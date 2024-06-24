NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, November 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Gobi Desert grazer : ASS 4 Green roll : SOD 7 Domain suffix that most people can’t register : EDU 10 Tailor’s line : HEM 13 Bit of fried finger food, casually : TOT 14 Silvery element : PLATINUM 17 Band initials missing from their hit song “_vi_ W_man” : ELO 18 Possible response to a question that begins “Est-ce que …” : OUI 19 Northernmost city in North America with over one million people : EDMONTON 20 Inspiration for Toblerone’s shape : ALP 21 Channel with Steve Kornacki’s election day “Big Board” : MSNBC 23 Gucci played by Al Pacino in 2021’s “House of Gucci” : ALDO 24 Hop on board? : OLLIE 26 Shot dropped into a glass of beer, in a popular cocktail : SAKE 27 Dress shirt fit option : SLIM 28 Site for crafts : ETSY 29 Band in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : BLACKSABBATH 34 Spacecraft that docked with the Soyuz in 1975 : APOLLO 36 Croak : RIBBIT 39 African country : SOMALIA 41 Sweetened beverage : LIMEADE 42 Container for sour cream : TUB 43 Snack brand from the Spanish word for “fried” : FRITOS 46 Make go “Vroom!” : REV 47 “Go-o-oal!” : ITSIN 50 Object of adoration : IDOL 51 Brazilian jazz subgenre, informally : BOSSA 53 Bird with a distinctive call : MEADOWLARK 56 Spinning one’s wheels? : BIKING 59 Puff pieces? : CIGARS 63 General idea … or a hint to the clue/answer pairings at 14-, 29-, 39-, 41- and 53-Across : LONGANDSHORTOFIT 68 Conversely, in a text : OTOH 69 Second-smallest of seven : EUROPE 70 Like many granola bars : OATY 71 Unit of power : WATT 72 Performs brilliantly : SHINES 73 Dave Bautista’s role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” : DRAX

Down