NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 6

1 Focuses of quantum mechanics : ATOMS
2 Composer with a namesake horn : SOUSA
3 Foul-smelling prank items : STINKBOMBS
4 Required word count for a freelance article, e.g. : SPEC
5 Like food you should probably smell before eating : OLD
6 Patterned fabric named for a Mideast capital : DAMASK
7 Lay to rest : ENTOMB
8 Hip-hop’s Madvillain or Mobb Deep : DUO
9 “Yeah, don’t even think about it” : UMNO
10 Indicators of remaining energy for video game characters : HEALTHBARS
11 Actress Tracee ___ Ross of “American Fiction” : ELLIS
12 Sullen : MOPEY
15 Avoid ___ (Google Maps option) : TOLLS
16 World’s most populous country as of 2023 : INDIA
22 ___ Baxter, “Poor Things” protagonist : BELLA
25 Leave undisturbed : LETBE
30 A-game, so to speak : ALL
31 Elaborate hairdo : COIF
32 Jewish rite : BRIS
33 Target : AIM
34 Italian wine region : ASTI
35 Look sullen : POUT
37 Middle-of-the-month time : IDES
38 Big name in athletic sandals : TEVA
40 Like Antarctica’s climate : ARID
41 Hang out : LOLL
44 Swearing-in words : IDO
45 Drag on the road : TOW
48 “My plans aren’t set in stone” : IMIGHT
49 “99 Luftballons” singer : NENA
51 Liverpudlian or Mancunian : BRIT
52 “Oh, phew!” : OKGOOD
54 ___ Varda, director with an honorary Palme d’Or and Oscar : AGNES
55 Plot units : ACRES
56 Major setback : BLOW
57 Three-syllable letter : IOTA
58 Something a rock climber might make with one hand : KNOT
60 In the distance : AFAR
61 Multitalented Moreno : RITA
62 River in which Achilles was dipped : STYX
64 “Tell me something I don’t know!” : DUH
65 ___ Lanka : SRI
66 Sweetie : HON
67 Midwesterner’s embarrassed interjection : OPE