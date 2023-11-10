 Skip to main content
The best early Black Friday headphone and earbud deals now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking about buying new headphones or earbuds, the good news is that you already have access to massive discounts through early Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. There’s a lot of options to choose from, ranging from budget models to high-end devices, so to help with your decision, we’ve rounded up the best Black Black Friday headphone and earbud deals that you can shop right now. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining for these offers. If you see a bargain that you like, we recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.
Jaron Schneider/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For shoppers who have been thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, don’t let the discounts of Black Friday end without buying a new pair. You may want to check out our roundup of the best headphones for recommendations on what to purchase, as well as our headphone buying guide to figure out the features that will be important to you. There are so many headphones on sale across the different retailers, but we’ve gathered our favorite offers below to try to help you narrow down your choices. It won’t be easy, but this is a good place to start as any.

  • JBL Tune 500 —
  • JBL Live 660NC —
  • Beats Solo 3 —
  • Beats Studio 3 —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Best Black Friday earbud deals

Sony WF-1000XM5 in silver.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you prefer wireless earbuds over headphones for any reason, there’s no shortage of true wireless earbuds deals either for Black Friday. There are dozens of brands and models in the market, so how are you going to choose what to buy? It all begins with your budget, which will determine whether you can go for wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. It’s highly recommended that you stick with the tried-and-tested brands though, because you wouldn’t want to spend on wireless earbuds that won’t live up to your expectations, no matter how cheap they are. Of course, if you’re willing to spend a lot, there are also some options that offer all of the most advanced features.

  • JBL Vibe 200TWS —
  • Beats Studio Buds —
  • Sony LinkBuds S —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 —

These noise-canceling headphones discounted from $135 to $49
The Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless headphones on a white background.

For an affordable pair of noise-canceling headphones, check out the Skullcandy Hesh ANC. From their already relatively cheap sticker price of $135, they're down to just $49 as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals. You're going to have to hurry if you want to get these wireless headphones with this eye-catching discount of $86 though, as we think this is one of the offers that will get sold out quickly. Don't waste any more time -- add them to your cart and continue with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless headphones
Active noise cancellation is one of the most important features on wireless headphones, according to our headphone buying guide, as it allows you to focus on your music by preventing external sound from reaching your ears. While the Skullcandy Hesh ANC are affordable, they use a four-microphone digital hybrid active noise cancellation system to block the audio from your environment, as you enjoy the excellent sound and deep bass provided by their 40mm drivers.  You can also activate Ambient Mode if you want to listen to what's going on around you without having to take the headphones off.

Read more
55-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $300 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.

Walmart's Black Friday deals for this year have already started, which is great news for those who want a head start on their shopping. If you were planning to get a new TV, check out this offer -- a $52 discount for the 55-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV, which lowers its price to just $298 from $350 originally. There's no point in waiting for after Thanksgiving if you can already get this 4K TV for less than $300 right now, so proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you're interested.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV
The Samsung TU690T 4K TV is an excellent display for watching streaming shows, which you can access through the Tizen OS. As a smart TV, like all of the best TVs, not only does it support all of the popular streaming services, but it will also let you download and use a wide variety of apps such as video games and workout guides. You also have the option of connecting streaming devices to the TV's HDMI port, if you're more comfortable with other platforms like Apple TV and Roku.

Read more
Wow! Walmart just discounted these Sony earbuds from $98 to $29
Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds.

In one of the most attractive true wireless earbuds deals that we've recently seen, the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are down to a very affordable $29 from Walmart, for massive savings of $69 on their original price of $98. This discount is part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, but we're not sure if it will still be available when the shopping holiday arrives. There's no need to wait because we don't think these wireless earbuds can get any cheaper, so if you want them you should proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds
They're not as powerful and feature-packed as the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are featured in our list of the best wireless earbuds, but the Sony WF-C500 are pretty decent for their sticker price -- and a steal with Walmart's discount. They may not offer active noise cancellation, but these budget-friendly wireless earbuds provide great audio with Sony's DSEE technology that's capable of restoring high-frequency sounds that get lost in the compression process. The Sony WF-C500 also come with physical buttons for functions such as playing and pausing music, skipping tracksm adjusting volume, answering calls, and bringing up your digital assistant.

Read more