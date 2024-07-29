NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 U.S. public health org. : CDC 4 Impressively done, as a job : BANGUP 10 To and ___ : FRO 13 2016 Summer Olympics host, informally : RIO 14 Break free : ESCAPE 15 Language that’s mutually intelligible with Thai : LAO 16 Cry from someone who has finally had it : ENOUGHISENOUGH 19 Wriggly sea creatures : EELS 20 “Monday Night Football” channel : ESPN 21 Mount Olympus ruler : ZEUS 22 Fuss over one’s appearance : PREEN 24 “It’s in my ___” (“I was made for this”) : DNA 26 Sarcastic non-apology : SORRYNOTSORRY 32 The “veni” in “Veni, vidi, vici” : ICAME 33 Heavens : SKIES 35 Sheep : flock :: cow : ___ : HERD 38 Comic Silverman : SARAH 40 Drain : SAP 41 Wedding ceremony words : IDO 42 Solar energy collector : PANEL 43 Pod vegetable in gumbo : OKRA 44 Fracas : MELEE 46 Religion of the Quran : ISLAM 48 Perennial optimist’s motto : NEVERSAYNEVER 53 Bard’s “before” : ERE 54 Pain relief brand : ALEVE 55 Quick drive around town : SPIN 58 Agent ___ Scully of “The X-Files” : DANA 62 Cain’s nephew in Genesis : ENOS 63 Way to make incremental progress : LITTLEBYLITTLE 66 Polished off : ATE 67 “Yes, cap’n!” : AYESIR 68 Actress Mendes : EVA 69 “Pow!” : BAM 70 Strike out : DELETE 71 State that’s home to Rehoboth Beach: Abbr. : DEL

Down