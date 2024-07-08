 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, July 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Surveys of public opinion : POLLS
6 Comedian Poundstone : PAULA
11 “Eureka!” or “Ouch!” : CRY
14 Farewell, in France : ADIEU
15 “My guess is …” : IDSAY
16 Fishy topping : ROE
17 Decorator’s suggestion : COLORSCHEME
19 Actress Thurman of “Pulp Fiction” : UMA
20 “You’ll never know until you ___!” : TRY
21 Currency of Mexico : PESO
22 More levelheaded : SANER
24 Garment that usually clasps in the back : BRA
25 Gathering for superhero fans : COMICCON
28 Calf-length slacks : CAPRIS
31 Capital city of Western Australia : PERTH
32 Carpet calculations : AREAS
33 Fishing rod attachment : REEL
35 “___ Te Ching” : TAO
38 Kickflip or heelflip, for example : SKATEBOARDTRICK
42 Tongue-clicking sound : TSK
43 Taj Mahal’s city : AGRA
44 Father of Bart, Lisa and Maggie : HOMER
45 Say “cheese” for the 48-Across : SMILE
48 Shutterbug’s device : CAMERA
49 Hazard near a hive : BEESTING
52 Oomph : ZIP
53 Pants that are often blue : JEANS
54 Kind of exam that would be apt in dental school? : ORAL
56 Nickname consisting of the 19th–21st letters of the alphabet : STU
59 Surgery sites, for short : ORS
60 “Boy, is that loud!” … or a hint to the ends of 17-, 25-, 38- and 49-Across : WHATARACKET
64 City that’s home to Copacabana Beach, familiarly : RIO
65 Tax cheat’s dread : AUDIT
66 Commotion : NOISE
67 “Jeopardy!” host Jennings : KEN
68 Takes five : RESTS
69 No-nos : DONTS

Down

1 International treaty : PACT
2 Skunk’s defense : ODOR
3 Flower in an Easter bouquet : LILY
4 August baby, perhaps : LEO
5 Word yelled in unison by party guests : SURPRISE
6 Photos : PICS
7 Created for a specific purpose, as a committee : ADHOC
8 “Oh, what’s the ___?” : USE
9 Hasty escape : LAM
10 “Yes, cap’n!” : AYESIR
11 Do-or-die moment : CRUNCHTIME
12 Titular Shakespearean teenager : ROMEO
13 Hanker (for) : YEARN
18 Blue expanses on maps : SEAS
23 Do something : ACT
24 Kid with an attitude : BRAT
26 Puccini’s “La Rondine” or “Turandot” : OPERA
27 Fuse together : MELD
28 Who’s who in a movie : CAST
29 Synagogue chests : ARKS
30 Busiest time to travel : PEAKSEASON
33 Actor Seth of “Superbad” : ROGEN
34 Mr. Potato Head attachment : EAR
36 Laptop brand : ACER
37 Vegetable in Creole cuisine : OKRA
39 “___ Ha’i” (“South Pacific” song) : BALI
40 Where things can be bought with baht : THAILAND
41 Easy victory : ROMP
46 Yahoo competitor : MSN
47 Fighting words : ITSWAR
48 White House policy chief : CZAR
49 One-named singer from Iceland : BJORK
50 Almost too coincidental : EERIE
51 “OK, understood” : GOTIT
55 “Phooey!” : RATS
56 Fuzzy part of a kiwi : SKIN
57 Put through the paces : TEST
58 Salt Lake City collegians : UTES
61 Shade : HUE
62 What cover the outfield walls of many baseball stadiums : ADS
63 Dove’s sound : COO

Sam Hill
