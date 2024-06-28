NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, June 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Find a part for – CAST
5 2.3, on a certain scale – CPLUS
10 Still alive – INIT
14 Salmon-wrapped sushi order – ALASKAROLL
16 Singer Gaye, daughter of Marvin – NONA
17 The evening of December 24, in the Spanish-speaking world – NOCHEBUENE
18 Address letters – HTTP
19 Where Fiat is headquartered – TURIN
20 “Interested in a look?” – WANNASEE
22 Further into the evening, say – DARKER
25 Pain, in Spain – DOLOR
26 Virtual participation in a remote event – TELEPRESEENCE
30 Reassurance on a road trip -ITSNOTFAR
32 Barrel of laughs – RIOT
33 “Frankly,” in texting shorthand – TBH
34 ___-pop (genre) – ALT
35 Nashville awards org. – CMA
36 ___ cloth – BURP
38 What Anne Brontë and Anaïs Nin have in common – DIAERESES
42 No small part – SPEAKINGROLE
44 Jesuit university that counts Bill Murray as an alum – REGIS
45 Like ridgeline hikes, often – SCENIC
48 Wash off thoroughly – HOSEDOWN
51 Some compost bin discards – CORES
53 Typically, they turn out to be military aircraft – UFOS
54 “How fun is this!” – WHATATREAT
57 Rest stop sight – SEMI
58 Businesslike – NONSENSE
59 Building toy brand – KNEX
60 Like the flavor of much mezcal – SMOKY
61 Percolate – SEEP
Down
1 Tilt to one side – CANT
2 Revealing way to think – ALOUD
3 Triangular bones – SACRA
4 Top choices – TSHIRTS
5 In which you might be asked “Where to?” – CAB
6 Boston skyscraper, with “the” – PRU
7 MGM co-founder Marcus – LOEW
8 What the bottom of the triceps muscle connects to – ULNA
9 Calumny – SLANDER
10 Device for treating asthma – INHALER
11 Mean – NOTSONICE
12 Things to talk through – INTERCOMS
13 Finish line marker – TAPE
15 Game also called MathDoku – KENKEN
21 Chorus of two-year-olds? – NOS
23 Magnus Carlsen achieved one of 2882 – – ELO
24 Not forget – RETAIN
27 National advocacy grp. for L.G.B.T.Q. issues – PFLAG
28 Yelp contributors – RATERS
29 Letter derived from Phoenician’s “heth” – ETA
30 Headache helper – IBUPROFEN
31 Ménage à trois – THREESOME
33 “MLB on ___” (sports program) – TBS
37 New York Post gossip section named for its location – PAGESIX
38 Renounces – DISOWNS
39 Mythical creature likely inspired by Madagascar’s elephant bird – ROC
40 Raises into a seat – ELECETS
41 Caballeros, by another term – SENORES
43 Jest – KID
46 Greek goddess of peace – IRENE
47 Cut out – CEASE
48 Wrapper for a tamale = HUSK
49 Often-misused pronoun – WHOM
50 Lead-in to second – NANO
52 Word that can precede or follow “dance” – STEP
55 Tik___ – TOK
56 More than zip – ANY