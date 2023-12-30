 Skip to main content
Snag a pair of JBL true wireless earbuds for $35 with this deal

A smiling young man with dark hair wears the JBL Vibe 100 TWS earbuds in his ears.
JBL

Trying to find a good pair of wireless earbuds can be quite difficult, especially if you want to stay below a $50 budget. Luckily, there are a few good options like JBL, which makes a lot of great audio gear, especially in the more budget-friendly market. An excellent example is the JBL Vibe Buds, which usually go for $50 but are currently discounted at Amazon for just $35, and while that may not feel like a big discount, it’s a good price for surprisingly good earbuds.

Why you should buy the JBL Vibe Buds

When you first take the JBL Vibe Buds out of their packaging, you might be surprised to see that they’re great quality and build for a pair of headphones at that price range. They also have a solid in-ear fit, which is important since they don’t have any active noise cancellation (ANC) but instead rely on passive noise cancellation through a secure fit. That does mean that, on the one hand, it doesn’t block out all noise, especially deeper sounds of an engine like you might have on a bus, but it does do a good job of higher-pitched noise, like people talking.

Of course, if you want to talk to others yourself, there is a TalkThru feature that lets you hear everything that is going on outside, similar to the transparency mode of typical ANC earbuds. That’s where the audio fidelity comes in, which is pretty neutral and well-balanced, so it shouldn’t be offensive to anybody. Even better, the companion app has a 10-slider equalizer where you can do more fine adjustments to get it just right, which is something we appreciate in such a budget-friendly set of headphones.

While the JBL Vibe Buds won’t compete with higher-end gear like the JBL Tour Pro+, they’re still worth picking up if you want something budget-oriented, especially since they’re easy to fit in a pocket and hold 32 hours of charge. All in all, it is well worth the $35 asking price, although if you feel that these still don’t quite do it for you, there are some other great earbud deals you can check out.

