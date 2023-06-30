Amazon’s new Echo Buds wireless earbuds are already on sale

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds were just released in early June, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can already get the wireless earbuds with a 30% discount from Amazon. From their original price of $50, they’re yours for just $35 for savings of $15. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you grab the audio accessories for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds are missing some of the premium features that you can find in the best wireless earbuds, including active noise cancellation and spatial audio, which is understandable given their affordable price. However, their major draw is that they place Amazon’s Alexa directly in your ear, so while you’re wearing them, you can use voice commands for various functions like controlling music playback, launching apps, and asking for information. You’ll be able to hear the digital assistant, as well as your favorite playlists, loud and clear with the wireless earbuds’ 12mm drivers.

You’ll need to download the Amazon Alexa app to pair the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds with your smartphone, but the app also grants access to EQ adjustments, the ability to change the tap and long press controls on the wireless earbuds, and activate the Sidetone feature that lets you hear yourself better when you’re in a call, among other things. The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds can last up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours if you include the juice from the charging case, while a quick-charging feature replenishes 2 hours of playback after just 15 minutes of placing them in their case.

If you’re browsing through headphone deals in search of wireless earbuds, here’s an interesting offer — the newly-released third-generation Amazon Echo Buds at $15 off, bringing their price down to $35 from their sticker price of $50. If the wireless earbuds are perfect for you, proceed with the purchase because you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at an early discount. Buy them now so that you can get the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

