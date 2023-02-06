 Skip to main content
AirPods Pro are back down to their cheapest-ever price

Briley Kenney
By
Looking for some new earbuds? There are none more iconic than Apple’s AirPods, so it makes sense that you’d be on the hunt for some excellent AirPods deals. We don’t blame you, but more importantly, you’ll be happy to know that the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have dropped down to their lowest-ever price. That’s right, they’re yours for $199, right now at Amazon, discounted from their usual $249. This is the same exact price that was offered during Black Friday 2022, which you can double-check in the chart below. Also, grab that deal if you’re interested, there’s no telling how long it will be around this time.

Why You Should Buy the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)?

We’ll dig into the features a little more in a bit, but what you need to know, right now, is that the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are currently discounted to the same price as they were on Black Friday 2022. That’s almost unheard of, especially this early in the year making it one of the absolute best Apple AirPods Pro deals we’ll likely see for some time. While they did drop to the same price in December 2022, you can see that the discounts were only offered for very brief periods — in the chart below. This deal is not going to last long at all.

Apple AirPods Pro discounted price chart at Amazon (by CamelCamelCamel)

As you’ll see in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review, what was already a fantastic pair of earbuds got even better. They provide solid noise cancellation support, top-notch transparency to keep you aware of your surroundings even while listening to music, premium sound quality, great call quality, and most of all, fun charging case features with extra on-the-go battery support — you can just pop them into the wireless case for a quick charge when you cannot get to an outlet.

They’re not ideal for Android, which honestly makes a lot of sense since they are Apple-brand products. Moreover, they’re missing some quality equalizer adjustments, which would allow you to fine tune your audio experience. That said, they’re some of the best AirPods yet and you’ll certainly have an amazing experience, especially if you’re already invested in Apple’s iOS ecosystem.

Right now, you can grab them for the lowest-ever price — it hasn’t been this low since Black Friday or the 2022 holiday season. They’re just $199, usually $249, which means you’re saving $50 with this deal. Grab it while it lasts folks! Not only do the deals run for a limited time, but they often sell out quickly too!

