 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s new Echo Buds wireless earbuds are already on sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Echo Buds 2023 edition in their case.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds were just released in early June, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can already get the wireless earbuds with a 30% discount from Amazon. From their original price of $50, they’re yours for just $35 for savings of $15. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you grab the audio accessories for cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds are missing some of the premium features that you can find in the best wireless earbuds, including active noise cancellation and spatial audio, which is understandable given their affordable price. However, their major draw is that they place Amazon’s Alexa directly in your ear, so while you’re wearing them, you can use voice commands for various functions like controlling music playback, launching apps, and asking for information. You’ll be able to hear the digital assistant, as well as your favorite playlists, loud and clear with the wireless earbuds’ 12mm drivers.

You’ll need to download the Amazon Alexa app to pair the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds with your smartphone, but the app also grants access to EQ adjustments, the ability to change the tap and long press controls on the wireless earbuds, and activate the Sidetone feature that lets you hear yourself better when you’re in a call, among other things. The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds can last up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours if you include the juice from the charging case, while a quick-charging feature replenishes 2 hours of playback after just 15 minutes of placing them in their case.

Related

If you’re browsing through headphone deals in search of wireless earbuds, here’s an interesting offer — the newly-released third-generation Amazon Echo Buds at $15 off, bringing their price down to $35 from their sticker price of $50. If the wireless earbuds are perfect for you, proceed with the purchase because you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at an early discount. Buy them now so that you can get the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Is 4th of July or Prime Day a better time to buy a new TV?
Sony 2022 Z9K 8K mini-LED TV.

If you're looking to buy a new TV, you'll want to take advantage of the best TV deals around. Prime Day is starting on July 11 and running through July 12 but then again, we've also got 4th of July celebrations just a week before. So what do you do? When do you buy? Below, we've taken a look at what to expect so you know when to buy a new TV for the best discount. Obviously, if your current TV has just died and you need one fast, it's pretty obvious what to do.

Knowing when to buy is actually fairly simple when it comes to a July purchase. It might seem like it matters but there's actually not much difference between Prime Day TV deals and 4th of July TV deals. That's because the same discounts tend to run during both events and given there's just a week before the two, it's simple for retailers as well as Amazon to keep the discounts flowing. Amazon tends to offer early Prime Day deals so this lines up perfectly with their existing plans anyhow. Other retailers are likely to offer week-long sales to team things up together.

Read more
TCL’s brand new 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV is already $500 off
TCL Q Class QM8 mini-LED 4K TV.

We see many great TV deals but we rarely see one on a TV that's just launched. Especially one that's truly phenomenal. However, that's going on right now with a huge $500 off the highly sought-after TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV. Usually priced at $1,700, it's down to $1,200 at Best Buy and you seriously don't want to miss out. Here's what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV
One of the brightest and most vibrant TVs around, Digital Trends' Editor at Large Caleb Denison was incredibly impressed with the TCL 65-inch QM8 Mini-LED QLED TV when he checked it out recently. The TV is truly fantastic. Its AIPQ Engine Gen 3 offers up to 2,300 local dimming zones along with precise zone control. There's also Full Array Ultra Local Dimming that dynamically adapts to on-screen content so you get deep blacks without image blooming.

Read more
Bose’s QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds are $80 off
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

If you're planning to buy wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC), why not get them from the brand that pioneered the technology? The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are currently available from Walmart with an $80 discount that drops their price to just $199 from $279, but you need to hurry. Like most headphone deals involving Bose products, we're pretty sure this offer won't last long, so you'll have to proceed with your purchase immediately if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have taken their rightful place among the best wireless earbuds with their impressive noise cancellation, but their predecessor, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, are still pretty decent despite the two-year gap. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are equipped with the brand's world-class noise cancelling, which blocks all external sound once you activate Quiet Mode. There's also an Aware Mode with ActiveSense that will let you keep listening to your music while also allowing you to hear what's going on around you, which will come in handy for situations such as crossing the street and engaging in conversations.

Read more