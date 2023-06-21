This 50-inch 4K TV can be yours for under $200

It’s summer. While you’ll want to spend more time outside, there’s also a good chance you’ll be global warming’d into the house a time or two. And the kids are off of school and want to see the best Disney+ shows in between bouts of playing on the swing set. In other words, your smaller TV is looking extra small and the thought of upgrading it grows. Why not spring at the chance to get the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV now that it has gotten under the $200 mark? If you haven’t had a larger TV yet, this is the perfect time to see how you like one. At just $198, the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV is $40 off of the typical $238 price, so now is a great time to buy.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K TV

For a large quantity of people, the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV will work and look like the TVs they are used to, just bigger, smarter, and with a better resolution. That is to say this is a standard LED TV and not one of the QLED or OLED TVs that populate most deal pages today. However, if you’re a bargain shopper now and have been a bargain shopper for awhile now, this upgrade should feel like magic to you. And, at under $200, it basically is.

To start, the 4K means that the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV will display in a delightful 2160p, giving you double the details of the standard 1080p YouTube video. Then, it’s a Roku TV, which gives you access to over half-a-million TV episodes and movies, free and paid. In other words, you can spend $200 on the TV and already be entertained for quite awhile, no subscriptions required. When you are ready for subscriptions, you can watch with cable, satellite, or use apps like Disney+ and Netflix. In addition to the included remote, you can browse your TV via voice with the Roku app, another big bonus over the budget TVs of yesteryear.

So, if you’re ready to make the easiest upgrade of 2023 while you can do so for under $200, grab your Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV today. While this deal lasts, it is only $198, which is $40 down from its typical $238. Just tap the button below to order yours now. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something with slightly different pixel technology, check out the best TV deals in stores now and find something more to your liking.

