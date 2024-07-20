 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 20

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Bungee jumping might be seen on it : BUCKETLIST
11 Aggressively promote : FLOG
15 About to get it : INHOTWATER
16 ___ Wood, portrayer of the Bond girl Plenty O’Toole in “Diamonds Are Forever” : LANA
17 Touring show for figure skaters : STARSONICE
18 Part of UX : USER
19 Actors Feldman and Haim : COREYS
20 28-Across, for one : STAT
22 “We’ll update you once we know,” in brief : TBD
23 Liberal arts college in Michigan : ALMA
24 Compose : PEN
26 A bad look : THEEYE
28 Receiving gains: Abbr. : YDS
29 General idea : TENOR
31 Company descended from the Rockefeller oil empire : EXXON
32 David ___, Grammy-winning French D.J. : GUETTA
33 Courage : SPINE
34 “Ain’t happenin'” : NOCANDO
37 Like some window shades : PLEATED
39 Dance around : EVADE
40 Plot : MAPOUT
42 Characters in “300” : ZEROS
43 “___ you!” : BLESS
44 Arthur of “Maude” : BEA
47 Bit of advice from an expert : PROTIP
49 Test important to M.A. seekers : GRE
50 Some disposable razors : BICS
51 Academic extension : EDU
52 Place to pick up a puppy, perhaps : NAPE
54 Settle (on) : ALIGHT
56 Supreme leader? : ROSS
58 Many a retiree these days : BABYBOOMER
60 Tech news website : CNET
61 Popular choice for un antojito (“little craving”) : STREETTACO
62 Elusive, in a sense : EELY
63 “Makes sense” : THATTRACKS

Down

1 Spanish province whose capital is Bilbao : BISCAY
2 Vast : UNTOLD
3 Magic words : CHARMS
4 Where the Hangul writing system is used : KOREA
5 ___ shop (modern-day “storefront”) : ETSY
6 Like some basic bikes : TWOSPEED
7 Office hookup, for short : LAN
8 Defensive denial : ITISNOT
9 Small denomination : SECT
10 Reward for staying : TREAT
11 Seasonal threat : FLU
12 The end of the road, say : LASTEXIT
13 Singly : ONEBYONE
14 Got deep in the weeds? : GARDENED
21 Eponym for a ship in a famous thought experiment : THESEUS
25 Punish like Montresor does Fortunato in “The Cask of Amontillado” : ENTOMB
27 An Englishman in New York, maybe : EXPAT
29 Starts to pay attention : TUNESIN
30 Beat poet? : RAPPER
32 Gal of note : GADOT
34 Indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest : NEZPERCE
35 Tired : OVERDONE
36 Horses around? : CAROUSEL
38 Have to shave one’s head, perhaps : LOSEABET
41 Precursor to precalculus : ALGEBRA
44 Fast-food classic : BIGMAC
45 Online payment option : ECHECK
46 Team whose Triple-A affiliate is called the Sugar Land Space Cowboys : ASTROS
48 Historic Milwaukee brewer : PABST
50 Local life : BIOTA
53 Something worn in the woods : PATH
55 Noted fantasy series, for short : LOTR
57 Dump : STY
59 “And ___ …” : YET

