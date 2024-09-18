 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 18

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 When les Jeux Olympiques de Paris took place : ETE
4 Jewelry fastener : CLASP
9 Like the watches in Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory” : LIMP
13 Lawless princess : XENA
15 Meal with matzo : SEDER
16 Roughly 75% of Russia is in it : ASIA
17 House of worship at the top of 67-Across : TRINITADEIMONTI
20 Largest arboreal mammal, informally : ORANG
21 Head honcho at a barbecue : PITMASTER
22 Unfilled space : LACUNA
24 Half of a Dashiell Hammett detective couple : NORA
25 Subreddit overseer, for short : MOD
26 24th and final letters : OMEGAS
31 Gum ball, say : WAD
34 Chests : BOSOMS
38 Reference : CITE
39 Disney daughter of King Triton : ARIEL
41 Gave it one’s all : TRIEDHARD
43 Cutesy term for a swap : TRADESIES
45 Region of ancient Greece : IONIA
46 ___ Basil, singer of the 1982 hit “Mickey” : TONI
47 Source of saffron : CROCUS
49 Color similar to hazelnut : TAN
50 Fabric sample : SWATCH
5 Govt. agency that investigates, among other things, arson : ATF
54 TV personality Kotb : HODA
57 Beethoven’s Third : EROICA
61 Classic comedy that often plays during holiday movie marathons : HOMEALONE
66 Black-and-white predators : ORCAS
67 Architectural attraction in Rome depicted by this puzzle’s grid? : THESPANISHSTEPS
69 Money maker : MINT
70 Posteriors : RUMPS
71 Father : SIRE
72 Mother ___ : LODE
73 Heart vessel support : STENT
74 Louse egg : NIT

Down

1 Sing the praises of : EXTOL
2 ___ firma : TERRA
3 Pioneering 1940s computer : ENIAC
4 Winter hrs. in Winnipeg : CST
5 Go for a rebound, perhaps : LEAP
6 Extra ingredient : ADDIN
7 Make sure of : SEETO
8 Flower on a proverbial “path” : PRIMROSE
9 Its capital is Vientiane : LAOS
10 Contradictory contraction : ISNT
11 Small arachnid : MITE
12 Kings or queens, say : PAIR
14 Per ___ : ANNUM
18 Dishonorable : IGNOBLE
19 Palindromic term of address : MAAM
23 Hubbub : ADO
27 Letter between Delta and Foxtrot : ECHO
28 ___ sequoia, world’s most massive tree species : GIANT
29 Bright spots? : ATRIA
30 Car with a three-box design : SEDAN
31 Bulb measures : WATTS
32 Exit sign feature : ARROW
33 ___ Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman : DIANA
35 Mix up : STIR
36 “Oh! Oh! ___” (onetime snack brand slogan) : OREO
37 Odds and ends: Abbr. : MISC
40 Correct type : EDIT
42 Linux software packages, informally : DISTROS
44 Well-read sorts : SCHOLARS
48 Dubai’s home: Abbr. : UAE
51 Fellow : CHAP
53 Some stops along the Oregon Trail : FORTS
55 Toroidal treat : DONUT
56 Japanese cartoons : ANIME
58 Entrap during a winter storm : ICEIN
59 ___ pants : CAPRI
60 Something of value : ASSET
6 Web code letters : HTML
62 Home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame : OHIO
63 Repair : MEND
64 Sunrise direction, in San Salvador : ESTE
65 Its website has a Fantasy section : ESPN
68 F.D.R.’s successor : HST

