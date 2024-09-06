NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Mollycoddle : BABY 5 They often have multiple horns : SKABANDS 13 Spy’s assumption : ALIAS 15 One might be reached at a summit : PEACEDEAL 16 Part of the military brass? : BUGLE 17 Intensely focused : INTHEZONE 18 Hyperbolic ordinal : UMPTEENTH 20 Compete in a Summer Olympic sport : FENCE 21 Claim in court : HARM 22 Peke’s squeak : YIP 24 Something made just for show? : SET 25 Agcy. that helps start-ups : SBA 27 Keir Starmer and others, for short : PMS 30 Emily’s List, e.g., informally : PAC 32 Rembrandt and Sargent, notably : PORTRAITARTISTS 39 “Much appreciated” : ITMEANSALOTTOME 40 Line from a blame-shifter : THATWASNTMYIDEA 41 A split one may need trimming : END 42 Garden swimmer : KOI 43 “Go to the ___, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise”: Proverbs 6:6 : ANT 44 Faux finish? : PAS 47 Where the malleus and incus bones are found : EAR 49 Jerry’s car of choice on “Seinfeld” : SAAB 52 Pangolin scales, functionally : ARMOR 54 Transient : EPHEMERAL 59 Youth-centric magazine spinoff : TEENVOGUE 61 Subject of the classic song lyric “I’ll see you in my dreams” : IRENE 62 Competition with many missions : SPACERACE 63 Roman goddess of childbirth : DIANA 64 Where one person’s trash is another’s treasure : YARDSALE 65 Unsullied environment : EDEN

Down