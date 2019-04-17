Digital Trends
How to use keyboard and mouse support in The Sims 4

Play The Sims 4 the way it was meant to be played using a keyboard and mouse

Gabe Gurwin
By

The Sims 4 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but until recently, players were stuck using traditional controllers instead of the mouse and keyboard setup used by the PC version. The franchise is not designed for gamepads, and with the game’s latest update, console players can now enjoy the same keyboard and mouse experience as their PC friends.  Below, we’ll explain how to use a keyboard and mouse in The Sims 4 for both Xbox One and PS4, so you can experience the game the way it was meant to be played.

Regardless of the system you choose, make sure you stay up to date with the latest Sims 4 patch notes on the game’s official website. Here, you’ll get information on added features as well as bug fixes that could solve problems you have related to your keyboard and mouse setup.

Sims 4 keyboard and mouse support on Xbox One

razer turret for xbox one review 2 gaming keyboard 13

The Xbox One officially supports keyboard and mouse controls across several different games, and before you begin playing The Sims 4 with your peripherals, you need to get them properly connected to the console.

Plug your devices into the USB ports on your Xbox One, and then go to the “Settings” menu of your console and select “Kinect & Devices.” Here, you’ll be able to swap mapping or alter the cursor speed on the mouse, but you should also be able to use the peripherals without having to adjust settings.

Once this is done, you should be ready to play with keyboard and mouse controls without issue! Just keep a standard controller nearby in case something works incorrectly, and ensure The Sims 4 is updated to the most recent version. You will still need your gamepad for the initial starting screen.

Sims 4 keyboard and mouse support on PS4

The Sims 4 screenshot 10

Enabling keyboard and mouse controls for the PS4 version of The Sims 4 is almost identical, but setting names are slightly different than they are on Xbox One.

Plug your keyboard and mouse into your PlayStation 4’s USB ports. There are two on the front of the console, which should make it slightly easier than on Xbox One. Next, go to the “Settings” page from the home screen and select “Devices.”

On this page, you’ll see several different potential device types. The ones you might need to adjust are “Mouse” and “External Keyboard.” For the “Mouse” option, you can change your type from right-handed to left-handed, and you can change the pointer speed between slow, normal, and fast.

Once you update and start up The Sims 4 and press X on your controller from the main menu, you’ll be able to use your mouse’s cursor to make the selections you need to in the game, including during the initial customization process. You will need to have both your mouse and keyboard plugged in, even if you only want to use the mouse, however – if the keyboard isn’t plugged in, the mouse will not function.

