi (spa treatment) : MANI
18 ___ Paulo, Brazil : SAO
19 Onetime rival of Volvo : SAAB
20 Defective car : LEMON
21 Bat mitzvah, for example : RELIGIOUSRITE
25 “Oh yeah? Give me an example” : NAMEONE
27 “RuPaul’s ___ Race” : DRAG
28 Glorify : EXALT
29 Title in Italian nobility : CONTESSA
33 Ctrl-___-Del : ALT
34 Symbols on the Hollywood Walk of Fame : STARS
36 Big beer order : KEG
37 Hold back : RESTRAIN
40 River alongside many German vineyards : RHINE
42 Next in line? : HEIR
43 Customers : CLIENTS
45 One half of a noted aviation team : ORVILLEWRIGHT
49 Like Bigfoot and Chewbacca : HAIRY
50 Othello’s treacherous “friend” : IAGO
51 The “I” of T.G.I.F. : ITS
54 Irish dances : JIGS
55 Straight to the point … or, homophonically, what this answer is relative to this puzzle? : FORTHRIGHT
58 “Sure thing, boss” : ONIT
59 Baby bird’s sound : TWEET
60 Flightless bird of South America : RHEA
61 Monogram in French fashion : YSL
62 Joins in marriage : WEDS
63 Lots and lots : ATON
Down
2 Workplace welfare org. : OSHA
3 Parts of a car’s interior that can be removed and cleaned : FLOORMATS
4 “___ Misérables” : LES
5 Park place? : GARAGE
6 Excuse that might be airtight : ALIBI
7 Youngster : TOT
8 Opposite of WSW : ENE
9 Savory flavor : UMAMI
10 ___ noir (wine) : PINOT
11 “Goosebumps” author R.L. ___ : STINE
13 Mark of literary distinction : TWAIN
14 Come out from hiding : EMERGE
16 Letter-shaped opening for a bolt : TSLOT
20 Aspiring attorney’s exam, for short : LSAT
22 Slithery swimmer : EEL
23 Foul smell : ODOR
24 Cremains containers : URNS
25 Close by : NEAR
26 Wheel rotator : AXLE
29 Aluminum recyclable : CAN
30 Like wetsuits and leotards : SKINTIGHT
31 Emailed, e.g. : SENT
32 70 to 79, for septuagenarians : AGES
34 Go yachting : SAIL
35 Michelin product : TIRE
38 Strong desire : THIRST
39 Depend (on) : RELY
40 Opposite of laxness : RIGOR
41 Sneaky laugh : HEH
43 Shipping containers : CRATES
44 Word that can follow flash or flood : LIGHT
45 Sarcastic “Well, this should be fun” : OHJOY
46 Comes down in buckets, say : RAINS
47 Candlelight ceremony : VIGIL
48 Highly caffeinated : WIRED
52 Comedian ___ Von : THEO
53 Suffix with Kazakh : STAN
55 “Victory is mine!,” in text shorthand : FTW
56 The “o” of i.o.u. : OWE
57 Radio host Glass or Flatow : IRA