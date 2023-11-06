If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home theater setup — and you’re willing to splurge — you should check out the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV. From its original price of $2,300, it’s down to $1,500 — it’s still not what you’d call cheap, but the $800 in savings is among the largest that you can get from the OLED TV deals that you can shop today. You’re going to have to act fast if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this massive discount.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV

OLED, which is still considered the premier display technology today, is the calling card of LG as one of the best TV brands, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality TV with the LG B2 OLED 4K TV. With a 65-inch screen featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and powered by LG’s a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound for the best possible viewing experience, the LG B2 OLED 4K TV will transform your living room into your personal cinema. The OLED TV also runs on LG’s webOS 22, so you’ll never run out of things to watch through all of the popular streaming services.

OLED and QLED have always been compared, but you’re better off with the LG B2 OLED 4K TV because compared to QLED TVs, OLED TVs offer perfect black levels, much faster response times, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Is it time for you to finally make a huge investment in TV deals? Then don’t miss this chance to get the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV with an $800 discount. Instead of $2,300, you’ll be paying $1,500 for this OLED TV, and we assure you that it will be worth every single penny. You need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, as there’s no telling when its price will return to normal. Get the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep without paying full price by completing the transaction as soon as possible.

