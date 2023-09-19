Bose 700 headphones get a limited-time price cut

There’s no shortage of headphone deals if you take time to look around online, but not all of them will provide as much value as Best Buy’s offer for the Bose 700 wireless headphones. From their original price of $379, they’re currently more affordable at $299 following an $80 discount. They’re made by one of the most trusted brands in the audio industry, so we don’t expect stocks of the wireless headphones to last. If you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction to purchase them as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose 700 wireless headphones

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, so it shouldn’t be surprising that the feature is one of the main selling points of the Bose 700. With your choice from 11 levels of ANC activated, the microphones inside and outside the earcups of the wireless headphones monitor external sounds and cancels them out. You also have the option for full transparency, which will let you hear what’s going on around you without taking off the Bose 700. For convenience, you can access noise cancelling presets through the low-profile buttons on the wireless headphones, which also come with capacitive touch sensors for commands such as adjusting volume and changing tracks.

The Bose 700 are in our roundup of the best wireless headphones for more reasons than just their ANC, as they’re also extremely comfortable to wear and offer impressive voice clarity for taking calls and accessing digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. The Bose 700 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and they will rarely be out of commission because just 15 minutes of charging will get you 3.5 hours of usage.

If you’re planning to buy new wireless headphones, you should go for the Bose 700, especially now that they’re on sale from Best Buy at $80 off. Instead of $379, you’ll only have to pay $299 for these noise-canceling headphones, but only if you hurry. This limited-time offer may end at any moment, so if you hesitate, you may lose this chance to get the Bose 700 wireless headphones for much cheaper than usual. To make sure that doesn’t happen, you should push through with purchasing them right now.

