This deal that gets you a 65-inch 4K TV for under $300

TV deals don’t get much cheaper than one that keeps coming back at Walmart. It’s possible to buy an Onn. 65-inch 4K TV for $298. You save $50 off the regular price but more importantly, it means all the benefits of a sizeable 65-inch panel for under $300. Not bad, right? If you want a large TV for less, this is your chance. Read on while we tell you what else it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Onn. 65-inch 4K TV

Onn. may not feature in our look at the best TV brands but as Walmart’s own brand, it’s a fairly respectable option for the price. It has all the essentials once you’ve figured out what size TV is right for your home.

There’s the 65-inch screen of course, but the Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is also smart because it has Roku Smart TV built-in. Through the service, you can access over 500,000 movies and TV shows across thousands of free or paid channels. All your favorite streaming apps are there alongside with some surprise extras that prove super useful. It’s easy to find everything thanks to a customizable home screen that takes little time to set up. If you use the Roku mobile app, you can also use voice controls instead of the remote which saves plenty of time, especially when needing to enter in long names of films or actors.

The Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is also smart home ready, being able to work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. There are three HDMI ports if you need to hook up a blu-ray player or games console, while there’s also one USB port, one composite, one optical, one LAN, coaxial/cable and a headphone socket too.

The Onn. 65-inch 4K TV won’t rival the best TVs but at this price, we wouldn’t expect it to. Instead, it’s a reliable option for those who simply want a good-sized TV without spending a fortune.

Usually priced at $348, the Onn. 65-inch 4K TV is down to $298 at Walmart. This happens once in a while but we can’t guarantee for how long or how often. It’s a great price for such a large TV so check it out now if you’re keen to snap up a bargain.

