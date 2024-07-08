NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Surveys of public opinion : POLLS 6 Comedian Poundstone : PAULA 11 “Eureka!” or “Ouch!” : CRY 14 Farewell, in France : ADIEU 15 “My guess is …” : IDSAY 16 Fishy topping : ROE 17 Decorator’s suggestion : COLORSCHEME 19 Actress Thurman of “Pulp Fiction” : UMA 20 “You’ll never know until you ___!” : TRY 21 Currency of Mexico : PESO 22 More levelheaded : SANER 24 Garment that usually clasps in the back : BRA 25 Gathering for superhero fans : COMICCON 28 Calf-length slacks : CAPRIS 31 Capital city of Western Australia : PERTH 32 Carpet calculations : AREAS 33 Fishing rod attachment : REEL 35 “___ Te Ching” : TAO 38 Kickflip or heelflip, for example : SKATEBOARDTRICK 42 Tongue-clicking sound : TSK 43 Taj Mahal’s city : AGRA 44 Father of Bart, Lisa and Maggie : HOMER 45 Say “cheese” for the 48-Across : SMILE 48 Shutterbug’s device : CAMERA 49 Hazard near a hive : BEESTING 52 Oomph : ZIP 53 Pants that are often blue : JEANS 54 Kind of exam that would be apt in dental school? : ORAL 56 Nickname consisting of the 19th–21st letters of the alphabet : STU 59 Surgery sites, for short : ORS 60 “Boy, is that loud!” … or a hint to the ends of 17-, 25-, 38- and 49-Across : WHATARACKET 64 City that’s home to Copacabana Beach, familiarly : RIO 65 Tax cheat’s dread : AUDIT 66 Commotion : NOISE 67 “Jeopardy!” host Jennings : KEN 68 Takes five : RESTS 69 No-nos : DONTS

Down