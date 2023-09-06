Some of the best wireless headphones are discounted today

Best Buy has a huge sale on many of the best wireless headphones around right now. Even better, these headphone deals are all noise-cancelling headphones so you can block out the world around you and focus on enjoying your music or podcasts. If this sounds appealing to you, hit the button below to check out the full sale. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry. We’re here to pick out some of our favorites for every taste in listening.

What to shop for in the Best Buy headphones sale

Some of the best headphones around feature in the Best Buy headphones sale. This includes the for $350 instead of $400. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we called them the “new boss” thanks to offering excellent sound while remaining incredibly comfortable too. If you want to go cheaper, you can always still consider the Sony WH-1000XM4 which remains highly regarded and still offers fantastic noise cancellation and sound quality. They usually cost $350 but right now, you can buy the for $280 saving $70 off the usual price of $350.

Want something a little cheaper? There’s always the for $130 saving you $50 off the regular price of $180. These offer up to 30 hours of battery life with great sound quality as you would expect from a manufacturer that often features in looks at the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Want something Bose flavored? There’s always the for $329 instead of $379. The Bose Headphones 700 are considered particularly good for business users who regularly commute thanks to them having 11 levels of noise cancellation to ensure you get the optimal experience every time. Bose’s patented TriPort acoustic headphone structure means that acoustic space is maximized so your music gets more depth and detail. It’s just what you want when you’re listening to your favorites. The only downside is that battery life weighs in at about 20 hours, although a 15-minute charge gives back 3.5 hours.

Whatever you plan on buying, it’s a great idea to have a sweet pair of noise-cancelling headphones. It’s even better when you can enjoy them for less than you’d ordinarily pay. Check out the Best Buy headphones sale now by hitting the button below to see which is the one for you.

