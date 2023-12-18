 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This Echelon Smart Rower is discounted from $149 to $800

Jennifer Allen
By
Woman exercising with the Echelon smart rower in a sunny room.
Echelon

One of the best fitness deals at the moment is over at Walmart with a huge $651 off the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower so it’s down to only $149 for a limited time only. It usually costs $800 so you’re saving a massive chunk of change by buying it today. If you’re looking to kit out your home gym for less, this is a great start to your new setup. Here’s what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower

Echelon make some of the best smart rowing machines around so you’re in good hands with the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower. It offers 32 levels of magnetic resistance so you can easily find the best strength for your needs. Alongside that, it has 30 days Echelon Premier membership included so you have access to over 40 daily live fitness classes along with over 15,000 on-demand connected fitness classes so there’s plenty of motivation here.

The Echelon Sport Exercise Rower has space for a tablet or phone up to 12.9-inches with a built-in device holder so you can easily check out the videos and classes. Via the Echelon Fit app, you can also monitor your leaderboard ranking, distance covered, speed, calorie burn, and total output for every workout. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes so they’ll always fit into your schedule. Also, they’re designed for beginners right up to pro athletes with classes covering all kinds of different exercises such as strength training, yoga, pilates, and kickboxing.

Keen to become one of the best smart home gym equipment machines in your living space, the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower has all you could need to target more than 80% of your muscles for a total-body workout. It even has an ergonomic sliding seat to support proper hip and spine alignment while there’s an easy fold design so you can easily store it away any time you’re not using it. Ideal if you’re short on space at home but still want to work out.

Usually priced at $800, the Echelon Sport Exercise Rower is down to an impressively low $149 right now at Walmart. A huge saving of $651, all you need to do is add on a smartphone or tablet and you’ve got yourself a super smart rowing machine for your home. Check it out now with stock flying out fast.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Circular confirms its $259 smart ring is coming to the U.S.
best wearables of ces 2022 circular ring

The Circular smart ring is finally going to be available for pre-order on Sunday, February 27, via the Circular website and will cost $259. The wearable tech will be available for presale in European countries (France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy,) the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Pre-orders will go live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 27. Those who pre-order the smart ring should expect delivery between April and June 2022, according to a Circular press release.

Circular doesn't clarify what ring sizes will be available when presales go live, however, the company has said that seven sizes for both men and women will be available. Digital Trends has reached out for clarification on the available sizes, and will update this article when we hear back. The Circular smart ring also comes in four different colors that can be switched out with replaceable outer shells: Black, rose gold, silver, and gold.

Read more
Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use
home gym total system multifunction

Home gym systems are a one-stop shop for adding fitness equipment to your home gym. If you've been working out at home, you know how important it is to mix up the routine once in a while. Although a home gym is a significant investment, it actually saves you money in the long run over paying for a monthly gym membership. Having a total gym in your home can also save you time because you don’t have to physically go anywhere to work out. Multigym equipment systems also let you do a wide variety of workouts in one sitting or allow you to do legs one day and arms the next. There are many to choose from, and the price range is vast, so we have done the homework for you and selected a few of the best for you to review before making a purchase.
Most Compact: Bowflex Blaze Home Gym

The Bowflex Blaze features over 60 different exercises and 210 pounds of power-rod resistance. The sliding seat rail allows you to perform aerobic rowing and leg presses. You can customize your workouts by building on the wide range of cable and pulley positions. This machine includes a lat bar and a squat bar and triple-function hand grip or ankle cuffs. This is a well-rounded machine and will do the job for many households, especially since you can buy additional weight to upgrade this machine to 310 pounds or 410 pounds of resistance. The Bowflex Blaze has a bench that folds up and wheels for easy storage.

Read more
How to take an ECG with your Apple Watch and see irregular heart notifications
ecg app apple watch

The ECG app is one of the most vital features of the Apple Watch, allowing you to see an electrocardiogram of your heart whenever you want. Along with this, the Apple Watch can notify you of irregular heart rhythms.

Read more