NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 15

1 “Here’s looking at you, kid” or “You can’t handle the truth!,” famously : ADLIB
6 Jane Goodall subject : CHIMP
11 Platform for Mega Man, for short : NES
14 Butter (up) : GAS
17 Jim who sang “Time in a Bottle” : CROCE
18 Scintillae : TRACES
19 Turn in some board games : ROLL
20 Humble dwelling : HUT
21 Record book? : HIGHFIDELITY
23 Home to Cedar Point : OHIO
24 Sugar ending : OSE
25 ___ Air (carrier to Taiwan) : EVA
26 Marked with a tag, maybe : ONSALE
27 Composted material : FOODWASTE
29 Altima alternative : SENTRA
31 Spell book? : MERRIAMWEBSTER
34 Apt name for a gardener : HERB
36 Goofs up : ERRS
37 FAQ consulters : USERS
38 Group of conferences, for short : NCAA
41 Creature whose mating habitats are a scientific mystery : EEL
43 Pack ‘N Play and stroller, for a traveling parent : GEAR
44 Walk with confidence : STRIDE
46 Green book? : THEWEALTHOFNATIONS
50 Talent finder : HIRER
51 Placed on a peg : TEED
52 Bops (in two senses) : HITS
53 Nail salon extensions : TIPS
57 Musical finales : CODAS
59 Kunis of “Black Swan” : MILA
62 Conductor’s announcement : LASTSTOP
64 Lost-at-sea plea : SOS
65 Logbook? : THEGIVINGTREE
69 Most of van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” : SKY
7 Perfunctory : PROFORMA
72 Source of a natural gel : ALOE
73 Mother of Perseus : DANAE
75 “The Clan of the Cave Bear” heroine : AYLA
76 Sebastian the ___, University of Miami mascot : IBIS
78 Picked a card : DREW
81 John who married Pocahontas : ROLFE
8 Yearbook? : NINETEENEIGHTYFOUR
88 Member of the original “S.N.L.” cast : RADNER
90 Lambs’ moms : EWES
91 Sticky substance : GOO
92 Occasional disruptor of activity at Sicily’s Vincenzo Bellini Airport : ETNA
93 Bad buy : LEMON
94 Spot for a wineglass charm : STEM
95 Where the chair of St. Peter sits in St. Peter’s Basilica : APSE
97 Rule book? : AGAMEOFTHRONES
103 Curtain adornment : TASSEL
107 Potluck dish : CASSEROLE
108 Makes blank : ERASES
110 Diagnostic tool, in brief : MRI
111 Org. that administers the G.R.E. : ETS
112 Chugging a bottle of hot sauce, perhaps : DARE
113 Scrapbook? : FRANKENSTEIN
116 Four Corners native : UTE
117 Kristin ___, first woman to win six gold medals at a single Olympic games : OTTO
118 Late-night host who once wrote for “The Simpsons” : OBRIEN
119 Pass : ENACT
120 Always product : PAD
121 Dismissive cry : FEH
122 Climbs : RISES
123 Cheat, so to speak : STRAY