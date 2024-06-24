 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 6

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Gobi Desert grazer : ASS
4 Green roll : SOD
7 Domain suffix that most people can’t register : EDU
10 Tailor’s line : HEM
13 Bit of fried finger food, casually : TOT
14 Silvery element : PLATINUM
17 Band initials missing from their hit song “_vi_ W_man” : ELO
18 Possible response to a question that begins “Est-ce que …” : OUI
19 Northernmost city in North America with over one million people : EDMONTON
20 Inspiration for Toblerone’s shape : ALP
21 Channel with Steve Kornacki’s election day “Big Board” : MSNBC
23 Gucci played by Al Pacino in 2021’s “House of Gucci” : ALDO
24 Hop on board? : OLLIE
26 Shot dropped into a glass of beer, in a popular cocktail : SAKE
27 Dress shirt fit option : SLIM
28 Site for crafts : ETSY
29 Band in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : BLACKSABBATH
34 Spacecraft that docked with the Soyuz in 1975 : APOLLO
36 Croak : RIBBIT
39 African country : SOMALIA
41 Sweetened beverage : LIMEADE
42 Container for sour cream : TUB
43 Snack brand from the Spanish word for “fried” : FRITOS
46 Make go “Vroom!” : REV
47 “Go-o-oal!” : ITSIN
50 Object of adoration : IDOL
51 Brazilian jazz subgenre, informally : BOSSA
53 Bird with a distinctive call : MEADOWLARK
56 Spinning one’s wheels? : BIKING
59 Puff pieces? : CIGARS
63 General idea … or a hint to the clue/answer pairings at 14-, 29-, 39-, 41- and 53-Across : LONGANDSHORTOFIT
68 Conversely, in a text : OTOH
69 Second-smallest of seven : EUROPE
70 Like many granola bars : OATY
71 Unit of power : WATT
72 Performs brilliantly : SHINES
73 Dave Bautista’s role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” : DRAX

Down

1 Focuses of quantum mechanics : ATOMS
2 Composer with a namesake horn : SOUSA
3 Foul-smelling prank items : STINKBOMBS
4 Required word count for a freelance article, e.g. : SPEC
5 Like food you should probably smell before eating : OLD
6 Patterned fabric named for a Mideast capital : DAMASK
7 Lay to rest : ENTOMB
8 Hip-hop’s Madvillain or Mobb Deep : DUO
9 “Yeah, don’t even think about it” : UMNO
10 Indicators of remaining energy for video game characters : HEALTHBARS
11 Actress Tracee ___ Ross of “American Fiction” : ELLIS
12 Sullen : MOPEY
15 Avoid ___ (Google Maps option) : TOLLS
16 World’s most populous country as of 2023 : INDIA
22 ___ Baxter, “Poor Things” protagonist : BELLA
25 Leave undisturbed : LETBE
30 A-game, so to speak : ALL
31 Elaborate hairdo : COIF
32 Jewish rite : BRIS
33 Target : AIM
34 Italian wine region : ASTI
35 Look sullen : POUT
37 Middle-of-the-month time : IDES
38 Big name in athletic sandals : TEVA
40 Like Antarctica’s climate : ARID
41 Hang out : LOLL
44 Swearing-in words : IDO
45 Drag on the road : TOW
48 “My plans aren’t set in stone” : IMIGHT
49 “99 Luftballons” singer : NENA
51 Liverpudlian or Mancunian : BRIT
52 “Oh, phew!” : OKGOOD
54 ___ Varda, director with an honorary Palme d’Or and Oscar : AGNES
55 Plot units : ACRES
56 Major setback : BLOW
57 Three-syllable letter : IOTA
58 Something a rock climber might make with one hand : KNOT
60 In the distance : AFAR
61 Multitalented Moreno : RITA
62 River in which Achilles was dipped : STYX
64 “Tell me something I don’t know!” : DUH
65 ___ Lanka : SRI
66 Sweetie : HON
67 Midwesterner’s embarrassed interjection : OPE

