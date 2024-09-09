 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 9

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Sarcastic “Yeah, right!” : IBET
5 King with a golden touch : MIDAS
10 “___ Worry, Be Happy” : DONT
14 Emperor Claudius’s successor : NERO
15 Words to live by : CREDO
16 Facts and figures : INFO
17 Smack with a hand : SLAP
18 Beach project that rarely survives high tide : SANDCASTLE
20 Actress Fisher of “Eighth Grade” : ELSIE
22 Lock up, as a playoff spot : CLINCH
23 Numbskull : CHUCKLEHEAD
26 Moody rock subgenre : EMO
29 The Maple Leafs, on scoreboards : TOR
30 Understood : GOT
31 Lumberjack : LOGGER
33 Blueprint detail, in brief : SPEC
35 Sgts. and cpls. : NCOS
38 Midday times : NOONS
39 State of total happiness : HOGHEAVEN
42 From which Britain “Brexited,” for short : THEEU
45 Opera solo : ARIA
46 “College GameDay” airer : ESPN
50 Fireplace floor : HEARTH
52 Govt. code crackers : NSA
54 Rocker Reed : LOU
55 Even so : YET
56 Sandwich specialty of Maine : LOBSTERROLL
60 Bordeaux red wine : CLARET
62 Sauna covering : TOWEL
63 Make a subtle insult, or a hint to four highlighted groups of letters in this puzzle : THROWSHADE
67 Bic products : PENS
68 Word that can precede vegetable or beer : ROOT
69 Roof overhangs : EAVES
70 Dirección from Monterrey to Miami : ESTE
71 Coniferous trees with red berrylike fruit : YEWS
72 Bride’s wedding purchase : DRESS
73 “Now!,” in a hospital : STAT

Down

1 Fleas and flies : INSECTS
2 Hotel worker with baggage : BELLHOP
3 Crossword solver’s correction mark : ERASURE
4 Subject matter : TOPIC
5 Award show hosts, for short : MCS
6 401(k) alternative : IRA
7 Dame Judi : DENCH
8 Confuse : ADDLE
9 Outgoing : SOCIAL
10 Spinal segment : DISC
11 Currently traveling : ONTHEGO
12 Super Bowl org. : NFL
13 Front part of a shoe : TOE
19 Hoops phrase uttered after a basket plus a foul : ANDONE
21 Hosp. heart readout : EKG
24 Like the odds of an unlikely event : LONG
25 ___ Sketch (classic toy) : ETCHA
27 Gents : MEN
28 Surgery sites, for short : ORS
32 Departed : GONE
34 “Moonstruck” Oscar winner : CHER
36 Opposite of ‘neath : OER
37 Canonized person : SAINT
40 Make illegal : OUTLAW
41 Floral arrangement holder : VASE
42 Your of yore : THY
43 Start of a donkey’s bray : HEE
44 Humbly admit a mistake : EATCROW
47 Like the rightmost lane on a highway : SLOWEST
48 Italian cornmeal dish : POLENTA
4 { }, in math : NULLSET
51 Goofed (around) : HORSED
53 One might be liberal in college : ART
57 Joy of daytime television : BEHAR
58 Fend (off) : STAVE
59 Boxing ring boundaries : ROPES
61 A whole bunch : LOTS
63 Attempt : TRY
64 Soil-breaking tool : HOE
65 ___ Moines, Iowa : DES
66 Pluralizing letter : ESS

