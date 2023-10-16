77-inch LG C3 OLED TV just had its price slashed by $1,000

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you’re looking for OLED TV deals featuring large screens, but if you’re lucky, you can enjoy significant savings with your purchase. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is $1,000 off from Best Buy, pulling its price down to $2,500 from $3,500. If you’re ready to make a huge investment in your home theater setup, this could be the offer that you’ve been waiting for, but you need to hurry with the transaction to secure the discount.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV sits on top of our roundup of the best OLED TVs because of the amazing performance that it provides, powered by the brand’s α9 AI Processor Gen6. The 77-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution is simply a joy to look at when you’re watching your favorite streaming shows, which you can access through LG’s webOS 23 platform. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so it will feel like you’re in the theaters while you’re sitting on your own couch.

QLED and OLED TVs have always drawn comparisons with one another, but you’ll want to go for OLED TVs like the LG C3 Series if you prefer perfect blacks, superior response times, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort. The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is also the ultimate gaming display with its support for Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

