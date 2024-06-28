NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, June 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Find a part for – CAST

5 2.3, on a certain scale – CPLUS

10 Still alive – INIT

14 Salmon-wrapped sushi order – ALASKAROLL

16 Singer Gaye, daughter of Marvin – NONA

17 The evening of December 24, in the Spanish-speaking world – NOCHEBUENE

18 Address letters – HTTP

19 Where Fiat is headquartered – TURIN

20 “Interested in a look?” – WANNASEE

22 Further into the evening, say – DARKER

25 Pain, in Spain – DOLOR

26 Virtual participation in a remote event – TELEPRESEENCE

30 Reassurance on a road trip -ITSNOTFAR

32 Barrel of laughs – RIOT

33 “Frankly,” in texting shorthand – TBH

34 ___-pop (genre) – ALT

35 Nashville awards org. – CMA

36 ___ cloth – BURP

38 What Anne Brontë and Anaïs Nin have in common – DIAERESES

42 No small part – SPEAKINGROLE

44 Jesuit university that counts Bill Murray as an alum – REGIS

45 Like ridgeline hikes, often – SCENIC

48 Wash off thoroughly – HOSEDOWN

51 Some compost bin discards – CORES

53 Typically, they turn out to be military aircraft – UFOS

54 “How fun is this!” – WHATATREAT

57 Rest stop sight – SEMI

58 Businesslike – NONSENSE

59 Building toy brand – KNEX

60 Like the flavor of much mezcal – SMOKY

61 Percolate – SEEP

Down

1 Tilt to one side – CANT

2 Revealing way to think – ALOUD

3 Triangular bones – SACRA

4 Top choices – TSHIRTS

5 In which you might be asked “Where to?” – CAB

6 Boston skyscraper, with “the” – PRU

7 MGM co-founder Marcus – LOEW

8 What the bottom of the triceps muscle connects to – ULNA

9 Calumny – SLANDER

10 Device for treating asthma – INHALER

11 Mean – NOTSONICE

12 Things to talk through – INTERCOMS

13 Finish line marker – TAPE

15 Game also called MathDoku – KENKEN

21 Chorus of two-year-olds? – NOS

23 Magnus Carlsen achieved one of 2882 – – ELO

24 Not forget – RETAIN

27 National advocacy grp. for L.G.B.T.Q. issues – PFLAG

28 Yelp contributors – RATERS

29 Letter derived from Phoenician’s “heth” – ETA

30 Headache helper – IBUPROFEN

31 Ménage à trois – THREESOME

33 “MLB on ___” (sports program) – TBS

37 New York Post gossip section named for its location – PAGESIX

38 Renounces – DISOWNS

39 Mythical creature likely inspired by Madagascar’s elephant bird – ROC

40 Raises into a seat – ELECETS

41 Caballeros, by another term – SENORES

43 Jest – KID

46 Greek goddess of peace – IRENE

47 Cut out – CEASE

48 Wrapper for a tamale = HUSK

49 Often-misused pronoun – WHOM

50 Lead-in to second – NANO

52 Word that can precede or follow “dance” – STEP

55 Tik___ – TOK

56 More than zip – ANY