NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Ticketmaster alternative : STUBHUB
8 Some experts on viruses : TECHIES
15 Longtime home decor chain with a name that anagrams to PIONEER : PIERONE
16 Clean again, as hair : RERINSE
17 Plant with edible sprouts : ALFALFA
18 Piling up wins : ONATEAR
19 Substitute : STANDIN
2 Small vessel in the deep ocean : MINISUB
21 Symbols of an in-progress text : DOTS
22 Alfred for whom a coffee chain is named : PEET
23 Fabrics retailer : JOANN
26 Like Brendan Fraser’s character in “The Whale” : OBESE
30 ___ Jackson a.k.a. Ice Cube : OSHEA
31 Where you might put in dough and take out bread? : ATM
34 3/14 : PIDAY
35 Joystick-controlled contraption depicted in this puzzle : CLAWMACHINEGAME
38 Results of some hard punches, for short : KOS
39 Speedway racer : INDYCAR
40 ___ school : MED
41 Radio station that produces “Radiolab” : WNYC
42 Ever so slightly : ATAD
44 Shed on a frozen lake : ICEHUT
47 Complete reversals : UTURNS
51 Neck artery : CAROTID
53 Smooth over : IRONOUT
54 Setting for a 35-Across : AMUSEMENTARCADE
56 Ready to eat : RIPE
57 Medium for many newsletters : EMAIL
58 N.F.L. reporter Andrews : ERIN
59 Suffix with winning or losing : EST
60 Biz ___ (corporate team, informally) : OPS
61 Collector’s goal : SET

Down

1 Purveyors of wellness packages : SPAS
2 Pinball infraction : TILT
3 Soccer org. that runs the Champions League : UEFA
4 Never-before-seen : BRANDNEW
5 “Wait!” … or hopeful words while playing a 35-Across? : HOLDONAMINUTE
6 Not suited (for) : UNFIT
7 “Cool ___!” : BEANS
8 Walk heavily : TROMP
9 Start of a counting rhyme : EENIE
10 Professional who might expect to do well with a 35-Across? : CRANEOPERATOR
11 Achieve great success : HITITBIG
12 Spanish form of Agnes : INES
13 Genesis brother : ESAU
14 N.B.A. star Nikola Jokic, for one : SERB
23 Athletic type : JOCK
24 Capital of Norway : OSLO
25 Moments of sudden understanding : AHAS
27 Cheese from North Holland : EDAM
28 “___ Love,” 2012 song that became a marriage equality anthem : SAME
29 Sized up : EYED
31 Kind of inverter in an electric vehicle : ACDC
32 “Your” of yore : THY
33 Flaky rock : MICA
36 “Always happy to help!” : ANYTIME
37 Like an Afro hairstyle : NATURAL
41 Possessive that’s often confused with a contraction : WHOSE
43 Simpleton : DUNCE
44 “Does it look like ___?” : ICARE
45 Tops that often have spaghetti straps, for short : CAMIS
46 Blow one’s stack : ERUPT
48 Loud bursts of laughter : ROARS
49 Fashion designer Cohn with an eponymous rhinestone-encrusted suit : NUDIE
50 Blood vessel insert : STENT
52 Showcase : DEMO
53 “That so?” : ITIS
55 Bit of shut-eye : NAP

