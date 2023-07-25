Beats Flex earbuds just had their price slashed to $49

If you’re looking at headphone deals for a new pair but you’re not comfortable with going for true wireless headphones because you’re afraid of losing them while running or during your commute, you may want to consider the Beats Flex. These wireless earbuds, which are connected to each other via a neck leash, are on sale from Walmart for a very affordable $49, following a $21 discount on their original price of $70. We’re not sure how long the offer will last because stocks may run out at any time, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to buy them right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds

True wireless headphones often offer relatively poor battery life per charge, in addition to the higher risk of misplacing them, according to our headphone buying guide. With the Beats Flex wireless earbuds, you’ll be avoiding these disadvantages. They’ll still connect to your mobile device wirelessly via Bluetooth, so you’ll have freedom to move around, but the durable Flex-Form cable that connects the earbuds will reduce the chances that they’ll fall out of your ears and into a tough-to-reach spot. They also offer a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, so you can go the whole day without having to plug them in.

While the Beats Flex wireless earbuds don’t offer active noise cancellation, they offer rich and powerful sound, and the magnetic earbuds automatically pause when you take them out of your ears connect them around your neck. There are on-device controls for controlling playback, taking calls, and accessing your preferred voice assistant, and the built-in microphone comes with wind reduction so that you’ll sound clear to whoever’s listening on the other end.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are dependable and affordable, and with Walmart’s $21 discount, they’re even cheaper at just $49 compared to their sticker price of $70. You’ll have to hurry in completing your purchase if you want to get them for such a bargain though, because there’s no telling when they’ll return to their normal price. Add the Beats Flex wireless earbuds to your cart and check out immediately, because if you take too much time thinking about it, you may miss out on the savings.

