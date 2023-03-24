How to get the TMP in Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 has a handful of really great guns to pick from as you slay hundreds of baddies throughout its spooky Spanish village, and in most cases, you’ll need to push through a lot of chapters to get to some of the best ones the game has to offer. But in the case of the TMP – Resident Evil 4‘s small and deadly SMG – you’ll actually be able to get it relatively early in the adventure. While it may not be the best weapon in the game, it’s a nice option to have on you for filling larger enemies with bullets. We’ll tell you where you can get your hands on it below.

Where to buy the TMP and why you should

The TMP is available beginning in Chapter 3 of the campaign. Simply speak to the merchant once you come across him, and he’ll have the TMP for sale. If you need some extra money to pick it up, just complete a few tasks, sell some treasures, or slay some enemies.

Related Videos

The real question is whether or not the TMP is worth the investment, and the answer is a resounding “yes” for most players. Given Resident Evil 4‘s penchant for throwing large groups of foes at you at once, it can be very useful to have a weapon that can handle such onslaughts. The TMP is great for spraying these mobs of enemies with bullets to keep them at bay, especially given that the gun has a very large magazine, meaning that you can keep firing for quite a while without worrying about reloading.

Of course, the TMP also has poor accuracy, so your goal should always be to keep enemies at a close enough distance to ensure you’re hitting them regularly without being so close that they’re able to grab you and dish out some nasty damage. If you can find this middle ground, though, you’ll find that the TMP takes up little space in your inventory and can be one of the best options to keep on you throughout the game.

Editors' Recommendations