The best October Prime Day headphone deals available now

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event coming up fast, there are some fantastic Prime Day deals starting early. This includes some great headphone deals so that you can save plenty of cash on a new pair of cans. The best headphones we’ve picked out include some of the very best headphones around so you can’t go wrong with these choices.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event might be an Amazon Prime exclusive but that hasn’t stopped other retailers hosting their own sales so you can save by buying elsewhere and without the need for an Amazon Prime membership. Whatever your intentions or your budget, read on while we take you through the savings that can be reaped through the headphone deals below.

Today’s best Prime Day headphone deals

Audio-Technica SQ1TW — $28, was $79

For very cheap wireless earbuds, go for the Audio-Technica SQ1TW. They’re compact and comfortable to wear, but they don’t sacrifice audio quality with their 5.8mm driver. They can last up to 6.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13 hours with their charging case. The wireless earbuds come with waterproof design equivalent to an IPX4 rating, and they can connect to Android devices using Fast Pair technology for your convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $90, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are uniquely shaped wireless earbuds that rest outside your ear canal and against the inside of your concha, which is great if you’re not comfortable with most wireless earbuds that sit inside your ear canal. They offer active noise cancellation to block external noise, as well as a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and almost 20 hours in total with the charging case.

Apple AirPods 2 –$99, was $129

The second-generation Apple AirPods aren’t the latest version of the wireless earbuds, but they’re still a good purchase, especially if you can get them for this cheap. It only takes one tap to set them up with an iOS device, but they’re also compatible with Android smartphones. The Apple AirPods 2 are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, and they can last up to 5 hours on one charge and more than 24 hours if you include their charging case.

JBL Tune 760NC — $100, was $130

The JBL Tune 760NC wireless headphones offer active noise cancellation so that you can focus on your music, which you can enjoy with improved quality thanks to the trademark HBL sound with deep and powerful bass. The wireless headphones’ battery life is rated at 35 hours with ANC on and up to 50 hours with ANC off, and it will only take 2 hours of charging to get the battery to full. The JBL Tune 760NC also comes with Bluetooth multipoint so you can quickly switch its connection from one device to another.

Beats Studio Buds Plus — $100, was $170

Beats promises rich and immersive sound with the Beats Studio Buds Plus, which also offers active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that will let you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless earbuds. They can last up to 36 hours with their charging case, are protected by an IPX4 rating against water and sweat, and they offer one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android devices.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

For stylish but high-performance wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo 3. They’re powered by Apple’s W1 chip but they work with both iOS and Android devices, and they can run up to 40 hours before needing to recharge them. Their Fast Fuel technology gets you back 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of being plugged in, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Sennheiser HD 450BT — $130, was $180

The Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones offer amazing value with their sleek design and bevy of features, including active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 30 hours. The over-ear design promises a secure fit, and if you’re on the go, you can keep them quickly as they can fold to fit into a compact carrying case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $199, was $249

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are the best choice for Apple fans, according to our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, as they offer the same great design and comfortable fit as their predecessor, but with improvements in their active noise cancellation and battery life. With ANC enabled, they can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also supports spatial audio and quick access to Apple’s digital assistant Siri.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

For wireless earbuds that will be able to keep up with you during your workouts, you should check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Their adjustable earhooks will make sure that they stay in place even when you move a lot, while their reinforced design grants resistance against sweat and water. The Beats Powerbeats Pro provide up to 9 hours of listening time, and a total of more than 24 hours with their charging case.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 — $200, was $280

Featuring the brand’s signature sound with full bass and customizable audio with their built-in equalizer, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless earbuds gives you complete control over your music. They offer adaptive noise cancellation and transparency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and a total battery life of up to 28 hours with their charging case. They also work with Qi wireless charging.

Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 — $249, was $399

The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones offer style, sound, and comfort, all in one package. Their gorgeous design stands out among the other wireless headphones in the market, and they provide amazing audio through their optimized acoustic system. They also come with lightweight polymer arms so you won’t mind wearing them all day. The Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S2 also feature active noise cancellation and a 30-hour battery life.

Bose 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose 700 wireless headphones come with amazing active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise as the brand spearheaded the development of the technology. You have the choice among 11 levels of ANC, including full transparency, and you’ll also enjoy better calls with a microphone system that works to make your voice clearer. The Bose 700 runs for 20 hours following a full charge, and they come with built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $325, was $400

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of our list of the best headphones because they’ve got everything that you may be looking for — excellent sound quality, a very comfortable fit, and a classy design, just to name a few. The wireless headphones come with amazing noise cancellation and call quality, and they have an extra long battery life of up to 30 hours, with a quick 3 minutes of charging restoring 3 hours of usage.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 — $350, was $380

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are premium wireless headphones with the brand’s distinctive, classy designer look. With adaptive noise cancellation, customization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and a 42mm transducer system, you’ll be enjoying your favorite playlists even more. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer exceptional comfort with their lightweight design, and they can last up to 60 hours on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are designed to meet the needs of sound engineers and audiophiles with their dynamic driver and support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The wireless headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit, and with active noise cancellation enabled, they can run for 20 hours from a full charge.

How we selected these Prime Day headphone deals

We cover headphone deals every day of the year which means we closely monitor prices and keep an eye on when a new deal is a genuinely good new deal. Thanks to such price monitoring and the fact we hand-pick all our headphone deals, we know if something is worth your time or not.

We also know what to expect from different headphones and earphones of different price ranges. We already know all about the best wireless earbuds, along with the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best noise-canceling earbuds. Whatever you’re looking to buy, we can advise.

That means we appreciate that budget earbuds are unlikely to have ANC but you’d strongly expect it of more expensive fare, especially from major brands like Sony or Bose. Each of the headphones listed here is the best in its price range so if you’re spending $50, they’re the best in that price band while if you’re investing in some pricey $350 headphones, you can’t get better.

Editors' Recommendations