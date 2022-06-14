Everything we know about The Last of Us Part I remake

It had been rumored for months, and even leaked before the official reveal, but it is now official that 2013’s game of the year, The Last of Us, is getting a full remake for the PlayStation 5. This stunning achievement of a title was developer Naughty Dog’s first new IP since starting the Uncharted games early in the PS3’s lifecycle, and came in the final year of that console’s life before the launch of the PS4. The game was quickly remastered for the new hardware in 2014, and its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, again came out right at the end of the PS4 era, this time a few months before the PS5 hit market.

Reports suggested that this remake was at first being handled by other Sony studios before eventually being brought back to its original developer Naughty Dog. While we already know the story of Joel and Ellie, there are plenty of new enhancements that the PS5 will bring to this remake. For everything we know about what is now named The Last of Us Part I, we’ve got you covered.

Release date

The announcement of The Last of Us Part I also came with a surprising release date. You will be able to relive, or experience for the first time, Joel and Ellie’s adventure on September 2, 2022.

Platforms

This remake is launching as PS5 exclusive, but is also in development for PC. While Sony has been putting more and more of its flagship franchises on PC, such as God of War, Horizon, and even Spider-Man coming soon, this series has yet to appear on anything but Sony consoles until now. We don’t know when the PC version will release, but this is a great step for Sony and PC players to experience the best version of this already amazing title.

Trailers

The announcement trailer was shown off during the June 2022 Summer Game Fest, and is a brief look at the game. We mostly see familiar environments and cutscenes as old voiceover lines play from the original game of Joel talking to his brother about Ellie.

For anyone who played the original The Last of Us, everything shown and heard will be very familiar, though with some graphical updates of course. The entire story will remain unchanged, and the original voice performances will also be used again, so no differences will be made to any aspect of the narrative. Once again we will follow Joel and Ellie as they learn to trust and work together as they travel across the Clicker-infected United States in hopes of tracking down a group of people called the Fireflies to potentially create a cure.

Gameplay

Unlike the story, the team at Naughty Dog took the opportunity with the The Last of Us Part I remake to update, enhance, and expand upon the gameplay from the original. According to the PlayStation Blog, this remake will incorporate more modern gameplay, exploration and combat, new controls, accessibility options, as well as graphical, audio, and even haptics to the experience. We haven’t seen any new environments or encounters yet, but it is possible that there will be a few new surprises for veterans in terms of gameplay.

What these changes entail specifically isn’t shared yet, but we expect them to somewhat come in line with what we got with The Last of Us Part II in terms of controls and combat, as well as the amazing suite of accessibility options.

Multiplayer

The original The Last of Us came with a surprise hit multiplayer mode called Factions that players ended up really loving. This mode was cut from The Last of Us Part II, with it being expanded into a standalone game that we’ve yet to hear much about. With The Last of Us Part I, that mode will not be included, likely to prevent a split in the community for when the new multiplayer game, whatever it may be, is released.

DLC

The Last of Us had one standalone DLC called Left Behind that was both an interstitial and prequel to the main game that focused on Ellie before and during the events of the main game. This will be included as part of the base game for The Last of Us Part I, though isn’t clear if it will be added into the main game at the point in which it would occur, or if it has to be accessed separately like it originally was.

You can pre-order The Last of Us Part I right now on the official PlayStation store! The Last of Us Part I comes in two editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe. Here’s what you get with each one:

Standard Edition — $70:

The Last of Us Part I

Left Behind DLC

Digital Deluxe Edition — $80:

Everything in the Standard Edition

Two skill upgrades

Pistol/rifle upgrade

Explosive arrows

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six weapon skins

