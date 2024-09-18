NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, September 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 When les Jeux Olympiques de Paris took place : ETE 4 Jewelry fastener : CLASP 9 Like the watches in Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory” : LIMP 13 Lawless princess : XENA 15 Meal with matzo : SEDER 16 Roughly 75% of Russia is in it : ASIA 17 House of worship at the top of 67-Across : TRINITADEIMONTI 20 Largest arboreal mammal, informally : ORANG 21 Head honcho at a barbecue : PITMASTER 22 Unfilled space : LACUNA 24 Half of a Dashiell Hammett detective couple : NORA 25 Subreddit overseer, for short : MOD 26 24th and final letters : OMEGAS 31 Gum ball, say : WAD 34 Chests : BOSOMS 38 Reference : CITE 39 Disney daughter of King Triton : ARIEL 41 Gave it one’s all : TRIEDHARD 43 Cutesy term for a swap : TRADESIES 45 Region of ancient Greece : IONIA 46 ___ Basil, singer of the 1982 hit “Mickey” : TONI 47 Source of saffron : CROCUS 49 Color similar to hazelnut : TAN 50 Fabric sample : SWATCH 5 Govt. agency that investigates, among other things, arson : ATF 54 TV personality Kotb : HODA 57 Beethoven’s Third : EROICA 61 Classic comedy that often plays during holiday movie marathons : HOMEALONE 66 Black-and-white predators : ORCAS 67 Architectural attraction in Rome depicted by this puzzle’s grid? : THESPANISHSTEPS 69 Money maker : MINT 70 Posteriors : RUMPS 71 Father : SIRE 72 Mother ___ : LODE 73 Heart vessel support : STENT 74 Louse egg : NIT

Down