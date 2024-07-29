 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 29

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 U.S. public health org. : CDC
4 Impressively done, as a job : BANGUP
10 To and ___ : FRO
13 2016 Summer Olympics host, informally : RIO
14 Break free : ESCAPE
15 Language that’s mutually intelligible with Thai : LAO
16 Cry from someone who has finally had it : ENOUGHISENOUGH
19 Wriggly sea creatures : EELS
20 “Monday Night Football” channel : ESPN
21 Mount Olympus ruler : ZEUS
22 Fuss over one’s appearance : PREEN
24 “It’s in my ___” (“I was made for this”) : DNA
26 Sarcastic non-apology : SORRYNOTSORRY
32 The “veni” in “Veni, vidi, vici” : ICAME
33 Heavens : SKIES
35 Sheep : flock :: cow : ___ : HERD
38 Comic Silverman : SARAH
40 Drain : SAP
41 Wedding ceremony words : IDO
42 Solar energy collector : PANEL
43 Pod vegetable in gumbo : OKRA
44 Fracas : MELEE
46 Religion of the Quran : ISLAM
48 Perennial optimist’s motto : NEVERSAYNEVER
53 Bard’s “before” : ERE
54 Pain relief brand : ALEVE
55 Quick drive around town : SPIN
58 Agent ___ Scully of “The X-Files” : DANA
62 Cain’s nephew in Genesis : ENOS
63 Way to make incremental progress : LITTLEBYLITTLE
66 Polished off : ATE
67 “Yes, cap’n!” : AYESIR
68 Actress Mendes : EVA
69 “Pow!” : BAM
70 Strike out : DELETE
71 State that’s home to Rehoboth Beach: Abbr. : DEL

Down

1 Gives the heebie-jeebies, with “out” : CREEPS
2 Spanish for “money” : DINERO
3 Where beers can be found at a tailgate party : COOLER
4 Implore : BEG
5 Tennis champ Arthur : ASHE
6 Police procedural that premiered in 2003 : NCIS
7 [Oh, no!] : GASP
8 Flips on its head : UPENDS
9 Something brought out with a restaurant check : PEN
10 Chimney duct : FLUE
11 Big name in pasta sauce : RAGU
12 Audibly reacts to fireworks : OOHS
17 Log-in requirement : USERID
18 Missouri’s ___ Mountains : OZARK
23 Home of MoMA, for short : NYC
25 Nibble between meals : NOSH
27 Apollo mission org. : NASA
28 Muscat residents : OMANIS
29 Mother with a Nobel Peace Prize : TERESA
30 Contest of continental conquest? : RISK
31 2024, e.g. : YEAR
34 Relaxing getaway : SPA
35 “Alas, poor Yorick! I knew ___ …”: Hamlet : HIM
36 Biblical land west of Nod : EDEN
37 Actor’s assignment : ROLE
39 Any member of NATO, to another : ALLY
42 Colleague : PEER
4 Popular brunch order : OMELET
45 ___ planner (occupation) : EVENT
47 Actress de Armas : ANA
49 Overnight flight : REDEYE
50 Recapped a frustrating day at work, maybe : VENTED
51 Develop over time : EVOLVE
52 Close again, as an envelope : RESEAL
55 Chunk of concrete : SLAB
56 Gyro bread : PITA
57 Tabloid couple : ITEM
59 Cain’s brother in Genesis : ABEL
60 Nasdaq alternative : NYSE
61 Landed (on) : ALIT
64 Wee chap : LAD
65 Fury : IRE

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
This indie developer is updating all its older games
the behemoth updating roadmap castle crashers chicken

The Behemoth Roadmap Trailer ?

It's rare that a developer supports a game for decades, but The Behemoth, the studio behind indie hits like Battleblock Theater and Castle Crashers, is making updates to all its games, according to a Friday presentation.

Read more
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

One of the great things about PC gaming is that there are often a lot of great gaming deals that you can snag to let you game on a much cheaper budget. On the flipside, a solid gaming PC can get pretty pricey, and some folks want the easier plug-and-play of consoles where you can put a disc in or download a game and get started immediately. Luckily, whether you own a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch there are some pretty solid deals you can grab that can also help you game on a smaller budget. To that end, we've rounded up some of our favorite game deals on that we could find, with a few inclusions of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games.
On the other hand, if you're just doing a bit of window shopping, then check out some of our other favorite PS5 game deals, Xbox game pass deals and Nintendo Switch deals for more specific offers.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $25, was $60

Read more