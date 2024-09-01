NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “My hero!” : IMSAVED 8 Demonstrate : SHOW 12 Lentil-based stew from 42-Down : SAMBAR 18 Wintertime traction aid : SNOWTIRE 19 Magazine with “Maison” and “Enfants” spinoffs : MARIECLAIRE 21 Save money on one’s city commute, say : SHAREACAB 22 One use of an endowment fund : FINANCIALAID 23 Kitchen sampler : TASTER 24 That’s a wrap! : TORTILLA 26 Complete group : SET 27 Scrape (by) : EKE 28 Hermanas de su padre : TIAS 31 Ecosystem formed by polyps : REEF 32 Goof : ERR 34 Lose, as layers : SHED 37 West Coast N.C.A.A. conference that lost 10 teams in 2024 : PAC12 39 Cries plaintively : WAILS 41 “Same!” : ASDOI 43 Newark alternative, in brief : LGA 44 Typical length of February : 28DAYS 46 Lauds : HAILS 49 Walking : ONFOOT 51 Visual file format : JPEG 54 Oscar-winning actor in Farmers Insurance ads : JKSIMMONS 56 Writer whose work is hell to get through? : DANTE 57 Surgeon’s co-worker, casually : ORNURSE 59 In which little gloves are worn : TBALL 60 Long-lasting lip makeup : STAIN 63 Podiatric woes : CORNS 64 Tennis star Wawrinka : STAN 65 “Arrr, welcome aboard me ship!” : AHOYMATEY 69 Fermented Russian drink : KVASS 70 Dedication preposition : FOR 71 Short nap : 40WINKS 73 Cuts : AXES 75 Genesis creator : SEGA 76 Location of elation, in an idiom : CLOUD9 78 What astronauts do more slowly in space than on earth : AGE 79 College athletics airer : ESPNU 80 Task recipient : DELEGATEE 82 Cuts : HEWS 84 Expiate, with “for” : ATONE 85 Party ___ : UNITY 86 Botanist’s study : FLORA 88 Won without a sweat : CRUISED 90 Mattress supports : SLATS 93 Source of a sleep-inducing narcotic in the “Odyssey” : LOTUSTREE 95 Give up : CEDE 96 Brief glimpses of stars, say : CAMEOS 98 Bucko : TIGER 99 Surfing move with all of one’s toes off the board : HANG10 101 Word with one or minute : ANY 102 Parking spot for a camper : RVLOT 104 Summer pests : GNATS 106 Like old Nintendo consoles : 8BIT 110 Put up with : BEAR 112 Aussie boot brand : UGG 113 Vodka sold in blue bottles : SKYY 115 Ooze : SEEP 117 Like Dashboard Confessional’s music : EMO 118 Not viable from the start, for short : DOA 120 Like a grass-roots approach : BOTTOMUP 123 Specialty of Bordeaux : MERLOT 125 Aces : STARPITCHERS 128 Press-on beauty products : FAKENAILS 131 Midtown Manhattan hot spot … or each of this puzzle’s three shaded regions? : TIMESSQUARE 132 Reacted to a sudden noise, say : FLINCHED 133 Assent that might be accompanied by eye-rolling : YESMOM 134 Colada fruit : PINA 135 Bicycles built for two : TANDEMS

Down