NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, September 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Here’s looking at you, kid” or “You can’t handle the truth!,” famously : ADLIB 6 Jane Goodall subject : CHIMP 11 Platform for Mega Man, for short : NES 14 Butter (up) : GAS 17 Jim who sang “Time in a Bottle” : CROCE 18 Scintillae : TRACES 19 Turn in some board games : ROLL 20 Humble dwelling : HUT 21 Record book? : HIGHFIDELITY 23 Home to Cedar Point : OHIO 24 Sugar ending : OSE 25 ___ Air (carrier to Taiwan) : EVA 26 Marked with a tag, maybe : ONSALE 27 Composted material : FOODWASTE 29 Altima alternative : SENTRA 31 Spell book? : MERRIAMWEBSTER 34 Apt name for a gardener : HERB 36 Goofs up : ERRS 37 FAQ consulters : USERS 38 Group of conferences, for short : NCAA 41 Creature whose mating habitats are a scientific mystery : EEL 43 Pack ‘N Play and stroller, for a traveling parent : GEAR 44 Walk with confidence : STRIDE 46 Green book? : THEWEALTHOFNATIONS 50 Talent finder : HIRER 51 Placed on a peg : TEED 52 Bops (in two senses) : HITS 53 Nail salon extensions : TIPS 57 Musical finales : CODAS 59 Kunis of “Black Swan” : MILA 62 Conductor’s announcement : LASTSTOP 64 Lost-at-sea plea : SOS 65 Logbook? : THEGIVINGTREE 69 Most of van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” : SKY 7 Perfunctory : PROFORMA 72 Source of a natural gel : ALOE 73 Mother of Perseus : DANAE 75 “The Clan of the Cave Bear” heroine : AYLA 76 Sebastian the ___, University of Miami mascot : IBIS 78 Picked a card : DREW 81 John who married Pocahontas : ROLFE 8 Yearbook? : NINETEENEIGHTYFOUR 88 Member of the original “S.N.L.” cast : RADNER 90 Lambs’ moms : EWES 91 Sticky substance : GOO 92 Occasional disruptor of activity at Sicily’s Vincenzo Bellini Airport : ETNA 93 Bad buy : LEMON 94 Spot for a wineglass charm : STEM 95 Where the chair of St. Peter sits in St. Peter’s Basilica : APSE 97 Rule book? : AGAMEOFTHRONES 103 Curtain adornment : TASSEL 107 Potluck dish : CASSEROLE 108 Makes blank : ERASES 110 Diagnostic tool, in brief : MRI 111 Org. that administers the G.R.E. : ETS 112 Chugging a bottle of hot sauce, perhaps : DARE 113 Scrapbook? : FRANKENSTEIN 116 Four Corners native : UTE 117 Kristin ___, first woman to win six gold medals at a single Olympic games : OTTO 118 Late-night host who once wrote for “The Simpsons” : OBRIEN 119 Pass : ENACT 120 Always product : PAD 121 Dismissive cry : FEH 122 Climbs : RISES 123 Cheat, so to speak : STRAY

Down