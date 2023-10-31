Best Samsung TV deals: Save on QLED and OLED TVs

Samsung is almost universally amongst the best TV brands, which makes its lineup of 4K TVs a good option if you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or start from scratch a home theater setup. A new Samsung 4K TV actually makes a great way to save as well, as there are a lot of Samsung TV deals taking place right now. We’ve tracked down the best available, so whether you’re comparing between QLED and OLED TVs or want to ensure you get something that compares with the best TVs, read onward, as there’s likely a deal available for you.

Samsung 50-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV — $580, was $600

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. This Samsung 50-inch QLED 4K TV comes in at a good size for just about any room, as it’s not too big and not too small. It’s able to upscale older content into the modern clarity of 4K resolution, and picture quality is heightened with Quantum HDR technology. Smart TV capabilities include compatibility with voice assistants, object tracking for 3D surround sound, and easy access to built-in streaming services.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Crystal UHD 4K TV — $580, was $750

The 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is a good option if you want to go big with your home theater. It does all of the things you’d expect from a modern 4K Tv, including upscale all of your favorite content into 4K with a Crystal Processor 4K. Life with this TV is made easy with things like Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which give you control of the TV with voice commands. This TV also has a universal guide, which gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV content all in one place.

Samsung 55-inch Q70C QLED 4K TV — $850, was $1,000

With the Q70C Samsung starts to introduce more advanced features to its 4K TVs. It’s capable of 4K upscaling and compatible with voice commands, but this TV also has technology to provide better image quality, such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. This technology keeps the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced sequences like action movies or sports events, and it even makes this a good TV option for gamers. You can even stream your favorite games right from the TV with Samsung Gaming Hub. This TV is incredibly slim and comes with a SolarCell Remote that helps you navigate all of your content.

Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1,200

The 70-inch model of the Samsung Q60C offers a larger viewing area than its smaller counterparts, but still includes the lifelike image of QLED technology. At 70-inches you’re looking at something that feels much more like a home theater, and makes a great option for breaking in with the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. This TV uses a Quantum Processor to upscale everything you watch into 4K resolution in real time, ensuring you’re always watching with the highest possible image quality in front of you.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV — $999, was $1,297

Samsung’s The Frame TV is always one of the more unique 4K TV options to choose from. It’s subtle and beautiful, yet keeps image quality at the top of its priorities. It has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV, the art of which you can curate from your own photos and artwork, or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream come true, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,400

Samsung’s QLED picture quality is on full display with the Q80C 4K TV. It has a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling, and super precise LEDs offer incredible contrast, even in bright rooms. Quantum HDR+ offers more immersive colors, and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking provide superior audio quality. This TV even has Q-Symphony 3.0, which allows for greater sound when pairing a Samsung soundbar with this TV, one of which you can find among the best soundbars.

Samsung 85-inch CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and it’s able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart capabilities are powered by Tizen, which gives you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This TV works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,100

OLED picture technology is an alternative to all of the QLED TVs we’ve seen so far. It’s every bit as good as QLED, providing incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness. This TV has a ton of bells and whistles we’ve seen scattered across other Samsung TVs. It has a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound to create an immersive audio experience, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that keeps your image from lagging or breaking apart during fast-paced action or heavy gaming playback. This TV comes in at a good size at 65-inches, and it’s super slim, making it a good option to put at the center of nearly any home theater.

