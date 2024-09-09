NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Sarcastic “Yeah, right!” : IBET 5 King with a golden touch : MIDAS 10 “___ Worry, Be Happy” : DONT 14 Emperor Claudius’s successor : NERO 15 Words to live by : CREDO 16 Facts and figures : INFO 17 Smack with a hand : SLAP 18 Beach project that rarely survives high tide : SANDCASTLE 20 Actress Fisher of “Eighth Grade” : ELSIE 22 Lock up, as a playoff spot : CLINCH 23 Numbskull : CHUCKLEHEAD 26 Moody rock subgenre : EMO 29 The Maple Leafs, on scoreboards : TOR 30 Understood : GOT 31 Lumberjack : LOGGER 33 Blueprint detail, in brief : SPEC 35 Sgts. and cpls. : NCOS 38 Midday times : NOONS 39 State of total happiness : HOGHEAVEN 42 From which Britain “Brexited,” for short : THEEU 45 Opera solo : ARIA 46 “College GameDay” airer : ESPN 50 Fireplace floor : HEARTH 52 Govt. code crackers : NSA 54 Rocker Reed : LOU 55 Even so : YET 56 Sandwich specialty of Maine : LOBSTERROLL 60 Bordeaux red wine : CLARET 62 Sauna covering : TOWEL 63 Make a subtle insult, or a hint to four highlighted groups of letters in this puzzle : THROWSHADE 67 Bic products : PENS 68 Word that can precede vegetable or beer : ROOT 69 Roof overhangs : EAVES 70 Dirección from Monterrey to Miami : ESTE 71 Coniferous trees with red berrylike fruit : YEWS 72 Bride’s wedding purchase : DRESS 73 “Now!,” in a hospital : STAT

Down