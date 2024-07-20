NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, July 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Bungee jumping might be seen on it : BUCKETLIST 11 Aggressively promote : FLOG 15 About to get it : INHOTWATER 16 ___ Wood, portrayer of the Bond girl Plenty O’Toole in “Diamonds Are Forever” : LANA 17 Touring show for figure skaters : STARSONICE 18 Part of UX : USER 19 Actors Feldman and Haim : COREYS 20 28-Across, for one : STAT 22 “We’ll update you once we know,” in brief : TBD 23 Liberal arts college in Michigan : ALMA 24 Compose : PEN 26 A bad look : THEEYE 28 Receiving gains: Abbr. : YDS 29 General idea : TENOR 31 Company descended from the Rockefeller oil empire : EXXON 32 David ___, Grammy-winning French D.J. : GUETTA 33 Courage : SPINE 34 “Ain’t happenin'” : NOCANDO 37 Like some window shades : PLEATED 39 Dance around : EVADE 40 Plot : MAPOUT 42 Characters in “300” : ZEROS 43 “___ you!” : BLESS 44 Arthur of “Maude” : BEA 47 Bit of advice from an expert : PROTIP 49 Test important to M.A. seekers : GRE 50 Some disposable razors : BICS 51 Academic extension : EDU 52 Place to pick up a puppy, perhaps : NAPE 54 Settle (on) : ALIGHT 56 Supreme leader? : ROSS 58 Many a retiree these days : BABYBOOMER 60 Tech news website : CNET 61 Popular choice for un antojito (“little craving”) : STREETTACO 62 Elusive, in a sense : EELY 63 “Makes sense” : THATTRACKS

Down