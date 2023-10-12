Not every home theater is meant to stretch the full width of a room. For minimalists or anyone with a smaller space to entertain themselves in, the Onn. 24-inch LED Roku TV makes a great option. It’s a popular option too, as it’s often one of the best TV deals you can come across. That’s certainly true right now, as Walmart has the TV priced at just $88. This is a savings of $30 from its already low price of $118. Free shipping is included with a purchase, but act quickly, as this deal ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Onn. 24-inch LED Roku TV

One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to watching your favorite content. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, the Onn. 24-inch HD TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free and paid channels. And because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. In other words, this is a great TV to break in with the best movies on Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix.

And a TV isn’t worth making your window to your favorite content if it doesn’t offer good picture quality. This 24-inch Onn. TV isn’t a 4K TV, but it is an HD TV, coming in at 720p resolution. If you’ve grown accustomed to large picture 4K content, this may not be the TV for you. But if you don’t have a lot of room for a TV, or if this is meant to be a peripheral TV for a kitchen or kid’s room, the size and HD resolution will likely be fine for you. It does have a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it fine for gaming as well, and for breaking in with some of the best Xbox Series X games or the best PS4 games.

Grab the Onn. 24-inch LED Roku TV while you can, as it’s currently going for just $88. This is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $118. This deal ends tonight, so act quickly to claim it.

