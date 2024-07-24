NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, July 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Ticketmaster alternative : STUBHUB 8 Some experts on viruses : TECHIES 15 Longtime home decor chain with a name that anagrams to PIONEER : PIERONE 16 Clean again, as hair : RERINSE 17 Plant with edible sprouts : ALFALFA 18 Piling up wins : ONATEAR 19 Substitute : STANDIN 2 Small vessel in the deep ocean : MINISUB 21 Symbols of an in-progress text : DOTS 22 Alfred for whom a coffee chain is named : PEET 23 Fabrics retailer : JOANN 26 Like Brendan Fraser’s character in “The Whale” : OBESE 30 ___ Jackson a.k.a. Ice Cube : OSHEA 31 Where you might put in dough and take out bread? : ATM 34 3/14 : PIDAY 35 Joystick-controlled contraption depicted in this puzzle : CLAWMACHINEGAME 38 Results of some hard punches, for short : KOS 39 Speedway racer : INDYCAR 40 ___ school : MED 41 Radio station that produces “Radiolab” : WNYC 42 Ever so slightly : ATAD 44 Shed on a frozen lake : ICEHUT 47 Complete reversals : UTURNS 51 Neck artery : CAROTID 53 Smooth over : IRONOUT 54 Setting for a 35-Across : AMUSEMENTARCADE 56 Ready to eat : RIPE 57 Medium for many newsletters : EMAIL 58 N.F.L. reporter Andrews : ERIN 59 Suffix with winning or losing : EST 60 Biz ___ (corporate team, informally) : OPS 61 Collector’s goal : SET

Down