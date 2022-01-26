How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on your phone

After some of the most exciting NFL playoff games we’ve ever seen, the field for Super Bowl 2022 is getting narrower! The tension keeps building for one of the winter’s biggest events, so who can blame you if you’re already thinking about how to watch the big game?

If you don’t have cable, the answer might not be obvious! Fortunately, there are many streaming services and streaming devices that make watching the Super Bowl easy. (You could even watch it for free with an over-the-air antenna.)

But what if you’re going to be away from a TV or your favorite streaming devices while the game is going on? Well, you can still watch on your phone. Let us tell you how.

When is Super Bowl 2022?

Most importantly, you need to know when the game starts. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT kickoff on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC will broadcast the game on TV while NFL GamePass, Sirius XM, and Westwood One have the radio coverage.

How to stream Super Bowl 2022 on your phone

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, the Super Bowl will air on many streaming platforms that offer web browser or mobile app access, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV, the NFL app, the Yahoo! Sports app, and the NBC Sports app (iOS and Android).

In fact, given that basically all streaming services offer mobile apps or web browser access, your phone offers the most flexibility in watching the game. While you’ll need a subscription (or a free trial) to watch the Super Bowl with any of the live TV streaming services, there are a number of free options. The NFL app, Yahoo! Sports app, and NBC Sports app will all offer the game for free. Likewise, you can watch the game on NBCSports.com without a subscription.

Other ways to watch

If you’re just going to be away from your TV for the first half of the game, you can get set up for the second half very easily. We’ve put together guides on how to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Roku devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and Android TV, as well as in virtual reality.

