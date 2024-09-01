 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “My hero!” : IMSAVED
8 Demonstrate : SHOW
12 Lentil-based stew from 42-Down : SAMBAR
18 Wintertime traction aid : SNOWTIRE
19 Magazine with “Maison” and “Enfants” spinoffs : MARIECLAIRE
21 Save money on one’s city commute, say : SHAREACAB
22 One use of an endowment fund : FINANCIALAID
23 Kitchen sampler : TASTER
24 That’s a wrap! : TORTILLA
26 Complete group : SET
27 Scrape (by) : EKE
28 Hermanas de su padre : TIAS
31 Ecosystem formed by polyps : REEF
32 Goof : ERR
34 Lose, as layers : SHED
37 West Coast N.C.A.A. conference that lost 10 teams in 2024 : PAC12
39 Cries plaintively : WAILS
41 “Same!” : ASDOI
43 Newark alternative, in brief : LGA
44 Typical length of February : 28DAYS
46 Lauds : HAILS
49 Walking : ONFOOT
51 Visual file format : JPEG
54 Oscar-winning actor in Farmers Insurance ads : JKSIMMONS
56 Writer whose work is hell to get through? : DANTE
57 Surgeon’s co-worker, casually : ORNURSE
59 In which little gloves are worn : TBALL
60 Long-lasting lip makeup : STAIN
63 Podiatric woes : CORNS
64 Tennis star Wawrinka : STAN
65 “Arrr, welcome aboard me ship!” : AHOYMATEY
69 Fermented Russian drink : KVASS
70 Dedication preposition : FOR
71 Short nap : 40WINKS
73 Cuts : AXES
75 Genesis creator : SEGA
76 Location of elation, in an idiom : CLOUD9
78 What astronauts do more slowly in space than on earth : AGE
79 College athletics airer : ESPNU
80 Task recipient : DELEGATEE
82 Cuts : HEWS
84 Expiate, with “for” : ATONE
85 Party ___ : UNITY
86 Botanist’s study : FLORA
88 Won without a sweat : CRUISED
90 Mattress supports : SLATS
93 Source of a sleep-inducing narcotic in the “Odyssey” : LOTUSTREE
95 Give up : CEDE
96 Brief glimpses of stars, say : CAMEOS
98 Bucko : TIGER
99 Surfing move with all of one’s toes off the board : HANG10
101 Word with one or minute : ANY
102 Parking spot for a camper : RVLOT
104 Summer pests : GNATS
106 Like old Nintendo consoles : 8BIT
110 Put up with : BEAR
112 Aussie boot brand : UGG
113 Vodka sold in blue bottles : SKYY
115 Ooze : SEEP
117 Like Dashboard Confessional’s music : EMO
118 Not viable from the start, for short : DOA
120 Like a grass-roots approach : BOTTOMUP
123 Specialty of Bordeaux : MERLOT
125 Aces : STARPITCHERS
128 Press-on beauty products : FAKENAILS
131 Midtown Manhattan hot spot … or each of this puzzle’s three shaded regions? : TIMESSQUARE
132 Reacted to a sudden noise, say : FLINCHED
133 Assent that might be accompanied by eye-rolling : YESMOM
134 Colada fruit : PINA
135 Bicycles built for two : TANDEMS

Down

1 “One moment!” : INASEC
2 ___ de rire (“dying of laughter,” in French) : MORT
3 Coming-of-age celebration : SWEET16
4 Pac-Man platform : ATARI
5 Jazz trombonist Dickenson : VIC
6 Period piece : ERA
7 For which one might ask for forgiveness : DEBT
8 Do in, biblically : SMITE
9 “A Little Devil in America” writer Abdurraqib : HANIF
10 Like one Freudian stage : ORAL
11 At the bottom of the standings, perhaps : WINLESS
12 Pop-___ (book genre) : SCI
13 “It’s too bad, but …” : ALAS
14 Brightly colored birds, often : MALES
15 Winter Olympics event : BIATHLON
16 Filmmaker Aster : ARI
17 Like many Christmas ornaments : RED
18 Surfer’s hand sign : SHAKA
20 Inbox greeting : ECARD
21 Accelerate, with “up” : STEP
22 Weight gained at the start of college, informally : FRESHMAN15
25 The Magic, on scoreboards : ORL
29 Not out : AWAKE
30 “___ who?” : SAYS
33 Hundred Acre Wood resident : ROO
35 Awards feat, for short : EGOT
36 Take out : DATE
38 Military honor with fired artillery : 21GUNSALUTE
40 “Are you for real?” : ISITTRUE
41 Hilton ___, Pulitzer-winning critic for The New Yorker : ALS
42 See 12-Across : INDIA
45 Performs at a wedding, say : DJS
47 Early I.S.P. : AOL
48 ___ suite (attached living space) : INLAW
50 Squad for the Invisible Woman and the Thing : FANTASTIC4
51 One table in the high school cafeteria, maybe : JOCKS
52 Left no doubts about : PROVED
53 Bring to a boil : ENRAGE
55 Executive deg. : MBA
58 Web feed inits. : RSS
60 Clues for birdwatchers : SONGS
61 Squirt : TYKE
62 Wake-up times, for short : AMS
64 Like Santa after Christmas, presumably : SOOTY
66 Noted leader of the Onondaga : HIAWATHA
67 Scandalous story : EXPOSE
68 Longed (for) : YENNED
70 Too low, musically : FLAT
72 Always-open workout spots : 24HOURGYMS
74 Soft leather : SUEDE
76 Big-budget expense for a Marvel movie, for short : CGI
77 Clear up, in a way : DEFOG
79 ___ de vie (fruit brandy) : EAU
81 Surrealist James : ENSOR
83 Stumbling sounds : ERS
87 Smartphone service inits. : LTE
88 Perfume, as at a Mass : CENSE
89 On the ___ (often, informally) : REG
90 Picket line crosser : SCAB
91 Transportation division : LANE
92 Lynne Cheney portrayer in 2018’s “Vice” : AMYADAMS
93 Turnt : LIT
94 “Aw, darn!” : RATS
97 Crime series spinoff with more seasons than the original : SVU
98 Mug alternative, at a coffee shop : TOGOCUP
100 One-fifth of a British pound : 20PENCE
103 Letters of pride : LGBTQ
105 Where Ross teaches paleontology on “Friends,” in brief : NYU
107 Contradicts : BELIES
108 Exclamation after misunderstanding some Gen Z slang, say : IMOLD
109 Starchy side, familiarly : TOTS
111 Ned who composed an operatic version of “Our Town” : ROREM
113 Exacting : STERN
114 ___ Strait, waterway bordering Japan : KOREA
116 Edit : EMEND
119 Lhasa ___ : APSO
121 Like the New Year festival Songkran : THAI
122 [That’s ridiculous!] : PFFT
124 Golfer Jon : RAHM
125 Pen : STY
126 Word with black or bow : TIE
127 Suffix with doomer or consumer : ISM
129 French menu phrase : ALA
130 Reunion attendees : KIN

