Best Roku Cyber Monday deals: Save on TVs and streaming hardware

Roku Start Screen logo.
Roku

Roku changed the game with its streaming sticks and boxes. Now any TV can become a smart TV with just a discreet USB or HDMI plugin. If you want to stream your favorite shows from Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video straight on your TV (and that tech isn’t already built into it), grab a cheap Roku in the Cyber Monday sales.

Best Roku TV Cyber Monday deals

The Roku Class Select Series 4K TV on a media stand.
Roku

While some of the best TV brands use Roku for the operating system of their products, Roku has rolled out its own line of TVs. With resolutions ranging from HD to 4K Ultra HD, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies with bright colors and sharp details, with prices that start from budget displays and going all the way up to premium screens. These TVs are also excellent for playing video games and accessing cable channels, and our recommendation is to go for the largest model that you can afford — but consult our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space.

  • Philips 32-inch HD TV —
  • Roku 32-inch Select Series HD TV —
  • Hisense 50-inch R6 Series 4K TV —
  • Roku 55-inch Plus Series QLED 4K TV —
  • Roku 75-inch Select Series 4K TV —

Best Roku streaming hardware Cyber Monday deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’ve just purchased from TV deals but you don’t like the operating system that came with it, or if you want to upgrade a non-smart TV to a smart TV, you should be looking at Roku’s streaming hardware. The brand is behind some of the best streaming devices, including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, that are easy to install and set up — just plug them into your TV’s HDMI port and follow the onscreen instruction to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network. They come with remote controls for easy operation, with some also allowing support for voice commands. If you’d rather have your streaming services come straight from your TV, grab one of the options above or checkout some of the smart TV options from Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday deals. Most big brand TVs come equipped with smart tech. Check out Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals and Sony TV Cyber Monday deals.

  • Roku Premiere —
  • Roku Express —
  • Roku Express 4K+ —
  • Roku Streaming Stick 4K —
  • Roku Ultra —
