Best Buy 3-day sale: snag this popular 55-inch 4K TV for $240

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

If you’re unfamiliar with Insignia, it’s a budget-friendly brand made by Best Buy to essentially compete with Amazon’s Fire TVs, and it does a pretty good job of it. Prices for Insignia TVs are excellent, and you can get bigger sizes with great features for a small amount of cash. For example, this 55-inch F30 Series TV from Insignia is the perfect TV for those who want a large 4K TV at a good price since you can get it off Best Buy for just $240. That’s a $110 discount from the original $350 price tag, so it’s worth grabbing if you like what you see.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series

While the F30 Series doesn’t have the fancier things like HLG and HDR10+, it still comes with HDR10, which is a solid standard for color reproduction and contrast and something that’s still relatively uncommon in budget-oriented TVs. It’s not going to be as good as something from Samsung or LG, but it’s nice to have and will serve you well when watching content that supports the standard. Speaking of which, the whole TV is interestingly using the Fire TV platform. So, if you’re in the Amazon ecosystem, then this TV is perfect for you, and if not, well, you get to have a well-produced smart TV platform that gives you access to all the streaming apps you could want.

If you’re a gamer, then this TV is also a great budget option for you because while it doesn’t have a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s still a 4K TV that runs at 60Hz, which is about where most PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games max out at anyway. Also, since it’s so big, it’s perfect for couch co-op games, of which the Nintendo Switch really excels, such as Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. This all makes it a pretty versatile TV for the price you’re paying.

Overall, if you’re going for a TV that won’t break the bank, this 55-inch Insignia F30 series is perfect, especially with the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to $240. On the other hand, the fact that it doesn’t have HLG or integrations with anything other than Amazon Alexa might put some off, so if you’d like some other options, check out these TV deals for some solid alternatives.

