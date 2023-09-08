Don’t pay full price for AirPods — every model is on sale today

Amazon is the place to go for amazing headphone deals if you’re looking to save big on all things AirPods. There are great discounts on the entire AirPods range including the AirPods Max and the latest AirPods Pro 2. If you’re keen to see which pair is right for you, take a look below at what we have to tell you about each pair of AirPods. In all cases, just hit the buy button to make a purchase. Remember — these deals are likely to end soon so be quick to avoid disappointment.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $99, was $129

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are a dependable pair of earbuds for pretty much all situations. They’re easy to use while offering immersive sound. One-tap setup means they’re automatically on and ready to go, sensing when they’re in your ears and pausing any time you take them out. The Apple H1 chip ensures a stable and low-latency wireless connection at all times while you enjoy up to five hours of listening time with up to 24 hours from the charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) — $159, was $169

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are pretty good for typical AirPods. They have personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so it feels like sound is all around you. A force sensor makes it simple to control your entertainment and calls. Everything about them is simple to use but the beauty here is that you still get great sound quality without much effort by you. There’s also up to six hours of listening time while you get up to 30 hours combined via the charging case. These are the earbuds you enjoy without having to think too much about them.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) — $199, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are “great buds [made] even better” since the previous generation. Some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, they use Apple’s H2 chip to ensure you get better noise cancellation than before along with more immersive sound. It leads to crisp and clear high notes along with deep and rich bass. Active Noise Cancellation is twice as good as before with Adaptive Transparency allowing you to hear the world around you any time you need to. Personalized spatial audio is better than ever too. Rounding things off well, there’s a decent six hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 30 hours in total when you factor in the wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Max — $470, was $549

Some of the best headphones around, the Apple AirPods Max are particularly good for watching movies or taking in a great playlist. It has great features like custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip as well as Active Noise Cancellation and a transparency mode. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking ensures you feel suitably wrapped up in the music so there’s high-fidelity audio at all times. The headphones are comfy too with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Up to 20 hours of battery life could be higher but is still pretty respectable and sure to keep you happy.

