It may be Prime Big Deal Days, but that doesn’t mean other online retailers aren’t getting into the sales holiday spirit. Right now, Best Buy is piggybacking on some Prime Day deals with discounts on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch games. There are only two days of this online sale at Amazon, and Best Buy will probably cut their deals off on Wednesday night too, so grab a couple of titles before you have to pay full price again.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch game deals

Among the cheapest games that are available in Best Buy’s ongoing sale include strategic Fire Emplem Warriors: Three Hopes (digital code) for the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which is from $60 for over $44 in savings, and the Mario-themed soccer game called Mario Strikers: Battle League, which is available for , half its original price of $60. If you love flashy fighters, you can’t go wrong with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection for after a $10 discount from its original price of $25, while Dragon Ball fans should have Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition in their collection, especially now that its price is after a $7 discount on its original price of $19.

Super Mario fans, you’ve got your choice between multiplayer-fun Super Mario Party, which is following a $26 discount on its original price of $60 or running through 2D levels with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, , down $6 from $60. If you’ve got your eyes on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword it’s for $26 in savings on its sticker price of $60. Popular and revamped tactical RPG Tactics Ogre: Reborn is also on sale after a $20 discount down from it’s original $50 price.

There are a lot more Nintendo Switch game deals to choose from at Best Buy, so it’s highly recommended that you check out what else the retailer is offering. You should hurry with your decision on what games to buy, though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low, especially for some of the more popular Nintendo Switch games on the list. Besides Prime Big Deal Days, the Amazon sale that Best Buy has jumped on the bandwagon for is just today and tomorrow.

