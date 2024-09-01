NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 1

1 “One moment!” : INASEC
2 ___ de rire (“dying of laughter,” in French) : MORT
3 Coming-of-age celebration : SWEET16
4 Pac-Man platform : ATARI
5 Jazz trombonist Dickenson : VIC
6 Period piece : ERA
7 For which one might ask for forgiveness : DEBT
8 Do in, biblically : SMITE
9 “A Little Devil in America” writer Abdurraqib : HANIF
10 Like one Freudian stage : ORAL
11 At the bottom of the standings, perhaps : WINLESS
12 Pop-___ (book genre) : SCI
13 “It’s too bad, but …” : ALAS
14 Brightly colored birds, often : MALES
15 Winter Olympics event : BIATHLON
16 Filmmaker Aster : ARI
17 Like many Christmas ornaments : RED
18 Surfer’s hand sign : SHAKA
20 Inbox greeting : ECARD
21 Accelerate, with “up” : STEP
22 Weight gained at the start of college, informally : FRESHMAN15
25 The Magic, on scoreboards : ORL
29 Not out : AWAKE
30 “___ who?” : SAYS
33 Hundred Acre Wood resident : ROO
35 Awards feat, for short : EGOT
36 Take out : DATE
38 Military honor with fired artillery : 21GUNSALUTE
40 “Are you for real?” : ISITTRUE
41 Hilton ___, Pulitzer-winning critic for The New Yorker : ALS
42 See 12-Across : INDIA
45 Performs at a wedding, say : DJS
47 Early I.S.P. : AOL
48 ___ suite (attached living space) : INLAW
50 Squad for the Invisible Woman and the Thing : FANTASTIC4
51 One table in the high school cafeteria, maybe : JOCKS
52 Left no doubts about : PROVED
53 Bring to a boil : ENRAGE
55 Executive deg. : MBA
58 Web feed inits. : RSS
60 Clues for birdwatchers : SONGS
61 Squirt : TYKE
62 Wake-up times, for short : AMS
64 Like Santa after Christmas, presumably : SOOTY
66 Noted leader of the Onondaga : HIAWATHA
67 Scandalous story : EXPOSE
68 Longed (for) : YENNED
70 Too low, musically : FLAT
72 Always-open workout spots : 24HOURGYMS
74 Soft leather : SUEDE
76 Big-budget expense for a Marvel movie, for short : CGI
77 Clear up, in a way : DEFOG
79 ___ de vie (fruit brandy) : EAU
81 Surrealist James : ENSOR
83 Stumbling sounds : ERS
87 Smartphone service inits. : LTE
88 Perfume, as at a Mass : CENSE
89 On the ___ (often, informally) : REG
90 Picket line crosser : SCAB
91 Transportation division : LANE
92 Lynne Cheney portrayer in 2018’s “Vice” : AMYADAMS
93 Turnt : LIT
94 “Aw, darn!” : RATS
97 Crime series spinoff with more seasons than the original : SVU
98 Mug alternative, at a coffee shop : TOGOCUP
100 One-fifth of a British pound : 20PENCE
103 Letters of pride : LGBTQ
105 Where Ross teaches paleontology on “Friends,” in brief : NYU
107 Contradicts : BELIES
108 Exclamation after misunderstanding some Gen Z slang, say : IMOLD
109 Starchy side, familiarly : TOTS
111 Ned who composed an operatic version of “Our Town” : ROREM
113 Exacting : STERN
114 ___ Strait, waterway bordering Japan : KOREA
116 Edit : EMEND
119 Lhasa ___ : APSO
121 Like the New Year festival Songkran : THAI
122 [That’s ridiculous!] : PFFT
124 Golfer Jon : RAHM
125 Pen : STY
126 Word with black or bow : TIE
127 Suffix with doomer or consumer : ISM
129 French menu phrase : ALA
130 Reunion attendees : KIN