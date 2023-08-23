 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed the price of this 58-inch 4K TV to $275

Jennifer Allen
By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
Best Buy

Best Buy is always a great place for TV deals and that’s the case today with $155 off the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV. While it may not be the most famous of brands around, being able to buy a 58-inch TV for $275 instead of $430 is a pretty sweet deal. If you’re looking for an inexpensive TV to kit out your living room or any other area in your home, you should read on while we take you through everything we know about this deal. It’s a deal of the day at Best Buy so when the day ends, the deal does, meaning you don’t have long to commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV

You’ll notice that Insignia doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands. That’s because it’s distinctly a budget TV range rather than anything that you would invest in. However, not everyone needs or wants to spend hundreds on a new TV which is why it’s still a respectable brand to consider. With the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get all the essentials you need. There’s its 4K resolution of course ensuring four times the resolution of a HD TV but there’s also HDR support which provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. You gain brighter whites and deep blacks this way.

The TV is also pretty good for built-in sound. There’s DTS Studio Sound which is a premium audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback. If you’d prefer to hook up a soundbar, there’s always HDMI ARC and eARC support for connecting compatible soundbars or an AV receiver.

While watching TV, you also benefit from Alexa voice controls so you can control all your inputs, search across apps, and more, by using your voice. Connected to that, Fire TV is built-in so it’s simple to watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes from all your favorite streaming apps. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay for casting content from your phone or tablet. Sure, the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV might not rival the best TVs but it does have the core components you need.

Usually priced at $430, for today only you can buy the Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K TV for $275 at Best Buy. That’s a fantastic price for such a sizeable TV with all the essential features you need. You only have a matter of hours to decide to make a purchase so don’t miss out — buy it today if it’s the one for you.

Best Apple TV deals: Get the streaming device for $120
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

Thanks to a host of exclusive content, and an intuitive and user-friendly streaming experience, Apple TV is both one of the best digital streaming platforms to use -- via Apple TV+ -- and one of the best streaming media players to own. And if you want to integrate your home theater into your suite of Apple devices, the Apple TV is the only way to go. These small, sleek boxes allow you to easily access movies, shows, and much more, including massively popular Apple TV+ shows with notables like Silo and Severance. However, like many Apple products, they are very desirable and often go out of stock. It's rare to find them on sale, but we've hunted down the best Apple deals to save you money on a new Apple TV.
2018 Apple TV 4K 32GB Renewed -- $130, was $150

Yes, this is an older version of the Apple TV, but that's okay because Apple's devices stay fresh and perform-well thanks to consistent software updates -- that's also true of the Apple TV platform. This one includes a 4K-ready Apple TV with the voice remote for Siri, allowing you to search, control playback, and interact with the system using voice controls. Of course, you also benefit from 4K High Dynamic Range content via Dolby Vision and HDR10, with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, and the internal Apple A10X Fushion chip for excellent performance. This is an Amazon Renewed model that's fully working and in "excellent condition" with no signs of cosmetic damage from up close.

Read more
Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
Vizio V Series

Best Buy is one of the largest electronics retailers, and it never has a shortage of great TVs to choose from if you’re shopping for your home theater. Best Buy is also a great place to shop if you’re hoping to land a deal, as it often has some of the best TVs discounted, and almost always has great alternatives on sale. That’s certainly true right now, as there are a lot of great TV deals to choose from at Best Buy. We’ve rounded them all up, so whether you’re looking for something from one of the best TV brands or something more budget-minded, read onward for more details.
TCL 4-Series 58-inch 4K Smart Roku TV — $300, was $320

If you’re shopping on a budget but still want to ensure a good picture and some Smart TV features, the TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV is the one for you. It has 4K resolution that produces lifelike images and graphics and an LED display that offers superior brightness, high color contrast and good light uniformity. It will work well with any room, as its 58-inch size is large enough to see from a decent distance without taking too much space in a smaller room. This is also a good TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more, as it has access to streaming services built right into its interface.

Read more
Best 75-inch TV deals: LG, Sony, TCL and more starting at $530
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

For anyone checking out TV deals with a sizeable 75-inch model in mind, we've picked them out for your. Here are all the best 75-inch TV deals going on right now. These days, it's possible to buy a huge screen for far less than you'd think, so we've included some of those, along with OLED and QLED models for anyone that wants the absolute best picture quality. Whatever your intentions, take a look at what's available below to see what works for your household, all while saving big.
Onn. 75-Inch Class 4K Frameless Roku Smart TV — $498, was $578

You may be surprised to hear that you can get a TV this large for under $500, but Walmart deals always surprise. This Roku TV can be controlled via remote or the Roku app on your phone, but but also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. Roku TVs start out with The Roku Channel, which will let you watch certain programming for free and give you paid access to others, but it will also give you access to apps like Netflix or Disney+ if you have a subscription. The Onn. Roku TV streams in 4K and has a 60Hz refresh rate.

Read more