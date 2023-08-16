These water-resistant Philips true wireless earbuds are $15 today

If you’re looking for cheap true wireless earbuds deals, you’ve hit the jackpot with this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the Philips T2206. They’re down to a very affordable $15, following a 70% discount on their original price of $50. There are still a few days left before this chance at $35 in savings goes away, but it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now because you wouldn’t want to risk missing out due to depleted stock.

Why you should buy the Philips T2206 true wireless earbuds

With its cheap price, you shouldn’t expect the Philips T2206 to offer the most advanced features of the best wireless earbuds like active noise cancellation and wireless charging. However, they’re still pretty reliable, with portability and autonomy that’s expected from true wireless earbuds, according to our headphone buying guide. They’re great for working out and running because they’re protected with an IPX4 rating, so you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged by sweat, rain, or water, and they’ll stay in place with their interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

The Philips T2206 true wireless earbuds can keep you company your whole day because they come with a 6-hour battery life on a single charge, and up to a total of 18 hours with their charging case. You’ll also get an hour of usage from the wireless earbuds after just 15 minutes of charging in the case. There are controls on the wireless earbuds themselves for functions such as pausing music and calling your phone’s digital assistant, and with mono mode, you can use a single earbud to take calls while the other charges.

For affordable but dependable wireless earbuds, you won’t have to look any further. Amazon’s Woot is selling the Philips T2206 true wireless earbuds for just $15, less than half their sticker price of $50 after a $35 discount. Time is running out to get them at 70% off though — not just with the deal’s expiry, but also because we’re pretty sure that stock is selling out. You can buy up to three pairs of the Philips T2206 true wireless earbuds with this offer, but you’ll have to act fast as the bargain may be gone sooner than you expect.

