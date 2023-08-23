Best Buy is always a great place for TV deals and that’s the case today with $155 off the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV. While it may not be the most famous of brands around, being able to buy a 58-inch TV for $275 instead of $430 is a pretty sweet deal. If you’re looking for an inexpensive TV to kit out your living room or any other area in your home, you should read on while we take you through everything we know about this deal. It’s a deal of the day at Best Buy so when the day ends, the deal does, meaning you don’t have long to commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV

You’ll notice that Insignia doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands. That’s because it’s distinctly a budget TV range rather than anything that you would invest in. However, not everyone needs or wants to spend hundreds on a new TV which is why it’s still a respectable brand to consider. With the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get all the essentials you need. There’s its 4K resolution of course ensuring four times the resolution of a HD TV but there’s also HDR support which provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. You gain brighter whites and deep blacks this way.

The TV is also pretty good for built-in sound. There’s DTS Studio Sound which is a premium audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback. If you’d prefer to hook up a soundbar, there’s always HDMI ARC and eARC support for connecting compatible soundbars or an AV receiver.

While watching TV, you also benefit from Alexa voice controls so you can control all your inputs, search across apps, and more, by using your voice. Connected to that, Fire TV is built-in so it’s simple to watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes from all your favorite streaming apps. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay for casting content from your phone or tablet. Sure, the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV might not rival the best TVs but it does have the core components you need.

Usually priced at $430, for today only you can buy the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV for $275 at Best Buy. That’s a fantastic price for such a sizeable TV with all the essential features you need. You only have a matter of hours to decide to make a purchase so don’t miss out — buy it today if it’s the one for you.

