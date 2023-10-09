 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day headphone deals available now

Jennifer Allen
By

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event coming up fast, there are some fantastic Prime Day deals starting early. This includes some great headphone deals so that you can save plenty of cash on a new pair of cans. The best headphones we’ve picked out include some of the very best headphones around so you can’t go wrong with these choices.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event might be an Amazon Prime exclusive but that hasn’t stopped other retailers hosting their own sales so you can save by buying elsewhere and without the need for an Amazon Prime membership. Whatever your intentions or your budget, read on while we take you through the savings that can be reaped through the headphone deals below.

Today’s best Prime Day headphone deals

Audio-Technica SQ1TW — $28, was $79

The Audio-Technica SQ1TW wireless earbuds in their charging case.
Audio-Technica

For very cheap wireless earbuds, go for the Audio-Technica SQ1TW. They’re compact and comfortable to wear, but they don’t sacrifice audio quality with their 5.8mm driver. They can last up to 6.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13 hours with their charging case. The wireless earbuds come with waterproof design equivalent to an IPX4 rating, and they can connect to Android devices using Fast Pair technology for your convenience.

Related

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $90, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, worn in an ear.
Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are uniquely shaped wireless earbuds that rest outside your ear canal and against the inside of your concha, which is great if you’re not comfortable with most wireless earbuds that sit inside your ear canal. They offer active noise cancellation to block external noise, as well as a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and almost 20 hours in total with the charging case.

Apple AirPods 2 –$99, was $129

The second-generation Apple AirPods beside their charging case.
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple AirPods aren’t the latest version of the wireless earbuds, but they’re still a good purchase, especially if you can get them for this cheap. It only takes one tap to set them up with an iOS device, but they’re also compatible with Android smartphones. The Apple AirPods 2 are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, and they can last up to 5 hours on one charge and more than 24 hours if you include their charging case.

JBL Tune 760NC — $100, was $130

The JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones on a white background.
JBL

The JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation so that you can focus on your music, which you can enjoy with improved quality thanks to the trademark HBL sound with deep and powerful bass. The wireless headphones’ battery life is rated at 35 hours with ANC on and up to 50 hours with ANC off, and it will only take 2 hours of charging to get the battery to full. The JBL Tune 760NC also comes with Bluetooth multipoint so you can quickly switch its connection from one device to another.

Beats Studio Buds Plus — $100, was $170

Beats Studio Buds+ in new Cosmic Silver.
Beats

Beats promises rich and immersive sound with the Beats Studio Buds Plus, which also offers active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that will let you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They can last up to 36 hours with their charging case, are protected by an IPX4 rating against water and sweat, and they offer one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android devices.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

A woman wearing the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in white.
Beats

For stylish but high-performance wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo 3. They’re powered by Apple’s W1 chip but they work with both iOS and Android devices, and they can run up to 40 hours before needing to recharge them. Their Fast Fuel technology gets you back 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of being plugged in, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Sennheiser HD 450BT — $130, was $180

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC Headphones
Riley Young / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones offer amazing value with their sleek design and bevy of features, including active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 30 hours. The over-ear design promises a secure fit, and if you’re on the go, you can keep them quickly as they can fold to fit into a compact carrying case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $199, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are the best choice for Apple fans, according to our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, as they offer the same great design and comfortable fit as their predecessor, but with improvements in their active noise cancellation and battery life. With ANC enabled, they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also supports spatial audio and quick access to Apple’s digital assistant Siri.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

A woman wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro while working out.
Beats

For wireless earbuds that will be able to keep up with you during your workouts, you should check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Their adjustable earhooks will make sure that they stay in place even when you move a lot, while their reinforced design grants resistance against sweat and water. The Beats Powerbeats Pro provide up to 9 hours of listening time, and a total of more than 24 hours with their charging case.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 — $200, was $280

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 inside their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Featuring the brand’s signature sound with full bass and customizable audio with their built-in equalizer, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds gives you complete control over your music. They offer adaptive noise cancellation and transparency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and a total battery life of up to 28 hours with their charging case. They also work with Qi wireless charging.

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 — $249, was $399

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones offer style, sound, and comfort, all in one package. Their gorgeous design stands out among the other wireless headphones in the market, and they provide amazing audio through their optimized acoustic system. They also come with lightweight polymer arms so you won’t mind wearing them all day. The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 also feature active noise cancellation and a 30-hour battery life.

