Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Saves $150 when you buy a Sony TV and a PS5 together

Briley Kenney
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales being played on a PS5 connected to the Sony A95K TV.
Dan Baker / Digital Trends

The summer is heating up, even though we’re nearing the end, and so too are the deals, especially if you’re looking for some of the best TV deals, Best Buy TV deals or gaming deals. There are a lot of discounts flying around, and if you’re looking for something specific, like an excellent PS5 bundle deal, you might have a little trouble tracking one down on your own. But don’t fret, because we’ve discovered an incredible offer at Best Buy that saves you $150 on select Sony TVs when you buy them at the same time as a PS5 console. Many of the TVs are already discounted saving you $500 or more. If you want to take advantage, the steps are simple, just head to Best Buy’s offer page — follow the button below — select a TV and then add a PS5. There are several TV models to choose from and several PS5 bundles, as well, including the Final Fantasy XVI bundle and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle. Hurry, though, this deal is not going to last long.

Why you should buy the Sony TV and PS5 bundle deal

Let’s put aside the bundle deal for a moment to talk about the Sony TVs included as part of this offer because they are already discounted, some by $1,200. The — wow, that’s a mouthful — is discounted by $1,200, from $5,000, and now down to $3,800. So, if you were to add that TV to the package, you’d be saving $1,200 right off the bat, plus an additional $150 when adding a PS5 bundle to the package. If you don’t want to break the $3,000 mark, don’t worry about that either because there are plenty of cheaper TVs. The is $1,200, for example, down from $1,600, which saves you $400 — not including the $150 for adding a PS5.

It’s important to note that you don’t need to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of this deal. It’s open to everyone. On top of a brand new Sony 4K HDR TV with a brilliant picture and incredible gaming experience, you’ll get to choose between three separate PS5 bundles. The first option is the standard PS5 physical edition console, which is the model with a disc drive. The other two bundles include either Final Fantasy XVI, the latest RPG game in the series, or Call of Duty Modern Warfare II so you can start playing right away. Most of the time when you buy a new console you either have to buy games with it, or wait until you can get one — they don’t typically come with games unless you’re a subscriber to the related game pass service. You can also subscribe to PlayStation Plus as each of the tiers come with free games, plus you get free cloud storage for your saved games, and you can play online with friends or other people.

Back to the Best Buy PS5 bundle deal at hand, we highly recommend browsing for yourself to see if one of the TVs matches what you’re looking for, or if you’re willing to snag a deal on top of another deal. The Sony TVs included are already on sale, but when you add an eligible PS5 bundle you’ll save an additional $150. If you’ve been waiting to get a PS5 and a new TV now’s a great time to do so. Why not go take a look, what could it hurt?

