This LG OLED TV deal brings the 65-inch B2 down by $800

We recommend going straight to the source for excellent TV deals today with LG offering an LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV at a fantastic price. Usually priced at $2,300, the TV is $800 off for a limited time only so it’s down to $1,500. That’s a huge saving on a TV that continues to be a great bet for anyone considering OLED technology. You can either click through on the button below to get straight to buying or read on while we take you through what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands thanks to its expertise with OLED screens. OLED means that every pixel you see on screen is self-lit so they light up independently of each other, giving you exceptional picture quality. With each of them working separately, it means you can have incredibly deep blacks at the same time as somewhere else on the screen displays vibrant colors.

The highlight to the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is its OLED panel but that’s backed up by some impressive technology. It has LG’s a7 Gen 5 AI processor 4K which is able to adjust picture and sound qualities automatically while you’re watching so you get the best experience. Like the best TVs, there’s also a dedicated Filmmaker mode so that you get to see a movie just how the director wanted you to see it. There’s also Dolby Vision IQ support along with Dolby Atmos to add to the cinematic experience. Adding to that arsenal are HDR10, HLG, and Dynamic Tone Mapping for a spectacular picture.

For gamers, there’s a 120Hz refresh rate along with a game optimizer mode so your gaming time always looks great. During downtime, you can enjoy all your favorite streaming apps with great support via webOS that makes browsing for shows and movies super simple. There’s also full voice assistant support with Google and Alexa built-in. While it’s the B3 model that’s more likely to number among the best OLED TVs, if you don’t mind taking a step back, the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is still a great bet for many living rooms.

Usually priced at $2,300, the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is down to $1,500 for a limited time at LG. If you want a great OLED TV for less, this is an ideal choice to make. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations