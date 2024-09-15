 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Here’s looking at you, kid” or “You can’t handle the truth!,” famously : ADLIB
6 Jane Goodall subject : CHIMP
11 Platform for Mega Man, for short : NES
14 Butter (up) : GAS
17 Jim who sang “Time in a Bottle” : CROCE
18 Scintillae : TRACES
19 Turn in some board games : ROLL
20 Humble dwelling : HUT
21 Record book? : HIGHFIDELITY
23 Home to Cedar Point : OHIO
24 Sugar ending : OSE
25 ___ Air (carrier to Taiwan) : EVA
26 Marked with a tag, maybe : ONSALE
27 Composted material : FOODWASTE
29 Altima alternative : SENTRA
31 Spell book? : MERRIAMWEBSTER
34 Apt name for a gardener : HERB
36 Goofs up : ERRS
37 FAQ consulters : USERS
38 Group of conferences, for short : NCAA
41 Creature whose mating habitats are a scientific mystery : EEL
43 Pack ‘N Play and stroller, for a traveling parent : GEAR
44 Walk with confidence : STRIDE
46 Green book? : THEWEALTHOFNATIONS
50 Talent finder : HIRER
51 Placed on a peg : TEED
52 Bops (in two senses) : HITS
53 Nail salon extensions : TIPS
57 Musical finales : CODAS
59 Kunis of “Black Swan” : MILA
62 Conductor’s announcement : LASTSTOP
64 Lost-at-sea plea : SOS
65 Logbook? : THEGIVINGTREE
69 Most of van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” : SKY
7 Perfunctory : PROFORMA
72 Source of a natural gel : ALOE
73 Mother of Perseus : DANAE
75 “The Clan of the Cave Bear” heroine : AYLA
76 Sebastian the ___, University of Miami mascot : IBIS
78 Picked a card : DREW
81 John who married Pocahontas : ROLFE
8 Yearbook? : NINETEENEIGHTYFOUR
88 Member of the original “S.N.L.” cast : RADNER
90 Lambs’ moms : EWES
91 Sticky substance : GOO
92 Occasional disruptor of activity at Sicily’s Vincenzo Bellini Airport : ETNA
93 Bad buy : LEMON
94 Spot for a wineglass charm : STEM
95 Where the chair of St. Peter sits in St. Peter’s Basilica : APSE
97 Rule book? : AGAMEOFTHRONES
103 Curtain adornment : TASSEL
107 Potluck dish : CASSEROLE
108 Makes blank : ERASES
110 Diagnostic tool, in brief : MRI
111 Org. that administers the G.R.E. : ETS
112 Chugging a bottle of hot sauce, perhaps : DARE
113 Scrapbook? : FRANKENSTEIN
116 Four Corners native : UTE
117 Kristin ___, first woman to win six gold medals at a single Olympic games : OTTO
118 Late-night host who once wrote for “The Simpsons” : OBRIEN
119 Pass : ENACT
120 Always product : PAD
121 Dismissive cry : FEH
122 Climbs : RISES
123 Cheat, so to speak : STRAY

Down

1 Back issues : ACHES
2 Determination : DRIVE
3 2017 film about Wolverine : LOGAN
4 I, to Einstein : ICH
5 Caption under the first half of a makeup ad : BEFORE
6 Mix, as butter and sugar : CREAM
7 Bailey of 2023’s “The Little Mermaid” : HALLE
8 Less friendly : ICIER
9 Bumped into : MET
10 Liberal arts major: Abbr. : PSY
11 “Ain’t happening!” : NOHOW
12 Skip over, as a sound : ELIDE
13 Gradual buildup : SLOWBURN
14 Suddenly stopped texting : GHOSTED
15 Like monastery life : AUSTERE
16 Takes the helm : STEERS
18 Rare punt return outcomes, for short : TDS
19 Stays (with) : ROOMS
22 Covered by one’s network : INAREA
27 Fawcett who played one of Charlie’s Angels : FARRAH
28 Column in a hockey box score : ASSISTS
30 Sat on the kitchen counter, perhaps : THAWED
32 Natural barrier : REEF
33 It’s opposite Oman on the Gulf of Oman : IRAN
35 Waist product? : BELT
38 High degree : NTH
39 Plant also known as coffeeweed : CHICORY
40 Nebulizer’s output : AEROSOL
42 Cell service inits. : LTE
43 Big name in chocolate : GODIVA
44 Instrument with as many as 21 strings : SITAR
45 Thrown out : TOSSED
47 Lyre-plucking Muse : ERATO
48 Lead-in to sphere : HEMI
49 Pinball game ender : TILT
54 “I’m overwhelmed by all this” : ITSALOT
55 Tease : POKEFUN
56 Bad person to confide in : SPY
58 Pilgrim’s destination, maybe : SHRINE
60 Rapper ___ Baby : LIL
61 Some poles : ANODES
63 In a flow state? : TEARY
64 Business that offers microdermabrasion : SPA
66 Glowing remnant : EMBER
67 Manner of walking : GAIT
68 Halliwell of the Spice Girls : GERI
71 The Beyhive and the Swifties, for two : FANDOMS
7 Credit card lure : NOFEES
77 See red : SEETHE
79 A Tyrannosaurus rex’s was nearly 17 inches long : EGG
80 “Hold your horses!” : WHOA
82 Chapter of history : ERA
84 Requiring : INNEEDOF
85 Decorative pitcher : EWER
86 Film character who becomes trapped in a dentist’s office : NEMO
87 Many a critic’s year-end list : TOPTEN
88 Crew meet : REGATTA
89 Stockpiled : AMASSED
93 Get ready to skate : LACEUP
94 “The Great” pope : STLEO
96 Addresses impudently : SASSES
98 Give an address : ORATE
99 Onward : FORTH
100 Approaches : NEARS
101 Hudson of the “Ghostbusters” movies : ERNIE
102 Listings on a Japanese menu, maybe : SAKES
104 Bad-mouth : SMEAR
105 Writer Jong : ERICA
106 Like a dryer trap : LINTY
109 Title for Sanders: Abbr. : SEN
113 Word in many greeting card categories : FOR
114 Slugger’s stat : RBI
115 What takes this puzzle out with a bang? : TNT

