One of the best fitness deals at the moment is over at Walmart with a huge $651 off the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower so it’s down to only $149 for a limited time only. It usually costs $800 so you’re saving a massive chunk of change by buying it today. If you’re looking to kit out your home gym for less, this is a great start to your new setup. Here’s what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower

Echelon make some of the best smart rowing machines around so you’re in good hands with the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower. It offers 32 levels of magnetic resistance so you can easily find the best strength for your needs. Alongside that, it has 30 days Echelon Premier membership included so you have access to over 40 daily live fitness classes along with over 15,000 on-demand connected fitness classes so there’s plenty of motivation here.

The Echelon Sport Exercise Rower has space for a tablet or phone up to 12.9-inches with a built-in device holder so you can easily check out the videos and classes. Via the Echelon Fit app, you can also monitor your leaderboard ranking, distance covered, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes so they’ll always fit into your schedule. Also, they’re designed for beginners right up to pro athletes with classes covering all kinds of different exercises such as strength training, yoga, pilates, and kickboxing.

Keen to become one of the best smart home gym equipment machines in your living space, the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower has all you could need to target more than 80% of your muscles for a total-body workout. It even has an ergonomic sliding seat to support proper hip and spine alignment while there’s an easy fold design so you can easily store it away any time you’re not using it. Ideal if you’re short on space at home but still want to work out.

Usually priced at $800, the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower is down to an impressively low $149 right now at Walmart. A huge saving of $651, all you need to do is add on a smartphone or tablet and you’ve got yourself a super smart rowing machine for your home. Check it out now with stock flying out fast.

