65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $500 off for a limited time

We always love to see TV deals on some of the best TVs around. That’s what’s happening now with the LG 65-inch C3 4K TV discounted by $500 at Best Buy. Usually priced at $2,600, it’s down to $2,100 for a limited time only. While that’s still pretty pricey, saving $500 on such a recently released TV is not one to be overlooked. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a great OLED TV, this is your chance. Here’s all you need to know about the TV. From there, you can just tap the buy button to make the purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV

LG features heavily among so many best TV brands lists as well as being responsible for many of the best TVs. The firm truly knows how to make great TVs and that’s reflected in the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV which is high up on the best TVs list right now thanks to its fantastic quality.

We already know that OLED offers fantastic picture quality. Thanks to the TV’s 8.3 million self-lit pixels, you get deep blacks and vibrant colors all on the same screen. The LG C3 has a Brightness Booster mode that further improves brightness so you get fantastic picture and high contrast, even if the room you’re in is pretty bright. There’s also the latest LG A9 AI processor Gen6 which upscales non-4K content and is smart enough to perform all kinds of enhancements in the background. There’s a dedicated Filmmaker Mode for movie fans so you get to see the film just like the director intended. There’s also a Game Mode too which cuts down on input lag and ensures motion blur is a thing of the past. Four HDMI 2.1 inputs make it ideal for hooking up all your consoles too.

Whatever you plan on doing with the LG C3, you also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support to further improve picture quality as well as sound levels. Even the LG C3’s Magic Remote is great to use with motion-based controls or the regular set of buttons. Think of it like the best Wiimote you’ve ever used. With an ultra-slim design that’s perfect for wall mounting, there’s even an art gallery mode so it blends into your space effortlessly.

Every home deserves the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV in their life. Usually priced at $2,600, it’s enjoying a $500 price cut at Best Buy right now, bringing it down to $2,100. It’s the perfect TV for your living room and a fantastic investment for the long term. Buy it now before the deal ends.