Bose 700 — $299, was $379

A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.
Bose

The Bose 700 wireless headphones come with amazing active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise as the brand spearheaded the development of the technology. You have the choice among 11 levels of ANC, including full transparency, and you’ll also enjoy better calls with a microphone system that works to make your voice clearer. The Bose 700 runs for 20 hours following a full charge, and they come with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $325, was $400

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of our list of the best headphones because they’ve got everything that you may be looking for — excellent sound quality, a very comfortable fit, and a classy design, just to name a few. The wireless headphones come with amazing noise cancellation and call quality, and they have an extra long battery life of up to 30 hours, with a quick 3 minutes of charging restoring 3 hours of usage.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $350, was $380

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are premium wireless headphones with the brand’s distinctive, classy designer look. With adaptive noise cancellation, customization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and a 42mm transducer system, you’ll be enjoying your favorite playlists even more. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer exceptional comfort with their lightweight design, and they can last up to 60 hours on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Max are designed to meet the needs of sound engineers and audiophiles with their dynamic driver and support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The wireless headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit, and with active noise cancellation enabled, they can run for 20 hours from a full charge.

How we selected these Prime Day headphone deals

We cover headphone deals every day of the year which means we closely monitor prices and keep an eye on when a new deal is a genuinely good new deal. Thanks to such price monitoring and the fact we hand-pick all our headphone deals, we know if something is worth your time or not.

We also know what to expect from different headphones and earphones of different price ranges. We already know all about the best wireless earbuds, along with the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best noise-canceling earbuds. Whatever you’re looking to buy, we can advise.

That means we appreciate that budget earbuds are unlikely to have ANC but you’d strongly expect it of more expensive fare, especially from major brands like Sony or Bose. Each of the headphones listed here is the best in its price range so if you’re spending $50, they’re the best in that price band while if you’re investing in some pricey $350 headphones, you can’t get better.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t buy an iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods or MacBook until next week
iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.

Amazon often provides some of the best Apple deals around so you should head right there now you're thinking about something new and Apple-flavored, right? Wrong. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is kicking off imminently and we're here to explain why you should really wait until then to buy a new iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or even a MacBook. Still confused and want to know more? No sweat. We're here to help.
Why you shouldn't buy a new Apple device this week
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is a relatively new sales event from the mighty giant. Fitting in nicely in between Prime Day in July and just before Black Friday in November, it's ideal if you want to buy something in mid-October at a sweet discount. The event runs October 10 and 11 and offers Prime members exclusive access to deep discounts on all kinds of brands like Dyson, Sony, SharkNinja, LG, and many other favorites.

Of course, we're counting on seeing some great Apple deals. It seems really unlikely that this couldn't happen given Amazon is always a reliable retailer for some of the best iPads along with the best smartwatches including the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the slightly older Series 8. We're really confident we'll see discounts on at least the Series 8 and SE if not more.

Read more
These JBL noise-cancelling earbuds are over 50% off
THe JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds on a white background.

For inexpensive headphone deals, check out Best Buy's offer on the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds. Usually costing $150, they're down to $70 for a limited time only so you save $80 off the regular price. Sure to be a great investment for anyone on a budget, let's take a look at what it offers for the price.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds
While the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds won't rival the very best noise-cancelling headphones, they offer more than most others in this price range. Thanks to ANC, you can block out surrounding noises fairly easily. There's also Smart Ambient technology so you can also hear what's going on around you as needed. These may not be some of the best wireless earbuds around, but there's still all the essentials. For instance, the JBL Reflect Mini True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds are waterproof to help you out on your workouts or when you get caught in the rain.

Read more
Best Sony headphone deals: Get noise-canceling headphones for $130
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

Whenever there are headphone deals, you can be sure that shoppers will be on the lookout for discounts on Sony's wireless headphones. To help you find them, we've gathered the best Sony headphone deals that are available online right now. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if any of these offers catch your eye though -- there's always a lot of demand for them, so there's a high chance that these bargains will not remain available for long.
Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones -- $100, was $120

The Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones connect to your home theater using a radio frequency wireless transmitter with a range of up to 150 feet or a 3.5mm stereo minijack input. Setting them up is very simple, as you'll just have to connect the transmitter dock to your TV. The wireless headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and when they're not in use, just place them on their charging stand so that they'll always be ready for your next movie session.

Read more