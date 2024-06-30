NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “That’s hilarious!,” in text shorthand : ROFL

5 San Francisco Bay has a “golden” one : GATE

9 Delivery co. with a brown-and-yellow logo : UPS

12 Cruise stopover : ISLE

13 Eagle’s claw : TALON

14 Give off : EMIT

15 Author on behalf of someone else : GHOSTWRITE

17 ___-pedi (spa treatment) : MANI

18 ___ Paulo, Brazil : SAO

19 Onetime rival of Volvo : SAAB

20 Defective car : LEMON

21 Bat mitzvah, for example : RELIGIOUSRITE

25 “Oh yeah? Give me an example” : NAMEONE

27 “RuPaul’s ___ Race” : DRAG

28 Glorify : EXALT

29 Title in Italian nobility : CONTESSA

33 Ctrl-___-Del : ALT

34 Symbols on the Hollywood Walk of Fame : STARS

36 Big beer order : KEG

37 Hold back : RESTRAIN

40 River alongside many German vineyards : RHINE

42 Next in line? : HEIR

43 Customers : CLIENTS

45 One half of a noted aviation team : ORVILLEWRIGHT

49 Like Bigfoot and Chewbacca : HAIRY

50 Othello’s treacherous “friend” : IAGO

51 The “I” of T.G.I.F. : ITS

54 Irish dances : JIGS

55 Straight to the point … or, homophonically, what this answer is relative to this puzzle? : FORTHRIGHT

58 “Sure thing, boss” : ONIT

59 Baby bird’s sound : TWEET

60 Flightless bird of South America : RHEA

61 Monogram in French fashion : YSL

62 Joins in marriage : WEDS

63 Lots and lots : ATON

Down

1 Predetermines the outcome of : RIGS

2 Workplace welfare org. : OSHA

3 Parts of a car’s interior that can be removed and cleaned : FLOORMATS

4 “___ Misérables” : LES

5 Park place? : GARAGE

6 Excuse that might be airtight : ALIBI

7 Youngster : TOT

8 Opposite of WSW : ENE

9 Savory flavor : UMAMI

10 ___ noir (wine) : PINOT

11 “Goosebumps” author R.L. ___ : STINE

13 Mark of literary distinction : TWAIN

14 Come out from hiding : EMERGE

16 Letter-shaped opening for a bolt : TSLOT

20 Aspiring attorney’s exam, for short : LSAT

22 Slithery swimmer : EEL

23 Foul smell : ODOR

24 Cremains containers : URNS

25 Close by : NEAR

26 Wheel rotator : AXLE

29 Aluminum recyclable : CAN

30 Like wetsuits and leotards : SKINTIGHT

31 Emailed, e.g. : SENT

32 70 to 79, for septuagenarians : AGES

34 Go yachting : SAIL

35 Michelin product : TIRE

38 Strong desire : THIRST

39 Depend (on) : RELY

40 Opposite of laxness : RIGOR

41 Sneaky laugh : HEH

43 Shipping containers : CRATES

44 Word that can follow flash or flood : LIGHT

45 Sarcastic “Well, this should be fun” : OHJOY

46 Comes down in buckets, say : RAINS

47 Candlelight ceremony : VIGIL

48 Highly caffeinated : WIRED

52 Comedian ___ Von : THEO

53 Suffix with Kazakh : STAN

55 “Victory is mine!,” in text shorthand : FTW

56 The “o” of i.o.u. : OWE

57 Radio host Glass or Flatow : IRA