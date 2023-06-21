 Skip to main content
This 50-inch 4K TV can be yours for under $200

John Alexander
By
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

It’s summer. While you’ll want to spend more time outside, there’s also a good chance you’ll be global warming’d into the house a time or two. And the kids are off of school and want to see the best Disney+ shows in between bouts of playing on the swing set. In other words, your smaller TV is looking extra small and the thought of upgrading it grows. Why not spring at the chance to get the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV now that it has gotten under the $200 mark? If you haven’t had a larger TV yet, this is the perfect time to see how you like one. At just $198, the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV is $40 off of the typical $238 price, so now is a great time to buy.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K TV

For a large quantity of people, the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV will work and look like the TVs they are used to, just bigger, smarter, and with a better resolution. That is to say this is a standard LED TV and not one of the QLED or OLED TVs that populate most deal pages today. However, if you’re a bargain shopper now and have been a bargain shopper for awhile now, this upgrade should feel like magic to you. And, at under $200, it basically is.

To start, the 4K means that the Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV will display in a delightful 2160p, giving you double the details of the standard 1080p YouTube video. Then, it’s a Roku TV, which gives you access to over half-a-million TV episodes and movies, free and paid. In other words, you can spend $200 on the TV and already be entertained for quite awhile, no subscriptions required. When you are ready for subscriptions, you can watch with cable, satellite, or use apps like Disney+ and Netflix. In addition to the included remote, you can browse your TV via voice with the Roku app, another big bonus over the budget TVs of yesteryear.

So, if you’re ready to make the easiest upgrade of 2023 while you can do so for under $200, grab your Onn. 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV today. While this deal lasts, it is only $198, which is $40 down from its typical $238. Just tap the button below to order yours now. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something with slightly different pixel technology, check out the best TV deals in stores now and find something more to your liking.

Save $650 on Samsung’s 55-inch outdoor 4K TV today
The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace mounted outside.

TVs are fussy about lighting. Its just a fact of nature, it seems, with how light reflects off of screens. Increasingly, though, our screens are fighting back against the elements. We've seen this in our phones changing brightness levels as we step outside, desperate for our undivided attention. Now, Samsung is bringing full TVs to the outdoors, creating the best QLED TV for the outdoors, the Samsung Terrace. Today, you can get a 55-inch Samsung Terrace for only $2,850 (that's $650 down from its usual $3,500) while this deal lasts. Unfortunately, that happens to be for just a short time. Until midnight, in fact, at least for citizens of U.S. Central time zone. So, tap the button below to grab one now if you've been waiting for this moment for awhile now or read on to get the details.

Why you should buy Samsung's The Terrace
If you're a TV nerd that wants more sunshine, this deal is for you. The Terrace is designed to work in partial sun (i.e. on your terrace) and adapts to the changing lighting conditions of a natural environment well. In a move that is rare for a TV, The Terrace even comes with an IP rating of IP55, which means that it contains both water and dust protection in a way that is certified by a 3rd party. This is a TV that you can sit outside and not worry about. Well, at least from an environmental perspective, you still might want some of the best outdoor security cameras looking in its direction to deter pesky humans.

This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it's excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it's a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it's a decent option. Here's what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV
Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there's a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There's also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

You can buy a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $500 right now
vizio 65 inch m series p quantum 4k tv amazon deal 55 2 768x768

Ten years ago, 4K was all the rage. These days, every TV on the market is 4K. The next step up is QLED, and that technology is quickly becoming cheaper too. Of course, awesome 4K TV deals help, like this price cut at Walmart that brings the 65-inch Vizio M6 down to $498 from its usual $678. If you want a large QLED TV from a respected brand, this is your chance to get one for cheap. Don't let this deal pass you by.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV
If you're not familiar with Vizio smart TVs and soundbars, the M-Series is its mid-tier offering which still manages to hit relatively budget-oriented pricing by using cheap tech smartly. For example, if you aren't familiar with QLED vs. OLED, where QLED shines is being able to light each individual pixel very brightly, allowing it to recreate colors better. On the other hand, OLED TVs can switch their pixels off completely, letting you get deeper blacks, which helps with the overall contrast. While both pieces of tech have their own advantages, and while OLED might come out slightly on top for image reproduction, QLED TVs are much cheaper and offer a close enough experience that you likely won't notice unless you have the two different panels side by side.

