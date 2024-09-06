 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 6

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Mollycoddle : BABY
5 They often have multiple horns : SKABANDS
13 Spy’s assumption : ALIAS
15 One might be reached at a summit : PEACEDEAL
16 Part of the military brass? : BUGLE
17 Intensely focused : INTHEZONE
18 Hyperbolic ordinal : UMPTEENTH
20 Compete in a Summer Olympic sport : FENCE
21 Claim in court : HARM
22 Peke’s squeak : YIP
24 Something made just for show? : SET
25 Agcy. that helps start-ups : SBA
27 Keir Starmer and others, for short : PMS
30 Emily’s List, e.g., informally : PAC
32 Rembrandt and Sargent, notably : PORTRAITARTISTS
39 “Much appreciated” : ITMEANSALOTTOME
40 Line from a blame-shifter : THATWASNTMYIDEA
41 A split one may need trimming : END
42 Garden swimmer : KOI
43 “Go to the ___, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise”: Proverbs 6:6 : ANT
44 Faux finish? : PAS
47 Where the malleus and incus bones are found : EAR
49 Jerry’s car of choice on “Seinfeld” : SAAB
52 Pangolin scales, functionally : ARMOR
54 Transient : EPHEMERAL
59 Youth-centric magazine spinoff : TEENVOGUE
61 Subject of the classic song lyric “I’ll see you in my dreams” : IRENE
62 Competition with many missions : SPACERACE
63 Roman goddess of childbirth : DIANA
64 Where one person’s trash is another’s treasure : YARDSALE
65 Unsullied environment : EDEN

Down

1 Hindu gentleman : BABU
2 Booster, perhaps : ALUM
3 Powerful D.C. lobby, informally : BIGPHARMA
4 Crimean town in 1945 headlines : YALTA
5 In transit : SENT
6 Comedian Griffin : KATHY
7 Frankfurter’s cry : ACH
8 Part of a slider : BEEFPATTY
9 Shipbuilder’s tool : ADZE
10 Crayola’s atomic tangerine and shocking pink, e.g. : NEONS
11 Chicken or mashed potato : DANCE
12 Nasty fall? : SLEET
14 Nostradamus, supposedly : SEER
15 Certain chess tactic : PIN
19 Deep-fried Latin American fare : EMPANADA
23 Swear words? : IPROMISE
25 What female llamas do to show disinterest in a mate : SPIT
26 “Ice cream or cake?” response, perhaps : BOTH
28 White peg, in Battleship : MISS
29 Was awful : STANK
31 “___ Never Sleeps” (banking slogan) : CITI
33 Spot for a toque : TETE
34 Things touched by touchy topics : RAWNERVES
35 Bajo’s opposite : ALTO
36 It’s leavened with sour milk : SODABREAD
37 Bootlegger busters : TMEN
38 “Take a ___” : SEAT
44 Con target : PATSY
45 Relative of a pupusa : AREPA
46 Slander : SMEAR
48 Grand : REGAL
50 Surrounded by : AMID
51 Treetop dwelling : AERIE
53 Ready for a drive, perhaps? : ONCD
55 Shade akin to mauve : PUCE
56 Giggle syllable : HEE
57 Burrell of the Food Network : ANNE
58 Tend (toward) : LEAN
60 “Kia ___” (New Zealand greeting) : ORA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Best PS5 SSD deals: Add more storage to your PS5 from $125
A 2TB WD Black

When the PlayStation 5 first came out, you couldn't expand the internal storage because there weren't really any SSDs with the latest PCIe Gen 4x4 tech that works specifically with the PS5. Luckily, since then, there have been a lot of great NVME SSDs that work great with the PS5. Even better, there are a lot of SSDs for the PS5s with large sizes all the way up to 8TB, which is pretty massive, although you probably don't need anything that massive. Either way, we've gone out and collected some of the best SSDs for the PS5 for you below.

That said, if you haven't picked up a PS5 yet, be sure to check out these excellent PS5 deals, and if you already own one, maybe check out these PS5 game deals to expand your library.
Our favorite PS5 SSD deal

Read more