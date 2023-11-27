Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of our favorite TV brands is Samsung. Samsung TVs are always near the top of our best TV brands lists in categories like OLED, QLED and general 4K TV. One of Samsung’s most unique offers is The Frame, which has no real equal at any other manufacturer. We’ve collected the best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Samsung’s own sale and other sites like Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals.

Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on 4K TVs

4K TVs are of high quality and have been the mainstay in TVs for quite some time. Samsung makes some of the best, and they are among Samsung’s most affordable offerings. Check out these Samsung 4K TV deals to snag something affordable:

43-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU8000 —

75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000B —

85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD CU7000 —

86-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TU9010 —

85-inch QE1C QLED 4K —

Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on 8K TVs

For a cutting edge viewing experience, consider an 8K TV. Samsung offers many of the best 8K TVs out there, but they can be pricey. Use these deals to get one that is affordable:

65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —

85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C —

65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —

75-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —

85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C —

Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on Frame TV

Samsung’s The Frame, if you haven’t heard of it, is a TV that can display art on an impressive matte finish. Its slim profile, one cord design, and picture frame exterior help preserve the illusion that your looking at a framed work of art. Grab one of these TVs during Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday deals:

Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 43-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV —

Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV —

Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on QLED TVs

QLED TVs are awesomely bright and typically have more reasonable prices than other modern display technologies. As per usual, Samsung makes some of the coolest ones. Here are our favorite deals in this area:

55-inch Samsung Q70C —

65-inch Samsung Q80C —

98-inch Samsung Q80C —

85-inch Samsung Q60C —

75-inch Samsung The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor TV —

Best Samsung Cyber Monday deals on OLED TVs

OLED TVs produce rich dark colors and precise contrasts. They’re often more expensive than equivalent QLED TVs but, as a whole, we prefer them. Check out our comparison of QLED and OLED TVs to see more reasons why you should consider picking up one of the following Samsung deals:

77-Inch Samsung S90C —

83-inch Samsung S90C —

55-inch Samsung S95C —

65-inch Samsung S95C —

77-inch Samsung S95C —

