Amazon is having a massive sale on JBL headphones

Aaron Mamiit
A woman wearing the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones while outdoors.
Shoppers searching for headphone deals should check out the discounts that Amazon is offering for various models by JBL — one of the most trusted names in the audio industry. You can’t go wrong with JBL headphones, and you certainly shouldn’t pass up on pocketing savings when buying any of them. Feel free to look at other devices by JBL in Amazon’s ongoing sale, including wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, by clicking the link below, but it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks will last for any of these bargains.

What to buy in Amazon’s JBL headphones sale

For basic headphones but with JBL’s signature sound, you can go for the affordable , which are on sale at half-price following a $25 discount on their original price of $50. For $25, you’ll enjoy JBL Pure Bass sound with your favorite playlists, in addition to a dedicated button for your preferred voice assistant and a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. For a bit more at $40, you can get the , which are also 50% off for $40 in savings on its sticker price of $80. The wireless headphones also come with JBL Pure Bass sound and a dedicated digital assistant button, but with a longer battery life of up to 50 hours.

If you want active noise cancellation on your wireless headphones, you can go with either the or . Both of these noise-canceling headphones can block unwanted external sound, but they also offer Ambient Aware technology so you can listen to what’s going on around you without having to take them off, and TalkThru mode that lowers music volume and amplifies voices so you can speak to someone. They also both last for 50 hours on a single charge, and are 50% off. The lighter JBL Live 460NC with smaller earcups are down to $65 from $130, for $65 in savings, while the heavier JBL Live 660NC with larger earcups that can fully cover your ears are down to $100 from $200, for $100 in savings.

Amazon is currently selling different kinds of JBL headphones with a discount, in addition to the models that we’ve highlighted above. You may want to check out everything else that’s available with discounts through the link below, but you should keep in mind that some of these bargains are limited-time offers, while some may already have stocks running low. If you see a deal that you like, push through with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out.

