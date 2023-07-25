One of the highlights of the AirPods deals is steadily decreasing prices on the Apple AirPods (2nd generation). Right now, you can buy them for just $99 at Amazon, saving $30 or 23% off the regular price of $129. These earphones are particularly well suited for Apple device owners thanks to how easily they pair up with everything. Here’s what else you need to know about them before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) were launched in 2019 but they remain good choices for those on a budget such as if you’re a student heading back to school soon. They’re incredibly simple to use. Pairing them with your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device takes moments. All you need to do is take them out of the charging case and the AirPods do all the hard work for you. From there, you get rich and immersive sound, even if its features aren’t quite as impressive as the best wireless earbuds around these days.

Once you’ve completed the one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected the moment you take them out of the case. They sense when they’re in your ears, automatically pausing when you take them out. There’s also Siri support so you can have your messages read to you while you listen to music. If you want to share a song, you can do so between two sets of AirPods as well.

At all times, the Apple H1 chip ensures that you can enjoy a low-latency wireless connection and not worry about dropouts. One charge gives you five hours of listening time with up to 24 hours gained back through the charging case. The only minor downside? This model comes with a Lightning Charging Case so you’ll still need to use a cable to charge them rather than rely on wireless charging.

Excluding that minor quibble, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are pretty great for the price. If you don’t need more advanced features like ANC, you’ll be delighted with how much these earbuds simplify your life. They’re usually priced at $129 but they’re down to $99 for a limited time at Amazon. If you need some new earbuds, you’ll love how well these work.

